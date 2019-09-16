This is hardly a "Southern thang," but every community has a certain place the locals like to go for breakfast. For the most part, you know them and they know you. You might even drop by so often that you sit in the same place and, though you look at the menu, the order rarely changes.
There’s a real possibility the glass of water and cup of coffee are waiting for you before you’ve settled into your seat.
Once upon a time, the server might have even called you "Hun," as in “What’s it gonna be today, Hun.”
In some cases, these businesses are run by family members. In other instances, they’ve become somewhat high-brow breakfast boutiques that attempt to take a basic morning staple and crank it up a notch.
In either circumstance, it’s often the people who frequent the place who give it its flavor.
Depending on the part of town I’m in, I know of at least half a dozen such places that provide just the perfect opportunity to eat and simultaneously digest some of what’s on people’s minds.
Eggs and grits
Most of the places I’ve described are intimate and informal, featuring tables close enough to hear people’s orders. My go-to is rather predictable: two eggs over medium, grits, bacon and wheat toast. If I’m especially interested in branching out, I might opt for link sausage.
In many cases, I’ll bring along the morning paper — I don’t see as many people doing that as they once did. Perhaps they were up early and took care of that before leaving the house.
For my own sense of self-worth, as well as self-preservation, I’ll leave the paper behind for others to peruse. (Especially if it happens to be a Monday.)
On a recent such morning, I had no paper, but I had my phone. While waiting for the order, I scanned various news and sports stories from overnight. When I looked up, I realized I was the only one in the entire establishment doing that. They were all talking to each other.
What a concept.
Most of the conversation dealt with the winds and debris of Dorian.
“We’ve been cleaning up for two days,” said one customer as she stirred her coffee.
“Who knows when they’ll pick it all up,” said a man who was dunking his biscuit in sausage gravy.
It was just normal, everyday interaction that supposedly separates us from other species.
I decided to put my phone down and just enjoy the give-and-take.
Need a refill?
There was a couple quietly pouring syrup on their waffles, a group of ladies enjoying each other’s company and a table with three men solving the world’s problems. When I entered, almost every table nodded to say "Good morning," and, in some cases, stood up to offer a handshake.
Some of that might just be a "Southern thang," but regardless, it’s a rather uplifting way to get your day going.
These community breakfast nooks are important. They bind us together like a warm bowl of grits.
No matter where you are when you read this today, I bet you know a place just like I’ve described.
To tell you the truth, the food is pretty standard at most of these places. What they provide for all of us, though, is an opportunity to laugh, share, hug, mourn, celebrate and interact with our neighbors.
There’s never a bad time to include any of that on the menu.