Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: December 1, 2018 @ 3:53 pm
Once infrequent home purchasers, single women today buy double the number of houses as single men.
East Cooper enclave
Hamlin Corner opens with three new houses constructed by New Leaf Builders.