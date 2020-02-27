Young talent carries Military Magnet girls basketball team into Lower State final

It hasn't taken long for Military Magnet's girls basketball team to turn things around.

Two years ago, the team managed just three wins for the entire season. On Friday, Military Magnet will play for the Class A Lower State championship, taking on defending state champion Scott’s Branch at the Florence Civic Center at 4 p.m.

Coach Nathaniel Taylor has been the man in charge of building the basketball program at Military Magnet.

After struggling to three wins in 2018, the Eagles won 15 games last year, claiming the Region 4-A championship and reaching the third round of the state playoffs before losing to Lake View.

This year’s team (21-5) repeated as the region champion and on Tuesday avenged that loss to Lake View.

What most Lowcountry basketball fans don't realize is that the Eagles are one of the youngest varsity teams in the state. Among the top six players in the rotation are five freshmen and a seventh-grader.

“We’re still a very young team, but they play hard and they have been very coachable,” Taylor said. “This team loves to compete. They enjoy playing and they’re having a lot of fun. They’re so young they really don’t understand how big this is.

"I don’t sense them feeling any pressure. They seem to be more excited that they get out of school early on Friday. But they will be ready to play.”

Two freshmen, Rykia Jakes and Kaelin Davis, were named to the Class A all-state team by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. Jakes averages 12.2 points and 3.3 steals per game while Davis adds 12 points and 4.7 steals per game.

Freshman Chazmin Bradley averages 8.1 points and 4.3 steals and freshman Jataya Brown scores 7.0 points with 5.1 boards per game. Seventh-grader Sabri Mitchell contributes 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds. All three players were all-region selections.

Taylor says the tallest player on the team is 5-9, so rebounding can be an issue at times. His team tries to offset the lack of height with speed.

“We are up-tempo and pressure all of the time,” the coach said. “We have to play with a lot of energy. We’re not a great shooting team — we miss our share of layups and free throws. We try to pressure the ball and get as many easy looks as we can. It’s the way we survive, and it has worked for us.”

The Eagles are familiar with their Friday opponent. The teams played in a preseason tournament in November with Military Magnet taking a 31-29 victory.

“This team has played with a chip on their shoulder all year, and being able to beat Lake View sort of validated who we are as a program right now,” Taylor said. “I can’t predict what will happen on Friday, other than to say I know this team will give it their best shot. We know we are capable of winning if we can put together a good game.”