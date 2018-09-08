Spotlight properties Jim Parker Jim Parker 6 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now Jim Parker/Staff Provided Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week Featured home2364 Darts Cove WayPool, dock, deck, porches mark copious outdoor attractions at Mount Pleasant home.Real extraMillennials home buyingYounger adults look large as they increasingly enter the home buying market. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Jim Parker Most popular today Florence poised to become monster Category 4 hurricane and head toward SC, East Coast Tropical Storm Florence continues to strengthen; SC declares emergency A powerful current just miles from SC is changing. It could devastate the East Coast. Lil Wayne settles lawsuit over refusal to go through security at SC concert Hurricane Florence powers up to Category 4, SC not in clear Sunday could be decisive for Hurricane Florence as it approaches SC Amid deadly year on SC waters, Isle of Palms swimmer sees lesson after temporary paralysis As deaths in SC climb, weight loss surgeons cut opioid prescriptions to almost 0 A new all-day Italian-style cafe coming to downtown Charleston Why firefighters couldn't save a $1.5 million SC plantation house from vicious fire