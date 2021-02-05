State college basketball roundup: Coastal Carolina, Presbyterian fall

MOBILE, Ala. — Michael Flowers had 28 points as South Alabama got past Coastal Carolina 71-65 on Friday night. Tyreke Locure added 20 points for the Jaguars. Locure also had six rebounds.
Sam Iorio had eight rebounds for South Alabama (10-8, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference).
Tyrik Dixon had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Chanticleers (12-5, 6-4). Essam Mostafa added 11 points. DeVante’ Jones had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
The Jaguars registered their first win in three tries against the Chanticleers this season. In the most recent matchup, Coastal Carolina defeated South Alabama 83-69 on Jan. 9.
Gardner-Webb 91, Presbyterian 64
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — D’Maurian Williams and Jaheam Cornwall scored 19 points apiece as Gardner-Webb easily beat Presbyterian 91-64 on Friday night. Jordan Sears added 16 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Cornwall also had six assists.
Jamaine Mann had 11 points and nine rebounds for Gardner-Webb (8-11, 7-7 Big South Conference).
The 91 points were a season best for Gardner-Webb.
Trevon Reddish had 17 points for the Blue Hose (5-11, 3-9). Rayshon Harrison added 15 points. Winston Hill had 14 points.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Blue Hose on the season. Gardner-Webb defeated Presbyterian 59-53 on Thursday.