Staying in shape pre and post-baby

You carry a baby around for nine months and then all of the sudden you don't. But that doesn't mean that the weight just goes away. For many moms the struggle to lose the baby weight is real. This month for our baby issue, we've spoken with pre- and postpartum fitness coach Tina Plemmons.
Q: How much should you be working out during your pregnancy?
A: You first should ask yourself how active you’ve been before you got pregnant — were you competing in a sport or spending most of your time running after your other children? The amount of exercise during pregnancy doesn’t differ from the general population. The goal should be to work up to 20-30 min most days of the week, as recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists who are the experts in the field. They recommend moderately difficult exercise. A good way to test intensity is to still be able to talk and carry a conversation as you’re working out.
Q: Is it different depending on how far along you are in your pregnancy?
A: Yes! Your body and mindset change throughout pregnancy and can vary from any previous pregnancies. For example, you may need more rest than usual during your first trimester, or feel more short of breath in your third trimester. The type of exercise you do depends on your individual goals, symptoms and abilities and how active you were before you got pregnant. Some specific exercises are recommended to be stopped at certain periods of your pregnancy. For example, you should consider the risk and benefit of doing any contact sports or any exercise with the risk of falling to maybe stop early in your pregnancy, but may choose to continue to do some ab-specific work further into your pregnancy.
Q: What are some good ways to break a sweat pre-baby?
A: Do what you enjoy! This is beneficial for your body and mind. Prenatal yoga and stretching have great benefits for your changing body, as well as more “cardio” low impact exercise like walking, swimming or cycling.
Q: After baby, how long does it typically take for moms to lose the weight?
A: This can vary from person to person as it depends on several factors — what was your pre-pregnancy weight, how much did you gain during pregnancy and how was your diet? In the short term period after delivery, you likely are carrying extra water weight from any IV fluids you got at the hospital or if you had swelling. Most first time moms are surprised to see that their stomach may not shrink to look like it did pre-pregnancy right after you deliver, but remember — it took 9 months to grow your baby and change your body so give it time to change and heal in your fourth trimester. Weight is lost in the kitchen, not the gym so if you are worried about weight loss, focus on your diet first.
Q: When can you start working out postpartum?
A: This is also very individualized depending on how your pregnancy and delivery went and any symptoms you may have, but women typically “get cleared” to return to exercise by their OB at the six week postpartum visit. Prior to that appointment, working out may look different because you still have to move your body in a functional way, even if it’s getting out of bed or running after your older children. Sometimes breath work or gentle stretching is enough of a workout you need to help your body heal in those weeks immediately after delivery but only do those exercises under the guidance of your physician or pelvic floor physical therapist. The weeks right after delivery should be focused on rehabilitation and recovery, not gaining muscle or losing weight.
Q: How often and how long should you be working out postpartum?
A: The fitness prescription goal will likely look similar to pre-pregnancy and during: 20-30 min daily most days of the week, including strength work. The important piece here is that you gradually work up to that. Don’t expect to start back your pre-pregnancy workout routine or schedule the day after your six week postpartum doctor’s visit. Movements will feel different postpartum, so give yourself some grace and remind yourself that postpartum is forever and your body just did the hardest workout of your life growing and birthing a baby.
Q: Is working out important for mental health during pregnancy and postpartum?
A: Yes! I would argue it is more important for mental health than physical health. Exercise is a great way to gain confidence in yourself, be part of a community and increase the feel good hormones in your body. No amount of exercise is too small so even if you have five minutes to do a short circuit in your living room, 10 minutes for a quick walk outside or even doing some squats holding your baby after you change their diaper — it all counts! Finding a community is also important — working out with other moms is a great way to find support with those going through similar experiences with your baby and body. Even though I was put on bed rest my final weeks of pregnancy, I still found simple ways to move my body for my mental and physical health.
Q: What are some good forms of workout postpartum?
A: The beautiful thing about fitness and exercise is you can pick whatever feels good and interests you the most so consider if you enjoy working out alone or in a group, if you need some accountability with a coach or partner or if you enjoy working out alone, if you like making your own workout or following instruction from others. I always recommend breathing work and stretches early on then transition more in to what type of exercise you enjoy the most. I am most looking forward to joining group classes again! Our gym will be offering a group fitness class called “Moms in Motion” twice a week this fall where I can bring my baby along so I set a good example for him as he grows and we get to spend some time together doing something fun. Plus, it will be with other moms and babies so I can feel the sense of community and understanding from other moms in my shoes.
Q: How can nutritional coaching be helpful?
A: Nutrition is the cornerstone of health and wellness; you cannot outwork a bad diet so if you are serious about exercise, you should take your diet and nutrition just as seriously because of the significant benefits to your health. Pregnancy and postpartum require some adjustments to your diet because you are also nourishing another human, so coaching can be a vital piece to help you ensure you are getting adequate micro- and macronutrtients for you and your baby in a time when your body is changing very frequently. Many moms look to a nutrition coach for help to take some stress off their plate and hold them accountable as well. It’s important to find a credentialed coach that has the proper education and experience to be able to advise you on what you need. Working with a professional coach is worth it when you and your baby’s health are the focus. Christy Meister is our nutrition coach at Locomotion Fitness, certified pregnancy and postpartum fitness coach, is a mother to a 1-year-old son and is pregnant with her second baby and was so helpful to me for finding healthy meals during my pregnancy and after.
Q: When should you consider a personal trainer?
A: Many moms benefit from personal training because a coach can make an exercise program very individualized and goal-oriented. Personal trainers work one on one with clients to help customize their prescription for health, including exercise, nutrition, sleep, mindset, etc. since it is all tied together. It is critical to work with a coach that is specifically trained and credentialed in pregnancy and postpartum coaching to ensure they have the background knowledge of what changes a mom goes through during and after pregnancy. As one of two pregnancy and postpartum certified coaches at our gym, I completed an extensive training course and test to ensure I had intimate knowledge of health and fitness concerns facing this group of moms so I could best train them in individual and group settings. That background knowledge, combined with my own personal individual experience of having a baby, helps me connect with moms on a deeper level to help them reach their goals. LCP