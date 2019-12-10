Today
‘Holiday Spectacular’
What: The Arts Center’s company ensemble will be joined by guest artists from New York and Los Angeles for this music revue of classic and contemporary Christmas songs. Suitable for all ages.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 22
Where: Cultural Arts Center Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
Price: $10-$45
More Info: 843-991-5582, cartscc.com
‘Elf, The Musical’
What: Based on the 2003 film “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell, about Buddy, who was raised as an elf and unaware that he is actually a human, but when he learns the truth, he asks Santa’s permission to leave the toy workshop and travel to New York City to find his true identity, presented by Charleston Stage.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 22
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘The Lion King’
What: Disney’s “The Lion King,” Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical from Julie Taymor, continues its extended production run in Charleston, with music from the animated motion picture, as well as additional numbers.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 15
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $25-$75; VIP options available
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
‘She Loves Me’
What: The Footlight Players present the Broadway musical with a Christmastime twist, “She Loves Me,” an adaptation of the 1937 play, “Parfumerie,” which inspired the films, “The Shop Around the Corner” and “You’ve Got Mail,” about two sparring parfumerie clerks who find out that the other is the anonymous romantic pen pal that the other has fallen madly in love with.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 22
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$40
More Info: 843-722-4487, footlightplayers.net
‘We Three Thieves’
What: Black Fedora’s holiday show about a hardworking criminal trying to give his family a decent Christmas and volunteer audience members can join a hoity-toity holiday party.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 27
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
‘All is Calm’
What: South Carolina premiere of “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” based on the true stories of soldiers stationed along the WWI Western Front during Christmas in 1914. The a capella production features selections ranging from iconic patriotic tunes to medieval ballads and European Christmas carols.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 22
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-856-1579, woolfestreetplayhouse.com
‘A Doublewide, Texas Christmas’
What: Comedy about the residents of Doublewide, Texas (population: 10), who try prove their town’s legitimacy with a Battle of the Mangers competition with their Nativity at the Alamo display, presented by the Flowertown Players.
When: Various showtimes through Dec. 14
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
‘Carol Fest’
What: The Charleston Music Club will present “Carol Fest,” a holiday sing- and-play-along accompanied by youth musicians and music club members.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Chapel, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: charlestonmusicclub.org
Holy City Messiah: Downtown
What: Maestro Ken Lam will conduct “Holy City Messiah” with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus and four guest soloists. The performance of Handel’s sacred oratorio is a holiday tradition.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Summerall Chapel, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$45
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org
Friday
‘The Sound of Charleston’
What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more. These Holiday Editions will include songs of the season.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 20, 23, 26 and 30
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Madrigal Dinners
What: The Cane Bay Cobra Chorale will present a Renaissance-style evening of entertainment, featuring a concert of holiday music and a three-course meal. Advance ticket purchase required.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14; 5 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road, Summerville
Price: $30
More Info: 843-899-8786, bit.ly/2rkrLe0
Christmas with the Charlestones
What: Charleston's beloved men's quartet will present a program of a cappella renditions of Christmas carols from bygone eras, lush and jazzy Christmas arrangements from the ‘40s and ‘50s, modern pop stylings borrowed from other a cappella artists and some holiday parodies.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: St. John's Lutheran Church, 5 Clifford St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$25
More Info: 843-723-2426, bit.ly/2Ok0UIh
Community Concert
What: The Mt. Zion AME Church Choir and the Charleston Symphony Orchestra will perform selections of Handel’s “Messiah” and more.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Mt. Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: bit.ly/37BUH1C
Saturday
Spirituals Concert
What: The 36th annual African American Spirituals Concerts will feature performances from Ann Caldwell and The Magnolia Singers in the atmospheric raised English basement of Drayton, preceded by a light reception. Advanced ticket purchase required.
When: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 14-15
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $55 for members; $65 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2XxUFU7
‘Gospel Meets Jazz’
What: The fourth annual Gospel Meets Jazz Christmas Concert will feature Lowcountry Voices and Charlton Singleton with Christmas favorites, as well as pieces not commonly heard, inspired by the commitment to preserve the cultural legacy of African American music.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Mt. Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-868-1190, bit.ly/343VcQ4
‘Christmas Through the Ages’
What: The King's Counterpoint annual “Christmas Through the Ages, Vol. VI” concert will feature some of the season's best a cappella sacred vocal music from around the world, a musical journey across the centuries, with Christmas music through the ages, from first-century chant and the Middle Ages, through the Renaissance to modern times.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 14 (Old St. Andrew’s); 3 p.m. Dec. 15 (St. Luke & St. Paul)
Where: Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston; The Cathedral Church at St. Luke & St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 216-217-7721, thekingscounterpoint.com
‘The Nutcracker’
What: Mt. Pleasant Performing Arts Company presents its 15th season of “The Nutcracker,” featuring 38 dance members and over 50 extras playing the roles of party children, mice and angels. Community members play the roles of Drosselmeyer, fathers in the party scene and Mother Ginger.
When: 7 Dec. 14; 3 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Rose Maree Myers Theatre, School of the Arts, 5109-B Enterprise St., North Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-971-7880, mppac.brownpapertickets.com
Holy City Messiah: Mount Pleasant
What: Maestro Ken Lam will conduct “Holy City Messiah” with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus and four guest soloists. The performance of Handel’s sacred oratorio is a holiday tradition.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt St., Mount Pleasant
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org
Sunday
‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’
What: Three traveling kings stop for the night at the humble home of a shepherd boy and his mother. The precocious Amahl learns about miracles and generosity of heart. Holy City Opera’s debut performance includes Palmetto City Ballet and the Goose Creek High School Chamber Choir.
When: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25-$75
More Info: 843-408-1106, bit.ly/33QJMye
Holy City Messiah: Summerville
What: Maestro Ken Lam will conduct “Holy City Messiah” with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus and four guest soloists. The performance of Handel’s sacred oratorio is a holiday tradition.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-723-7528, charlestonsymphony.org
Christmas Concert
What: The annual Charleston Men's Chorus Christmas Concert will feature joyful and sacred holiday music.
When: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-790-3168, bit.ly/2QvtQOV