FLORENCE — On a weekday morning in no traffic, the trip takes less than an hour.
From McLeod Park, a left turn onto West Palmetto Street takes you past the commercial sprawl of metro Florence and under Interstate 95. From there the road becomes Highway 76, and it’s a leisurely drive through small towns like Timmonsville and Lynchburg before right turns onto East Brewington Road and then Oswego Highway bring you to Crestwood High School.
Three turns, 35 miles, 45 minutes. That’s all it takes to get from the park in Florence where Zion Williamson honed the skills that would make him a sensation, to the gym in Sumter where Ja Morant became a star. And Thursday night, it’s likely to mark the extremely narrow distance between the South Carolina towns producing the top two picks in the NBA draft.
Williamson, the one-and-done wonder from Duke, is a virtual lock to go No. 1 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans. With the No. 2 overall pick, most mock drafts expect the Memphis Grizzlies to select Morant, a do-it-all point guard from Murray State. If events at Barclays Center in New York unfold as forecasted, it would mark an unprecedented basketball moment for the Palmetto State.
“It is truly amazing,” said Ricky Taylor, who coached Williamson and Morant on an AAU team in the summer of 2015. “When I sit back and think about those kids, I don’t know how many states can say they’ve had two kids go 1 and 2 in the same draft the same year. I think it’s amazing that it could be two kids who grew up an hour away from each other.”
The last state to produce the draft’s top two picks was California, which saw Derrick Coleman of Los Angeles and Gary Payton of Oakland go first and second, respectively, in 1990. But the Golden State has a population of over 39 million, and has produced nearly 400 NBA players, according to Basketball Reference. By contrast, South Carolina’s population is 5 million, and the state has produced fewer than 40 NBA players.
Although Charleston native and notable bust Kwame Brown went No. 1 overall in 2001, and Mauldin’s Kevin Garnett and Marion’s Raymond Felton were taken fifth in the 1995 and 2005 drafts, respectively, few places seem as unlikely to generate the draft’s top two selections.
The Palmetto State is a football hotbed, after all, although it may not seem that way when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver calls out the first two names on Thursday night.
“We have some outstanding ballplayers here,” said Dwayne Edwards, who was Crestwood’s head basketball coach when Morant played there and now serves as the school’s athletic director. “Both (Williamson and Morant) being from South Carolina, that’s great. They’ll help put this place on the map, and that’s a good thing.”
‘Definitely something different’
The summer after Williamson finished middle school, Taylor hatched a plan with the player’s stepfather, Lee Anderson: Zion would play on the eighth-grade team for the South Carolina Hornets, the Columbia-based AAU program that Taylor had founded. But then Williamson arrived at the gym and had his way with Devonte Shuler, who was two years older and considered the best player in the state.
“Zion kind of got the best of him,” recalled Taylor, now a real estate agent with Keller Williams in Columbia. “After that plan, I told his dad, ‘We’ve got to change our plan. There’s no way Zion can play at his age. He’s got to come up and play with the ninth-grade group.’”
It was the beginning of the Zion legend, which would fill YouTube with clip after clip of dunks, blocks and other spectacular moves by the player who would eventually take the nation by storm during his one season at Duke. Taylor can remember the first time Williamson went viral: during an AAU game with another top Columbia team featuring Seventh Woods.
“A guy broke away for a dunk and Zion came out of nowhere and chased him down and jumped up with two hands and grabbed it out of his hands,” Taylor said. “That was one of the first videos that went viral with Zion. And of course, then all the dunking and everything came after that.”
Because the Hornets were so good—during that summer of 2015, they featured Williamson, Morant and Shuler—in tournaments they often played up against 11th-grade teams, meaning Williamson was going up against high school upperclassmen despite being fresh out of middle school. He was a big man with a deft touch, given that his stepfather had played him at point guard while coaching him at lower levels.
And yet, until he burst onto the scene in high school as a dunking machine at Spartanburg Day, Williamson remained largely an unknown. He had honed his game during early mornings and late afternoons at McLeod Park in Florence, shooting on net-less baskets under the tutelage of Anderson, who had played a Clemson. Williamson had played at Johnakin Middle School in nearby Marion, and for a local travel team run by his stepfather.
Few seemed to realize that a budding phenomenon was in their midst. “Although I have been the coach here for 13 years,” Gary Edwards, head coach at Francis Marion University in Florence wrote in an email, “I never heard anything about Zion growing up here.”
Neither did radio host Phil Kornblut, the state’s premier recruiting reporter. “I didn’t hear of Zion, really, until after his junior year at Spartanburg Day,” Kornblut said. “I think maybe there was some AAU stuff the summer before his junior year that I came across, and that was the first time I paid attention.”
The oversight is understandable, Taylor said, given that there are lots of kids who dominate at the middle school level based simply on size. And there remains confusion over where Williamson grew up. His official NBA draft profile lists his birthplace as “Salisbury, S.C.”, and national publications often cite Spartanburg as his hometown. Though Williamson was born in Salisbury, N.C., his family relocated to Florence when he was 2, according to the Florence Morning News. It was in the Pee Dee that Williamson grew up before moving to Spartanburg for high school.
And it was during that summer of 2015, playing on a loaded AAU program against older opponents with college coaches in the stands, that people began to first realize what Williamson was capable of. It would be his lone stint with the Hornets, who weren’t affiliated with a shoe company. The next summer, Taylor said, Zion was playing for a team backed by Adidas. The legend had been born.
“He wasn’t as big as he is now, but he was big,” Taylor recalled of Williamson, who then was 6-3 on his way to 6-7. “His basketball IQ was unreal. He jumped so quick, so high. He was definitely something different.”
‘Not surprised by anything’
Around Sumter, by contrast, just about everyone who knew basketball knew about Ja Morant. That’s because everyone knew his father Tee Morant, who had played with future Hall of Famer Ray Allen on the 1993 Hillcrest High School state championship team, and gone on to become a coach at a number of levels. Tee was such a fixture in the gyms around Sumter that young Ja would sometimes be mistakenly called by his father’s name.
He would make his own name soon enough. Jamie Gore still remembers seeing this short, thin point guard arrive at Hillcrest Middle School in Dalzell, the town outside Sumter where Morant grew up. But he could shoot, and he could pass, and he was often the shortest and best player on the court at the same time.
“He was our starting point guard as soon as he got here,” recalled Gore, who coached Morant in seventh and eighth grades. “He could shoot the lights out, but we had two big kids and he was great about dishing the ball to them. Ja was great about not trying to take over games. One of those big guys kept fumbling his passes a lot, but Ja kept getting them the ball.”
It was the first sign of the complete point guard he would become at Murray State, where he wound up after being lightly recruited out of high school. Thanks in large part to growing up with a basketball-savvy father who had played at Claflin and as a pro internationally, Morant learned unselfish basketball at an unusually early age — hints of the player who would average 10 assists per game in college. Soon enough, though, his talent took over.
“In seventh grade, he was passing just like you see him do now,” Gore said. “You didn’t see him come down and just jack up shots all the time. He’d look for the best shot available. As he played longer, the best shot available became the one he had.”
Gore can recall Morant once scoring 38 in a middle school game. There’s the story — perhaps too good to be true — that Tee Morant would drill his son on a basket with no backboard, which forced Ja to drop shots precisely through the rim. In PE class, Morant would put on a show.
“The things you see on his highlights now, all the trick shots and everything, he was doing all that stuff for us,” Gore said. “He just couldn’t dunk because he was only 5-9 or so.”
Although Morant grew to 6-3, it was his stature that many first noticed, even into high school. “He was a small kid, but you could see the basketball skills were there,” said Edwards, the former Crestwood coach. But Morant’s size didn’t stop him from penetrating the lane, where he’d take body blows from bigger opponents while driving to the basket or dishing off to teammates.
“With Ja, what sticks out with me was that he’s just so tough,” said Taylor, Morant’s former AAU coach. “He wasn’t the biggest kid. He had a small frame. But he attacked the rim. He took a lot of bumps and bruises, but he never came out.”
Once at Crestwood, Morant took off. He finished with 1,679 points, most in school history, lit up rival Sumter with a single-game high of 47, and averaged nearly a triple-double over his final two seasons. But unlike the heavily-recruited Williamson, the big schools failed to take notice. Murray State took advantage, and two dynamic seasons later, the first-team All-American is bound for the NBA.
No one around Sumter is surprised. “I’m not surprised by anything I’ve seen from him,” Gore said. “Because I saw all that when he was in middle school. The only thing that changed was he grew.”
‘So many wow moments’
Williamson and Morant each call the Palmetto State home. But when it came time to choose a college, they both left South Carolina — following the lead of Shuler, Woods, and countless other top state players who’ve signed with schools elsewhere out of high school. Williamson chose Duke over Clemson and USC. The Gamecocks made a play for Morant, who by that time had become enamored with Murray State.
“USC made a run at him and did want him, but Murray State had his attention by that point,” said Kornblut, host of the statewide “SportsTalk” radio program. “And what’s really sad is that both these dudes left the state, as so many others like them have.”
Taylor believes AAU ball plays a role in that migration. The Hornets were the most prominent program in the state, but they weren’t affiliated with a shoe company. Players sometimes can’t resist the glamor of out-of-state AAU programs connected with Nike, Adidas or Under Armour, he said, and once they leave it’s less likely that they’ll return to South Carolina for college.
“I don’t know if it’s a social media thing, but with travel basketball everybody ends up thinking that the grass is greener on the other side,” Taylor said. “You have your Georgia teams and North Carolina teams that are sponsored by the shoe companies, and they kind of have the glimmer and the shine. A lot of kids kind of fall for it. And unfortunately once they get there, they find out they could have done better if they’d stayed at home.”
That certainly seemed the case for Woods, who is transferring from UNC to South Carolina for his senior season. But it’s hard to argue with the choices made by Williamson and Morant, given the results. After growing up less than an hour apart in the state’s northeast corner, they’re set to put the Palmetto State back into the basketball spotlight by becoming the top two picks in the NBA draft.
“I felt like they both had a shot to get to the NBA,” Taylor said. “But I don’t think anyone could have predicted possibly 1 and 2 in the draft. A lot of the things everybody is saying now about those two guys, we’ve seen a lot of it before. Just watching them in practice, watching them in games, there were so many wow moments. But they were always such humble kids, it was an honor and a joy to coach them.”
Contact David Caraviello at david@lowcountryeditorial.com.