Stock claw back some of last week's losses; debt pushes pioneering shale driller into bankruptcy

Stocks recoup some recent losses
NEW YORK — Stocks shrugged off a wobbly start to finish solidly higher on Wall Street Monday, as the market clawed back half its losses from last week.
The S&P 500 rose 1.5 percent after having been down 0.3%. The market rallied after a much healthier-than-expected report on the housing market put investors in a buying mood. Technology, industrial and communications stocks accounted for much of the market's broad gains. European stocks also closed higher. Treasury yields were mixed and oil prices rose. Gains for Boeing and Apple in particular helped to lift Wall Street indexes.
The pickup in stocks after a weekly loss marks the latest choppy move for markets around the world, which have been swinging back and forth in recent weeks as investors balance hope for a relatively quick economic rebound as more businesses reopen against worry as an increase in confirmed new coronavirus cases forces some businesses to close again.
"It's just another day of normal volatility, its unfortunately what we're living with now," said Mark Litzerman, head of global portfolio management at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "It tends to be this tug of war between better economic data coming through versus a rise in cases.
Fracking pioneer is in bankruptcy
NEW YORK — Chesapeake Energy, a shale drilling pioneer that helped to turn the United States into a global energy powerhouse, has filed for bankruptcy protection.
The Oklahoma City-based company said Sunday that it was a necessary decision given its debt. Its debt load is currently nearing $9 billion. It has entered a plan with lenders to cut $7 billion of its debt and said it will continue to operate as usual during the bankruptcy process.
The oil and gas company was a leader in the fracking boom, using unconventional techniques to extract oil and gas from the ground, a method that has come under scrutiny because of its environmental impact.
Other wildcatters followed in Chesapeake's path, racking up huge debts to find oil and gas in fields spanning New Mexico, Texas, the Dakotas and Pennsylvania. A reckoning is now coming due with those massive debts needing to be serviced by Chesapeake and those that followed its path.
More than 200 oil producers have filed for bankruptcy protection in the past five years, a trend that's expected to continue as a global pandemic saps demand for energy and depresses prices further.
Pending home sales bounce back in May
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes rebounded a record 44.3 percent in May after a record-breaking decline the previous month, as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic sidelined both buyers and sellers.
The National Association of Realtors said Monday that its index of pending sales rose to 99.6 in May, the highest month-over-month gain in the index since since its inception in January 2001. The pending home sales index plunged 21.8 percent from March to April to a level of 69.
The contract signings — a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months — have fallen 5.1 percent over the past year.
Cirque files for creditor protection
MONTREAL — Cirque du Soleil filed for creditor protection in Canada on Monday while it develops a plan to restart its business amid the pandemic.
The creator of many of the most popular shows in Las Vegas on Monday blamed the "immense disruption and forced show closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The Montreal-based circus arts show company temporarily suspended its productions around the world in March because of the new coronavirus outbreak.
Cirque du Soleil also announced the termination of approximately 3,480 employees previously furloughed in March.
In connection with the filing, Cirque du Soleil said it has entered into a purchase agreement with its existing shareholders TPG, Fosun and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec as well as Investissement Quebec as a debt provider. Its said the sponsors' bid includes an intent to rehire a substantial majority of the terminated employees, business conditions allowing, when its operations can resume.
The company added that given that its resident shows in Las Vegas and Orlando are expected to resume before the rest of the other shows, the artists and show staff of the resident shows division are not affected.
Starbucks to pause social media ads
SEATTLE — Starbucks is the latest company to say it will pause social media ads after a campaign led by civil rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn't do enough to stop racist and violent content.
Starbucks said Sunday that its actions were not part of the "#StopHateforProfit" campaign, but that it is pausing its social ads while talking with civil rights organizations and its media partners about how to stop hate speech online.
The coffee chain's announcement follows statements from Unilever, the European consumer-goods giant behind Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Dove soap; Coca-Cola; cellphone company Verizon and outdoors companies like Patagonia, Eddie Bauer and REI; film company Magnolia Pictures; jeans maker Levi's and dozens of smaller companies. Some of the companies will pause ads just on Facebook, while others will refrain from advertising more broadly on social media.
In response to companies halting advertising, Facebook executive Carolyn Everson said earlier this week the social networking platform is committed to purging hateful content from its services.
L'Oreal revising skin products language
PARIS — French cosmetics giant L'Oreal said Saturday that it will remove words like "whitening" from its skin care products, a move that comes amid global protests against racism sparked by the death of George Floyd.
The company said Saturday that it "has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products."
L'Oreal's decision follows a similar move by Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever on Thursday. It is among a number of companies that have been the target of criticism in the wake of Floyd's death following his arrest in Minneapolis.
AMC delays theater reopening date
NEW YORK — AMC Theaters, the nation's largest chain, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by two weeks following the closure because of COVID-19. The company said Monday that it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week.
The company had planned to begin opening theaters in mid-July, but last week the July theatrical release calendar was effectively wiped clean when Disney and Warner Bros. decided to delay the releases of "Mulan" and "Tenet" to August dates.
AMC CEO Adam Aron said that its general managers across the U.S. started working full time Monday to get their buildings ready to reopen.
Most indoor U.S. theaters have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. But both independent locations and major chains are readying to reopen within the next month, but plans could continue to change given the surge of cases in a number of states.
Fed chief: US facing more uncertainty
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the outlook for the U.S. economy is "extraordinarily uncertain" and the success of the recovery effort will depend in large part on the country's ability to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
"A full recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities," Powell says in testimony he is scheduled to deliver Tuesday in an appearance with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin before the House Financial Services Committee.
In the testimony released Monday by the Fed, Powell repeats a pledge that the central bank will keep interest rates at the current ultra-low level until it is sure that the economy has weathered the pandemic crisis.
His comments come as some parts of the country are experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases that have prompted governors to backtrack some of their steps to reopen their states' economies.
Gas prices up 6 cents over 2 weeks
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline increased by 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.22 per gallon. That's 51 cents below the average pump price from a year ago.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that demand for gasoline remains weak even as states reopen for business amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said prices at the pump may slow soon.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.15 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The lowest average is $1.78 in Baton Rouge, La.
The average price of diesel is $2.55, the same as two weeks ago.