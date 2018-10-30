NEW YORK — U.S. stocks climbed Tuesday on another volatile day of trading as solid earnings reports from several big companies buoyed investors.

Many of the best-performing stocks came from parts of the market that have fared the worst during the market's October plunge. Those included smaller and more U.S.-focused companies, Internet and media companies, basic materials makers and energy companies.

The benchmark S&P 500 index jumped 1.6 percent a day after closing at a five-month low. But the index is still 8.5 percent below the all-time high it set on Sept. 20. Stocks have had a few solid gains in this stretch but failed to maintain the momentum.

The earnings season that began in mid-October has been a mixed bag for investors and has contributed to the wild swings in trading. On Tuesday, Oreo maker Mondelez and athletic apparel maker Under Armour both jumped following strong third-quarter reports.

Corporate earnings are up about 20 percent this year, boosted by the strong U.S. economy and lower corporate taxes. Analysts expect company profits to keep growing in 2019, but at a slower pace. The stock market tends to track company profits, so the projected slowdown in growth has contributed to investors' anxiety. There is also concern that the economy will slow from the hot pace of the last two quarters, when it grew 4.2 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivative strategist for BTIG, said investors are worried about two things that could slow the economy: the U.S.-China trade dispute, and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.

"All of this fear about growth is being traded on something we don't see in the statistics right now," he said. "You factually don't have signs of an economic slowdown yet."

The S&P 500 is on track for its worst monthly performance since the current bull market started in March 2009. On Monday the benchmark index closed at its lowest level since early May following a report that the Trump administration could announce more tariffs on imports from China in December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.8 percent, the Nasdaq composite advanced 1.6 percent, and the Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 2 percent.

Trading remained uneven: the S&P 500 fell at the start of trading and then turned sharply higher. In the afternoon the index gave up all of its gains and briefly turned lower, but recovered to finish near its highest levels of the day.

Some of the worst losses during the market's current downturn were sustained by longtime investor favorites that had soared in recent months. Amazon and Netflix have both plunged 24 percent in October, but those companies had more to lose than many others did: Amazon is still up 31 percent this year, and Netflix has climbed 49 percent.

General Electric cut its dividend again. The company halved its dividend to 12 cents from 24 cents in December, and cut it to a penny Tuesday.

The struggling industrial giant also said the Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into a $22 billion charge it booked to its power business this year. Securities regulators were also conducting a civil probe. The stock sank 8.8 percent to $10.18, its lowest price since April 2009.