Starbucks shares fall as company cuts profit growth forecast

NEW YORK — Shares of coffee giant Starbucks tumbled and then rallied back Wednesday after the company lowered its 2020 earnings forecast.
In a presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Retaining Conference, the Seattle-based company said it expects adjusted earnings to grow less than 10 percent in its 2020 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. Its prior outlook was for 13 percent growth.
Wall Street had been anticipating 10.6 percent earnings growth in the 2020 fiscal year, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Starbucks Corp. said the change was due to two one-time items: accelerated share repurchases and tax benefits that boosted 2019 earnings. Starbucks completed a $2 billion share repurchase program in June, pulling it ahead of the 2020 fiscal year.
Starbucks reiterated its earnings forecast for the 2019 fiscal year, which it raised in July. The company expects earnings per share in the range of $2.80 to $2.82. At the midpoint, that would be up 16 percent from 2018.
Starbucks chief financial officer Patrick Grismer said Starbucks is delivering on its expectations.
"I would say we're firing on all cylinders from an operating performance perspective with the focus and discipline necessary to drive growth at scale for a company like Starbucks," he said. "Our long-term double-digit EPS growth model is fully intact."
Starbucks shares fell 3.5% to $93.46 in morning trading. The stock rebounded by the end of trading day, when it was down about less than 1 percent ot abotu $96.