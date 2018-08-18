Spotlight properties Jim Parker Jim Parker 2 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Provided Buy Now Jim Parker/Staff Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week Real extraNeighborhood amenitiesPocket parks are in, massive clubhouses out in terms of residential communities.Real NewsNew homes updateEconomist: Rising employment in greater Charleston signals growth in the housing market. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Jim Parker Follow Jim Parker Close Get email notifications on Jim Parker daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Jim Parker posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Jim Parker Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today This Week's Circulars Most popular today Charleston lifeguards dropped vinegar for jellyfish stings. An expert says that's wrong. Wando River bridge lane closure planned amid repairs that could last another year New US Foods Chef'Store set to open in Charleston Friday Night Flashback: Stories, scores, photos from high school football's opening night Dylann Roof prosecutor gets seat as federal Appeals Court judge Measles case emerges in SC as CDC investigates national outbreak High School Scoreboard: Stratford, Berkeley, Fort Dorchester , West Ashley post victories A downtown Charleston home will be torn down after flooding left the owner unable to sell DJ Khaled was in Charleston for a T-Mobile performance and rickshaw ride Santee Cooper postpones board meeting because it doesn't know who is in charge