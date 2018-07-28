Spotlight properties Jim Parker Jim Parker 10 min ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week Featured home300 Squirrel Hollow CourtRefashioned three-floor house in gated Berkeley County enclave showcases super-cool pool arrangement.Real extraHome drone photosAerial images bring panoramic artistry to real estate listings. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Jim Parker Follow Jim Parker Close Get email notifications on Jim Parker daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Jim Parker posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Jim Parker Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today This Week's Circulars Most popular today John's Island home sells for a record $4.8 million No QB controversy at South Carolina, but that may not be a good thing We asked you for buildings in SC uglier than West Ashley's Holiday Inn. You delivered. Daniel Island Ferry billed as 'future of transportation' for downtown workers This Charleston-area man has spent 41 years searching for 5 teens he saved from drowning Tens of thousands of newborn sharks swim in coastal South Carolina waters Mount Pleasant speech therapist convicted of health care fraud New restaurant opens Tuesday on James Island near Charleston Struck by lightning on Isle of Palms, a woman's heart stopped. The race for life was on. Commentary: A million people are coming to Charleston, whether we make room or not