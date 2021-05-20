State qualifiers lead the way in track and field

Another successful track and field season in the Aiken Standard coverage area came to an end with strong performances at state championship meets.
North Augusta's Gabriel Beasley earned a Region 5-AAAA championship in the high jump and finished tied for third at the Class AAAA championship meet. He also took third in the region in the 110-meter hurdles, second in the 400 hurdles and second in the javelin.
Aiken High's Antavious Lawton was voted Region 5-AAAA's top male athlete following a dominant performance at the region championship meet, where he won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. From there, he won the 200 and 400 at Lower State, then placed second at state in the 400 and fourth in the 200.
Barnwell's Marcus Robinson also showed he's one of the state's best sprinters. He won the 200 and 400 at the Region 5-AA meet, won the 200 at Lower State and at state placed fourth in the 200 and third in the 400.
Wagener-Salley's Chris Kitchings qualified for multiple events at state, as well, and placed fifth in the 100 and sixth in the long jump. He finished second in each at Class A Upper State, where he was also ninth in the 200.
Silver Bluff sent several boys to state, highlighted by a third-place finish in the 100 by Traevon Dunbar. The Bulldogs qualified three relays teams, taking fifth in the 4x100, sixth in the 4x400 and eighth in the 4x800.