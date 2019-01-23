COLUMBIA — It was a repeat of last year.
“From a personnel standpoint, it feels like we’re starting from square one, for sure,” Mark Kingston said.
Kingston, mimicking his first Media Day as South Carolina's baseball coach a year ago, talked to reporters Wednesday ahead of the start of his second season.
Last year he was taking over an entirely new team with an entirely different set of expectations, ones which glared at him daily from the Founders Park scoreboard. “2010 National Champions 2011” was etched below another sign displaying the Gamecocks’ 11 College World Series appearances.
Perhaps it was fitting that those signs were down Wednesday, as USC is fitting a new scoreboard onto the bracket (the CWS banners will be restored before Opening Day). But even as Kingston now knows the emotions of his fan base, the expectations and the white-hot needle of the media’s focus on his program, he had to say almost what he said a year ago.
There’s a lot of unknown.
“Like every other team in America, we’re anxious to get going,” he said. “I think we have a group that has some discipline and is willing to do what’s necessary.”
The Gamecocks rebounded from a 20-17 start to finish one game from Omaha last season, losing Game 3 of a Super Regional at Arkansas, where the home team went on to come within a pop fly of winning the national championship. After missing the NCAA tournament in two of former coach Chad Holbrook’s last three years and such a rough start to Kingston’s first season, USC baseball was fun again.
Yet USC lost its top five hitters and top two pitchers. Their best middle reliever and an outfielder who was named MVP of the East Carolina regional didn’t return. Of the 10 that started that Game 3 in Fayetteville, two are back.
That’s why USC won’t be in many preseason Top 25 rankings. It’s why the Gamecocks will be picked third or fourth at best in their own division. There are just too many unknowns on the roster.
That doesn’t mean it’s bad. It only means it’s unproven.
For now.
“It was a long fall, a fun fall, but everybody’s antsy to get out there and start practice, start inter-squads,” said Andrew Eyster, one of the newcomers who will start in the outfield. “We’re all waiting for Feb. 15, that’s the day.”
Eyster’s one of the rookies with the spotlight on him. From the fertile Florida junior college ranks, Eyster swung a .412 average with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs last season and followed with an MVP season in the summer Valley League. There he hit .421 with 11 homers.
With his bat in the middle of a lineup that includes Noah Campbell (tore up the Cape Cod League with a .364 average over the summer) and Summerville native T.J. Hopkins, who is a five-tool player when he’s on the field, the Gamecocks reckon to hit enough balls enough far distances to give their pitching staff time to develop. That part of the season is crucial after USC lost Cody Morris and Adam Hill.
There are seven potential starters on staff, but Logan Chapman, Graham Lawson and Julian Bosnic are already out for the year after offseason surgery. Sophomore Carmen Mlodzinski will be the first to throw on Fridays and the rest, Kingston hopes, will give the coaches at least a strong idea of how to plan the rest of the starts.
The season starts Feb. 15 at home against Liberty. There's a lot to figure out, which may carry through most of the season. That was the case last season as well, and the Gamecocks finished nine innings from the promised land.
“We have so many new names, so many roles to figure out,” Kingston said. “If we have some bumps in the road, it’s going to be very important to make sure we stay steady and stay the course.”
• Five players who were on the fall roster have transferred. Mason Streater, Xavier Bussey, Shane Roberts, Riley Hogan and Hunter Lomas have moved on.