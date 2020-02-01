STAFF:
Chris Zoeller, Chief Revenue/Marketing Officer
843-937-5922
Jamie Doyle, Classified Advertising Manager
843-937-5612
Brigitte Surette, Real Estate Editor
843-937-5542
Features:
The Charleston Luxury Market: Turnkey translates to top dollar
No slowdowns: Despite low inventory, Charleston's residential market is booming
Major drivers -- Charleston's commercial real estate market benefits from major players outside the region
***
North Area: Swift development and home base for major employers bring in amenity-rich master-planned neighborhoods
West Ashley:The West Ashley Revitalization Commission directs the growth of the area to maximize prosperity and minimize negative impacts of development.
Area Beaches: Buyers and beachcombers flock to the shores
East Cooper: Expansion and growth from Daniel Island to Awendaw
Charleston Peninsula: SEWE and Spoleto attracts hundreds of thousands to Charleston each year.