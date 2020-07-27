Youth regatta brings sentimental, humbling awards for Carolina Yacht Club sailors

In 1981, 15-year-old Walter Prause stood inside the Carolina Yacht Club and proudly accepted the first-ever Henry Clay Robertson IV Trophy, an award presented to a young sailor who displays “sailing proficiency, love of the sport, personal integrity and sportsmanship.”

Prause still remembers that day as one of the more special ones in his life.

Saturday afternoon, Prause passed the torch to his son. Sixteen-year-old Robert Prause, a rising junior at First Baptist High School, was named the 40th recipient of the award.

“It’s a pretty great thing,” Walter Prause said. “To have past recipients recognize Robert means he has the character and sportsmanship that I tried to pass on to him.”

Robert Prause said it feels good to know the Carolina Yacht Club members have taken notice of his increased efforts in the sailing community.

The yacht club’s annual regatta was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, along with the Hobcaw, Charleston and Rockville regattas. But Robert Prause and youth sailors were still able to hit the water for a shortened version of the Carolina Yacht Club's event.

“It felt good to get out there, especially since most of the other events were canceled this year,” he said. “Having my dad congratulate me and just knowing he’s my biggest supporter ... It means a lot.”

Prause wasn’t the only award recipient on Saturday. Jack Sutton, a Wando High graduate who sails on the College of Charleston team, was named the winner of the Philip O’Neill Hanvey Memorial Trophy. The award is given to a sailor age 21 and under who exhibits integrity on the water and in the sailing community.

Sutton began sailing at age 14 after his family moved to Charleston. Since then, he’s become one of the better and more recognizable competitors in the Lowcountry.

That includes racing and coaching at the yacht club, as well as serving as an instructor at Charleston Community Sailing.

“It’s really humbling because there are past recipients of this award who taught me how to sail,” Sutton said. “I wouldn’t be here without them so it really means a lot to me.”

Kate O’Donnell, the sailing director at the Carolina Yacht Club, said the 2020 award winners are two of the most respected sailors in the local area. Sutton’s work in the sailing community shows how much he cares about the sport. And Robert Krause has similar traits, and has improved each year as a competitor, O'Donnell said.

“Passing on the love of the sport is huge in order to keep it going,” she said. “These guys are examples of what it means to give back.”