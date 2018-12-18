ANDERSON – When Felicia Harris looked at her cell phone and saw the caller ID, she knew it meant trouble.
The call was from her mother, who was watching her two boys, while Felicia was at work in Greenville. When Harris answered, her mother said it wasn’t anything serious, but that her two sons – Kevin (9) and Zacch (6) – had been out in the backyard playing football and there had been a little accident.
When you’re a single mother, raising two rambunctious boys, there’s no such thing as a little accident.
“I was furious driving over to the house because I had to leave work early,” Harris said.
When Harris walked through the front door, she saw that Zacch had a large, swollen bruise on his head after getting tackled by his older brother.
“I mean, it was a huge goose egg on his head, humongous,” Harris said with a chuckle remembering that day more than a decade ago. “My parents have these decorative bricks around their flower bed and Zacch had hit his head when he got tackled.”
The injury was not as bad as it looked, but it was enough for Zacch to decide that it was time to retire from football.
“I was tired of Kevin pounding on me every day,” said Zacch Pickens, a standout defensive end at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson. “I’d had enough. Every day, we’d go out in the backyard and play football and every day he’d pound on me. I didn’t like it.”
It wasn’t until a few years later when Zacch saw his older brother Kevin playing in a local recreation league football game that he decided to give the sport another try. Only 11, Kevin, who is three years older than Zacch, was already a playground legend around Anderson. He played just almost every position on the field, except kicker.
“Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, linebacker, cornerback, safety, it didn’t matter, he played everywhere,” Zacch said. “I wanted to be just like him.”
Zacch would never become just like Kevin – he would be better.
At 6-5 and 285 pounds, Zacch is a consensus five-star defensive line prospect. He is rated among the top-25 overall players in the nation and the best high school football player in the state of South Carolina, winning the state’s Mr. Football award this past weekend.
On Wednesday, Pickens is expected to sign with South Carolina, becoming the Gamecocks’ most highly rated recruit since Jadeveon Clowney in 2011. Pickens committed to South Carolina back in May and will join his older brother Kevin – a walk-on defensive back who transferred from Mars Hill – in Columbia in January. The early signing period for football opens beginning Wednesday and will run through Friday.
“I’m glad I decided to play football again,” Pickens said.
So are the Gamecocks.
Brotherly love
Growing up around Anderson, Kevin and Zacch were inseparable, always together and almost always playing football.
“They did everything together,” Felicia said. “I made sure they got along. I told them when I’m gone, ya’ll are only going to have each other, so you need to lover each other. I never let their arguments get too out of control. I made sure they’d make up, even if I had to put them in the same T-shirt to get it done.”
This is Felicia Harris, mother of Gamecocks DL commit Zacch Pickens. If Zacch is as focus and intense as his mother #Gamecocks have a good one. @zp62019 pic.twitter.com/ReJ7f3fgWL— Andrew Miller (@APMILLER_PandC) December 18, 2018
When Zacch finally decided to give football another chance, he tried out for a local rec team. Zacch, who was 11 at the time, had inherited his grandfather's size and strength and was one of the biggest kids on his team.
“The coach could never get his name right, so he’d just call him, ‘Big Daddy’ when he was playing,’” Harris said.
In his first game of organized football game, Zacch lined up at defensive end and sacked the quarterback on the first play.
“Kevin is like, ‘Mamma, Zacch got a sack’ and I was like, ‘Is that good?”’ Harris said. “At that point, I knew nothing about football.”
It was a sign of things to come.
“Everyone was jumping on me, but I really didn’t know what I’d done,” Zacch said.
So, he did it again on the next play.
Kevin realized early on Zacch's potential and pushed his younger brother, working tirelessly on the fundamentals of the game.
“Kevin spent a lot of time with him. He made Zacch the player he is today,” Harris said. “When Zacch didn’t want to practice, Kevin made him do it and do it the right way. I remember them in the living room, and Kevin would make Zacch get into the a three-point stance. He made sure he did it right. They’d go out in the backyard or to the rec center and work out all the time.”
Kevin was a standout utility player at T.L. Hanna in his own right, but at 5-9 and 170 pounds he wasn’t considered a major college prospect. He went to Mars Hill, a Division II school just north of Asheville, N.C., hoping to make his mark there. Kevin redshirted his freshman year and then decided to transfer to South Carolina and walk-on with the Gamecocks as a defensive back.
During Zacch's recruiting process, Kevin never pressured his brother to commit to South Carolina.
“Kevin wanted Zaach to make up his own mind,” Harris said.
Playing with his older brother had been a dream of Zaach’s since they were kids. They’d never played on the same team together.
“We are really close,” Zacch said. “We’re brothers and best friends. I’ve always wanted us to be on the same team.”
Kevin was thrilled to learn of Zacch’s commitment back in May.
“This is the best feeling I’ve ever had,” Kevin told visor.com. “Being able to come together to do something like this and have one goal and get to do it together, is the best thing. Zacch and I saw how Carolina was turning around their program, getting a lot of big recruits and that it was definitely the best option for us to both keep playing. Getting to play together, that would be even better.”
‘A better person’
It’s hard to keep a low profile in a small town like Anderson, especially when you are an athlete with the stature of Zacch Pickens.
But Pickens has embraced his celebrity and has used it to help others around him.
When a principal at a local middle school told Pickens that one of the students was getting bullied, he made a point to attend the child’s birthday party.
“Zacch has a heart of gold,” said T.L. Hanna head football coach Tom Herron. “He’s a great kid and that’s what makes him so special.”
Pickens told his coach that he was going to hold off on committing to a college team because he hoped that coaches would come and see his teammates play and earn scholarships as well.
“That was important to him,” Herron said. “I mean, what 18-year-old like Zacch, who has the world at his feet, thinks like that. He wanted his friends to get recruited and get a scholarship. Zacch was just bombarded with all the attention, but he’s remained the same kids he has always been. It just doesn’t faze him, he’s the same humble and genuine person he’s always been. It’s remarkable. As a great a player as he is, he’s an even better person.”
Pickens became friends with a local student who suffers from a form of hemophilia, a blood decease. Each summer, for the past four years, Pickens has gone to Camp Burnt Gin in Wedgefield to serve as a mentor for kids with the blood disorders.
“I want to give back,” Pickens said. “That’s very important to me to give back to the community that helped me get to where I am today.”
‘One in a lifetime talent’
When Herron interviewed for the head football coach position at T.L. Hanna, the school brought in a panel of players to that asked him questions.
One of the players was Pickens.
Herron had been a hugely successful coach in Georgia and had seen and coached his share of college prospects. But one look at Pickens and he realized that the big defensive end could be a difference maker for him.
“I saw him and I was like, yeah, I want to come here,” Herron said with a chuckle. “They knew what they were doing. I’m sure they put Zacch on that panel to entice me to come here and it worked.”
At Grayson High School, just north of Atlanta, Herron worked with almost a dozen Division I prospects one season. Pickens is easily the best defensive player Herron has ever been around.
@ZP62019 Congrats to Zacch Pickens, South Carolina's 2018 @Gatorade State Football Player of the Year. #GatoradePOY @TLH_Football pic.twitter.com/q9rE1yK9Oz— Hudl (@Hudl) December 7, 2018
“I’ve had some pretty good players, guys that have played in the SEC, at Georgia, at Auburn, at Florida State, at South Carolina, but Zacch is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of talent,” Herron said. “I never got up close and personal with Jadaveon Clowney, but when you are 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds and you can run and do the things that Zacch can do, it's unique. There are not that many people in the world, much less playing high school football, that big and that athletic. If he was 5-5, he would be a great athlete, but he’s 6-5. He can do the things a skill kid can do with that size.”
Pickens is ranked as the No. 15 overall player in the 2019 Rivals.com recruiting class and the second-ranked defensive end.
“He’s a freakish athlete,” said Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Mike Farrell. “What separates him from other guys is his skill level. The good ones, the really good ones, that are big and athletic can play on both sides of the ball. People remember what Jadeveon Clowney did in high school as a running back and Zacch has similar skill, similar ability.”
Pickens was double and triple-teamed all season this fall, but managed to finish with 91 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks and an interception. He had a big impact as a Yellow Jackets running back as well, rushing for 889 yards and 21 touchdowns. He helped lead the Yellow Jackets to the Class AAAAA state title game.
“Zacch wanted to play running back and he just kept buggin’ me about it, so we let him play running back during our spring game,” Herron said. “We thought he wouldn’t be that good, so we'd move him to tight end if he played offense. The problem was that he was good. So, we kept him there and he had a great season running the ball. Not many kids out there wanted to tackle a 280-pound running back.”
Pickens has put on almost 40 pounds since his junior season at T.L. Hanna and could eventually end up playing defensive tackle for the Gamecocks.
“Just depends on what his body does,” Herron said. “If he continues to get bigger, then I’d see him moving inside. I know South Carolina would like for him to be on the outside, so he can rush the passer.”
Either way, Pickens is expected to have an immediate impact on the Gamecocks program.
“If he gets bigger, he’ll be like a (Clemson defensive lineman) Christian Wilkins type of player,” Farrell said. “If he stays 280 pounds, then they’ll keep him at defensive end. No doubt, he’s going to play right away for them.”