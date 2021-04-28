Stick-in-the-mud President helped preserve the Tidelands of Georgetown County

Did you know that one President of the United States got stuck in the pluff mud of Georgetown County?
Did you also know that news coverage of that event more than a century ago helped lead to the preservation of many of the old rice plantations that make up much of today’s protected lands, golf courses and other attractions?
Read on, and you’ll find out.
Second ‘Yankee Invasion’ saves many lands
Dr. George C. Rogers, Jr. wrote in his book, “The History of Georgetown County, South Carolina:”
“The purchase of rice plantations by outsiders which began in the 1890s went on until the 1930s. In the years after 1900 the rich Yankees came to seek what their fathers had destroyed. This, the second Yankee invasion of Georgetown County, strengthened the national myth about the glories of the Southern plantation past, a movement of which the film “The Birth of a Nation” was an early teaser and “Gone With the Wind” the final statement. It was under this blanket of national public opinion that the solid South was put together. These Yankees had no desire to reform the South in any way.”
“Stick in the mud”
President Grover Cleveland was a guest and later a member of the Annandale Hunt Club.
While he was President in 1894 he made what was at first a secret visit to Georgetown County to go hunting.
As the Georgetown County Digital Library relates along with the accompanying “Hunter With His Ducks” photo, waterfowl hunting was pretty popular.
There have been several versions of the story told, but apparently while enjoying the hunting, Cleveland got out of the skiff to retrieve a duck. As many folks know, Cleveland was a large man who weighed around 300 pounds. His boots got stuck in the pluff mud. Hunting guide Sawney Caines managed to pull Cleveland back into the boat, and then retrieved the boots.
Although Cleveland was only in about a foot of water, newspapers around the country reported that Cleveland was in danger. He wasn’t, but the publicity over concern for his safety also brought attention to the hunting for birds and other game.
Within not too many years, wealthy Northerners and some Midwesterners bought up thousands of acres of the old rice plantations.
Locals have called the land purchases a second “Yankee Invasion” that was welcomed. Many properties were purchased and kept old rice plantations intact. Especially as the Great Depression took hold of the country, the jobs on the various properties were welcomed by people who had little or no work otherwise.
While there were many others, among the names of these new plantation owners were Emerson/Vanderbilt, Baruch, Huntington, Yawkey and Samworth.
Arcadia
Dr. Isaac Emerson, inventor of Bromo Seltzer, bought land just across the Waccamaw River from Georgetown, which he named Arcadia. He left the property to his grandson George Vanderbilt. About 3,500 acres that he bought is still owned by his descendants. Among other lands that have been developed from Arcadia are DeBordieu Colony and Prince George.
Hobcaw Barony
Bernard Baruch, a native of Camden, SC who had grown up in New York, bought about a dozen plantations to recreate Hobcaw Barony, an early grant from the Lords Proprietors. The 16,000 acres he purchased are now owned by the Belle W. Baruch Foundation. His lands are on the ocean side of U.S. Highway 17, across from Arcadia.
That property is held in trust to provide opportunities for South Carolina colleges and universities to study the flora and fauna of South Carolina. Both Clemson University and the University of South Carolina have institutes with offices and dormitory space for faculty, staff and students. Also, Coastal Carolina University and Francis Marion University have a permanent presence and a number of other educational institutions use the property for their own studies.
The Baruch Foundation and the higher education institutions conduct a number of programs that are open to the public – obviously in current times subject to restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Winyah Bay-National Estuarine Research Reserve is operated on the property with the USC Baruch Institute.
Brookgreen Gardens
Archer and Anna Hyatt Huntington bought about 9,100 acres between Pawleys Island/Litchfield and Murrells Inlet. He was heavily involved in Hispanic studies, several other organizations and numerous philanthropic works. He was the adoptive son of Collis Huntington, a railroad magnate and industrialist. Anna Hyatt Huntington was a well-known artist and sculptress before meeting her future husband. Together, they bought four plantations that they combined into Brookgreen Gardens.
The home and studio the couple built, Atalaya, is now within Huntington Beach State Park, one of the busiest parks in the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. SC PRT leases about 2,500 acres from the Brookgreen Gardens Foundation for the park with beach access, picnic and camping areas, nature trails and an education center. The park is open year-round and offers programs on a regular basis, again depending on pandemic restrictions.
Huntington also established the Mariners’ Museum in Newport News, VA and several other societies in New York.
Brookgreen Gardens has the world’s largest collection of figurative sculpture by American artists. There are today several themed gardens, exhibit areas, wildlife areas and animal exhibits. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, excursions by boat and a backroads vehicle are not currently available.
Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center Heritage Preserve
When he was just 14, Tom Yawkey inherited his uncle/adoptive father Bill Yawkey’s estate.
Bill Yawkey was successful in lumber and mining industries. He also owned the Detroit Tigers. Along with his many business interests, Bill Yawkey had purchased lands along Winyah Bay and the Santee Delta areas of Georgetown County. He died of the Spanish Flu pandemic in Augusta, GA in 1919.
His estate was valued at $40 million at the time. Bill Yawkey’s will stipulated that Tom Yawkey couldn’t take control of the assets until he turned 30. Four days after reaching that age, Tom Yawkey bought the Boston Red Sox for $1.25 million. He owned the team for 44 seasons and spent much of his money working to build the team.
Tom Yawkey over time bought out his uncle’s partners in the South Carolina land. He developed a plan for conservation, and in his will gave 20,000 acres to what is today the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The Yawkey Foundation also has a $10 million fund set aside to help cover operational costs for the Heritage Preserve. The land has now grown to include 24,000 acres. That encompasses North Island, South Island, most of Cat Island and Sandy Island.
No hunting is allowed on the land. Prior to pandemic-imposed restrictions, ongoing free tours and programs were offered on a regular basis, though reservations are required. As with many other places, the Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center staff looks forward to being able to resume the public programming when possible.
Along with donating the land that many people call the single greatest conservation gift by an individual, Yawkey and his foundation helped to establish Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Tara Hall Home for Boys and contribute to and support other community efforts in Georgetown County and in Boston, Massachusetts.
Samworth Wildlife Management Area
Thomas G. Samworth bought Dirleton Plantation on the Pee Dee River. He was an outdoorsman, writer and editor. His land formed the core of what is today Samworth Wildlife Management Area off U.S. Highway 701 north of Georgetown.
Protected lands
Georgetown County covers about 814 square miles. About one-fifth of the county is privately-protected or public land.
Other protected lands include the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge, which includes most of Sandy Island, other lands owned by The Nature Conservancy, the Open Space Institute, Cypress Preserve, Rocky Point Community Forest and more. Conservation easements on other properties help protect the land from development.
While not protected with conservation easements, the 15 or so golf courses in Georgetown County were all built on what were once rice plantations.
The efforts of those long-ago enslaved people and the plantation owners continue their legacies of beauty, enjoyment, and preserving the natural environment and natural wonder in the Tidelands of Georgetown County.