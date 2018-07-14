Spotlight properties Jim Parker Jim Parker 29 min ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now Jim Parker/Staff Provided Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week Featured home616 Cattle St.Daniel Island mansion looks out on golf course, showcases multiple decks and interior treats.Real extraCommunity associationsHOAs, condo cooperatives among 340,000 boards governing enclaves and residential buildings. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Jim Parker Follow Jim Parker Close Get email notifications on Jim Parker daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Jim Parker posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Jim Parker Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today This Week's Circulars