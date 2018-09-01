Spotlight properties Jim Parker Jim Parker 2 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now Jim Parker/Staff Provided Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week Featured home7797 Seafield RoadRural estate near Meggett designed with family, water enthusiasts in mind.Real extraReal estate degreesGraduating from top-flight program specializing in property issues can set up lucrative career. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Jim Parker This Week's Circulars Most popular today In Hilton Head mayor race, 1 candidate a 'Holocaust revisionist.' Another admires Hitler. Editorial: Segregated schools are holding back Charleston County students A first look at the plans for the new waterfront park heading to West Ashley Ex-Citadel employee prepares to fight cadet's sex assault allegation Confederate sub Hunley may move from North Charleston to Mount Pleasant Ex-Piggly Wiggly employees to split up to $8.7M lawsuit settlement, judge rules Fort Dorchester rallies for 31-28 win over Florida team Knead Sandwich Shop announces closure before it ever opened Wando opens new stadium with 52-13 rout of Stall Hanahan’s Dawson won't let injury dim outlook with Clemson, Army, Navy among his options