Stimulus hopes push stocks to new records; FedEx's profit jump reflects demand for deliveries

Stocks hit more highs on hope for stimulus
NEW YORK — Major U.S. stock indexes climbed to new highs Thursday as investors remained optimistic that Washington will deliver another round of financial support for the economy and as vaccines begin slowly rolling out to the public.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent, with technology and health care stocks powering much of the market's broad rally. The index, which is a key benchmark for many 401(k) accounts, has now set 31 record highs this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also hit new highs. Treasury yields moved broadly higher, a sign of bonds traders' confidence in the economy.
Optimism that Congress will deliver more financial aid to people and businesses most hurt by the pandemic, and hopes that the rollout of coronavirus vaccinations will pave the way for an economic recovery next year have helped keep investors in a buying mood.
"Investors are being hopeful because of that, even though we're seeing a widening lockdown threat from cities, states and countries," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "The market is traveling on an end-of-year autopilot, which should allow share prices to drift higher, unless we hit an unexpected pothole."
Traders continued to bid up shares in smaller companies. That pushed the Russell 2000 small-caps index up 1.3 percent a record high.
Deliveries push FedEx profit to $1.2B
DALLAS— FedEx Corp. more than doubled its profit in the latest quarter, as holiday packages were being stuffed into delivery trucks alongside everyday goods that people buy online to avoid visiting stores during the pandemic.
The delivery giant said Thursday it earned $1.23 billion in its fiscal second quarter, compared with $560 million a year earlier. Revenue jumped 19 percent.
FedEx declined to forecast future earnings, but finance chief Michael Lenz said the company expects earnings to grow over the next six months because of heightened demand for shipping services.
The quarter ended Nov. 30, meaning that the figures reported Thursday captured only the beginning of the peak U.S. delivery period that runs from Thanksgiving through Christmas.
FedEx and rival United Parcel Service have been running at Christmas-like levels for several months already, as the pandemic causes people to do more of their routine shopping online. Now the delivery giants are adding holiday shipments and deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines, and it is straining their networks.
Many states target Google in anti-trust suit
DENVER — Dozens of states filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Google on Thursday, alleging the search giant has an illegal monopoly over the online search market that hurts consumers and advertisers
The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington by the attorneys general of 35 states as well as the District of Columbia and the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico. South Carolina is not among the plaintiffs.
"Consumers are denied the benefits of competition, including the possibility of higher quality services and better privacy protections. Advertisers are harmed through lower quality and higher prices that are, in turn, passed along to consumers," Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in announcing the action.
In a blog post, Google's director of economic policy, Adam Cohen, said big companies should be scrutinized and Google was prepared to answer questions about how it works.
"But this lawsuit seeks to redesign search in ways that would deprive Americans of helpful information and hurt businesses' ability to connect directly with customers. We look forward to making that case in court, while remaining focused on delivering a high-quality search experience for our users," he said.
The case is the third antitrust salvo to slam Google during the past two months as the U.S. Department of Justice and attorneys general from across the U.S. weigh in with their different variations on how they believe the company is abusing its immense power.
Building permits rise 6.2% in Nov.
CHARLOTTE — The number of newly issued permits to build fresh housing rose 6.2 percent in November on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Housing starts rose 1.2 percent, and are 12.8 percent higher than a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported Thursday, to an annualized rate of 1.547 million.
Building permits totaled 1.64 million annualized units. The figure remains up 8.5 percent from a year earlier, as the housing market remains one the strongest parts of the U.S. economy despite the widespread pandemic and increased lockdowns.
Coke cutting jobs as it pares brands
NEW YORK — The Coca-Cola Co. said Thursday it's laying off 2,200 workers as part of a larger restructuring aimed at paring down its business units and brands.
The Atlanta-based company said around half of the layoffs will occur in the U.S., where Coke has around 10,400 employees. It employed 86,200 worldwide at the end of 2019.
The coronavirus pandemic has hammered Coke's business, as sales at places like stadiums and movie theaters dried up due to lockdowns. Its revenue fell 9 percent to $8.7 billion in the July-September period.
The downturn forced the company to accelerate a restructuring that was already underway.
Coke is reducing its brands by half to 200. It shed multiple slow-selling brands this year. The company said it will use the savings to invest in growing brands like Minute Maid and Simply juices and fund the launch of new products.
Coke is also reducing its business segments from 17 to nine.
Robinhood to pay $65M to settle case
NEW YORK — Robinhood Financial agreed to pay $65 million to settle government charges that it failed to disclose the full details of its dealings with high-speed traders and didn't get the best prices for customers trading on its app, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday.
Robinhood and other retail brokerage firms can bring in revenue by routing orders to high-speed traders and other big investors, which in turn pay for the right to execute many of the trades in hopes of making a profit.
The charges stem from an investigation by the SEC into how Robinhood disclosed its arrangements with high-speed traders. Robinhood neither admitted nor denied the SEC's findings under the settlement.
Regulators also concluded that Robinhood provided inferior prices for trades on its platform, depriving its customers of $34.1 million even after taking into account savings from commission-free trading.
In a statement, Robinhood said it is "fully transparent" with customers about the ways it currently makes money and has taken steps to improve the process.
"The settlement relates to historical practices that do not reflect Robinhood today," said Dan Gallagher, Robinhood's chief legal officer.
Another dog business heads to Wall St.
NEW YORK — Bark, which ships pet toys and treats every month, is heading to Wall Street, taking advantage of the pandemic-related boom in online pet spending.
Founded in 2012, Bark ships dog treats, chews and squeaky toys, through its service called BarkBox. It also has other brands, including Bark Eats, which creates personalized meal plans for pups.
It's a good time to sell kibble online. More people are avoiding stores and shopping for their pets online during the pandemic. Pet supplies are one of the fastest growing categories online, with sales up 64% in the first eight months of this year, according to retail consulting firm 1010data.
Pet store chain Petco, which has revamped its website, also plans to go public. And shares of online pet store Chewy, which went public last year, have more than tripled so far this year.
Bark is heading to the stock market through a $1.6 billion deal in which Northern Star Acquisition Corp. buys the company and takes it public. Northern Star is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which is created just for this reason: to buy another company and take it public. Helicopter taxi service Blade is going public that way, too.
Bark will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "BARK."
The company expects to raise $454 million which it plans to use to expand in more countries outside the U.S. and to create more products.
Georgia's employers can't keep pace
ATLANTA — Workers are returning to the labor force in Georgia more rapidly than employers are adding jobs, driving up the state's unemployment rate.
Georgia's jobless rate rose to 5.7 percent in November from 4.5 percent in September, according to figures released Thursday by the state Department of Labor. The unemployment rate has been unusually volatile since layoffs driven by the coronavirus pandemic began in March, moving up or down by more than 1 percentage point a month in seven of the last nine months. Those are huge swings for a measure that usually moves by much less.
Georgia's labor force rose by 80,000 to an all-time high of nearly 5.2 million in November, but the number of people reporting actually having a job rose by much less, pushing the number of unemployed Georgians above 296,000.
The nationwide unemployment rate in November was 6.7 percent, down from 6.9 percent in October.
More than 300,000 Georgians are collecting special federal unemployment benefits that will expire at the end of the month unless Congress acts to extend them.