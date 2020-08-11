Zeigler, Holder lead after opening round of Beth Daniel Junior Azalea

Gene Zeigler of Florence opened with a 6-under-par 65, and Chloe Holder of Williamston fired a 5-under 66 Tuesday to take the opening day leads in their respective divisions of the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea golf tournament at the Country Club of Charleston. The 54-hole tournament is for juniors ages 13-18 and continues through Thursday.
Zeigler, who has committed to play for South Carolina, birdied four of his final six holes and had eight birdies for the day to take a one-shot lead over Charlie Barr of Salisbury, N.C. Barr was 6-under on the front nine with four birdies and an eagle but made only one birdie versus two bogeys on the back nine. Collin Adams of Charlotte, Jackson Byrd of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Mason Dean of Duluth, Ga., are tied for third with 67s.
Holder has a four-shot lead over Isabella Rawl of Lexington in the girls division. Holder made six birdies and one bogey. Defending champion Katherine Schuster of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., Savannah Hylton of Hilton Head and Adrian Anderson of Murrells Inlet are tied for third at 71. Emma Schimpf of Daniel Island and Molly Hardwick of Lexington are tied for sixth at 72.
BOYS 13-18
Gene Zeigler, Florence, 65; Charlie Barr, Salisbury, N.C., 66; Collin Adams, Charlotte, 67; Jackson Byrd, St. Simons Island, Ga., 67; Mason Dean, Duluth, Ga., 67; Charlie Kennedy, Richmond, Va., 68; Cameron Biddle, Aiken, 69; Jonathan Griz, Hilton Head, 69; Oliver Rotermund, Daniel Island, 69; Rowan Sullivan, Charleston, 69; Elliott Pope, Lugoff, 69; Griffin Tarver, Tega Cay, 69; Zach Phillips, Inman, 69; Benton Leinster, Greenville, 70; Jerry Bruns, Beaufort, 70; Nolan Hawkins, Hilton Head, 70; Matthew Hutto, Blythewood, 70; Luke Walmet, Mount Pleasant, 70; Drew Harrill, Spartanburg, 71; Adam Hunt, Columbia, 71; Jackson Bode, Pinehurst, N.C., 71; Parker Shimp, Charlotte, 71; Josh Newman, Charlotte, 71; Eric Nord, Blythewood, 72; Austin Scott, Daniel Island, 72; Andrew Swanson, Bluffton, 72; Wilson Thrift, Charlotte, 72; Jack Wofford, Greenville, 72; Andrew Garger, Sharpsburg, Ga., 72; Pake June, Florence, 72; Max Green, Hilton Head, 73; Jay Lowder, Greenville, 73; Mason Tucker, Lancaster, 73; Luke Sullivan, Columbia, 73; Pearse Lucas, Charlotte, 74; Trey Crenshaw, Lancaster, 74; Logan Lutz, Mount Pleasant, 74; Walker Jennings, Greenville, 74; Timmy Gannon, Charlotte, 74; Andrew Gregory, Inman, 74; Simon Wright, Lancaster, 75; Trey Howard, Woodruff, 75; Ethan Holcombe, Inman, 75; Dallas Johnson, Mount Pleasant, 76; Ayush Bodhale, Huntersville, N.C., 77; Daniel Brasington, Woodruff, 77; Waymon Thomas, Mount Pleasant, 77; Zach Adams, Charleston, 77; Barret Josey, Moore, 77; David Oliver IV, Pageland, 78; Major Lenning, Simpsonville, 78; Braeden Barnett, Galivants Ferry, 78; Campbell Skelly, Charleston, 82.
GIRLS 13-18
Chloe Holder, Williamston, 66; Isabella Rawl, Lexington, 70; Savannah Hylton, Hilton Head, 71; Katherine Schuster, Kill Devil Hills, N.C., 71; Adrian Anderson, Murrells Inlet, 71; Emma Schimpf, Daniel Island, 72; Molly Hardwick, Lexington, 72; Lexi Bennett, Santee, 73; Mia Gray, Conway, 73; Sydney Roberts, Chesnee, 73; Kate Barber, Savannah, 73; Kiera Bartholomew, Wake Forest, N.C., 74; M.K. Talledo, Spartanburg, 74; Buggy Reinke, Rock Hill, 75; Camila Burnett, Bluffton, 75; Elizabeth Rudisill, Charlotte, 75; Hannah Altman, Lake City, 75; Kennedy Gooding, Lexington, 76; Isabella Britt, Chesnee, 76; Sydney Young, Naples, Fla., 77; Karlee Vardas, Lexington, 77; Lextyn Petz, Columbia, 77; Morgan Ketchum, Winston-Salem, N.C., 78; Sarah Boteler, Greenville, 78; Paige Paolucci, Blythewood, 79; Raegan Propes, Charleston, 79; Mattie Padgett, Seneca, 79; Anna Claire Bridge, Collierville, Tenn., 79; Sofia Carles, Clinton, 81; Ava Romfo, Charleston, 83; Meredith Bennett, Athens, Ga., 85; Ella Drew Dodd, Mount Pleasant, 88; Emma Hunt, Lake City, 89;