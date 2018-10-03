As a running back at Presbyterian College, Zola Davis Jr. faces big linebackers and speedy cornerbacks every Saturday. But the North Charleston native and Wando High School product jokes that one of his biggest opponents is his dad — South Carolina football legend Zola Davis Sr.
“He thinks it’s funny that I’m a pass catcher and runner, and tries to have these competitions with me,” Davis Jr. said.
The elder Davis doesn’t deny it.
“It’s not a competition because I’m a better pass catcher than him,” he said, laughing. “He may be better looking than me, but he’s got some work to do if he wants to get to my level of catching the ball.”
The Davis name is well-known in the state. Zola Davis Sr., a two-sport star at Burke High School, was named to USC's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014 after amassing 2,534 yards on 164 catches for the Gamecocks – a clip of 15.4 yards per catch. He is fourth in career receptions and third in receiving yards at USC, ahead of guys like Alshon Jeffery and Sidney Rice.
Davis Jr. is well aware of his father’s legacy and credits a large part of his success at Presbyterian to lessons he’s learned from his old man. They study game film together, and Davis is constantly reminding his son about taking care of his body and staying in shape. That’s especially important for a running back, he says.
The Blue Hose are 2-1, already on pace to eclipse their 4-7 record from last year when Davis was out due to an Achilles’ tear.
The 6-0, 220-pound senior has 228 rushing yards and a touchdown through the first three games of the 2018 campaign, and has chipped in a few catches out of the backfield.
“He’s playing well this season," Davis Sr. said. “The way he cuts and moves, you can’t tell he had an injury.”
Presbyterian coach Tommy Spangler remembers bringing Davis on board a few years ago. He spent his freshman year on special teams, before falling into a utility role on the offense his sophomore year.
Davis’s ability to read defenses as a rusher is something the coaching staff didn’t see coming, Spangler said.
“We signed him out of Wando as more of a defensive guy who could play tight end,” he said. “So the fact that he’s our lead rusher shows the kind of work he puts in.”
But for Davis, what’s he done so far isn’t enough.
In his spare time, he studies NFL players, namely Le’Veon Bell. He wants to be dual threat like the Pittsburgh back.
And speaking of the NFL, Davis knows it’s a long shot. But Presbyterian has had nine players join the league, and he wants to be the 10th, following in the footsteps of former Blue Hose players, and his dad, who had a short stint in 1999 with the Cleveland Browns.
“That would be amazing,” he said. “It would take a lot of work, but I’d love to wind up on one of those teams one day.”
Presbyterian begins Big South Conference play this weekend at Kennesaw State. Two weeks later, Davis will be back in his old stomping grounds for a game against Charleston Southern. His dad will be cheering from the stands.