Young Americans shine at LTP $100K, led by Shelby Rogers and Emma Navarro

Hometown favorites Shelby Rogers and Emma Navarro won their first-round matches at the LTP $100K tennis tournament on Wednesday, but the Charleston-grown players had to work hard for the victories.
Rogers, the top seed at the USTA Pro Circuit Series event at LTP Mount Pleasant, needed three hours and two minutes for a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (5) win over Japan's Kyoka Okamura, ripping off the final five points of the tie-breaker to get there.
Ranked No. 58 on the WTA Tour, Rogers advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in September, after a summer in which she knocked off superstar Serena Williams and won the $100K event in Midland, Texas.
Navarro, a top-ranked junior who is committed to play at the University of Virginia, battled from a set down for a 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 win over German Anna-Lena Friedsam, who is ranked No. 109 in the world. Navarro needed two hours and 46 minutes for her win over Friedsam, who was ranked No. 45 in the world in 2016.
Charleston junior Kennedy Shaffer also faced a three-set battle before losing by 6-0, 2-6, 4-6 to Poland's Katarzyna Kawa.
Young American players had a good day at LTP Mount Pleasant.
No. 3 seed Madison Brengle won in straight sets, as did wild-card entrant Catherine Bellis, No. 8 seed Ann Li, Caroline Dolehide and qualifier Hailey Baptiste. American qualifier Claire Liu needed three sets in her win over France's Diane Parry.
But teen stars Coco Gauff and Caty McNally lost their first-round doubles match.
Thursday's order of play
10 a.m.
Center court: Emma Navarro vs. Claire Liu; Hailey Baptiste vs. Lauren Davis; Allura Zamarripa/Maribella Zamrripa vs. Caroline Dolehide/Shelby Rogers
Court 9: Shelby Rogers vs. Gabriela Talaba; Magdalena Frech vs Ann Li; Frech/Kararzyna Kawa vs. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov/Renata Zarazua
Court 3: Misaki Doi vs. Sara Errani
Court 7: Renata Zarazua vs. Madison Brengle; Catherine Bellis vs. Kararzyna Kawa
Court 1: Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz vs. Caroline Dolehide; Paula Kania-Chodun/Katarzyna Piter vs. Ingrid Neel/Caitlin Whoriskey; Katereyna Bondarenko/Olga Govortsova vs. Astra Sharma/Abdelaziz
Wednesday's results
Singles
Emma NAVARRO (USA) Anna-Lena WS FRIEDSAM (GER) [7] 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3
Katarzyna KAWA (POL) Kennedy SHAFFER (USA) 0-6 6-2 6-4
Catherine BELLIS (USA) Aliona BOLSOVA ZADOINOV (ESP) [5] 7-6(0) 6-0
Gabriela TALABA (ROU) Francesca DI LORENZO (USA) 7-6(5) 6-1
Magdalena FRECH (POL) Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA) 4-6 7-5 6-3
Shelby ROGERS (USA) [1] Kyoka OKAMURA (JPN) 6-2 4-6 7-6(5)
Ann LI (USA) [8] Whitney OSUIGWE (USA) 6-3 6-2
Renata ZARAZUA (MEX) Kateryna BONDARENKO (UKR) 6-3 6-1
Madison BRENGLE (USA) [3] Olga GOVORTSOVA (BLR) 6-4 6-3
Claire LIU (USA) Diane PARRY (FRA) 6-7(1) 7-5 6-1
Caroline DOLEHIDE (USA) Kristie AHN (USA) [6] 6-1 6-0
Maiar SHERIF AHMED ABDELAZIZ (EGY) Kristina KUCOVA (SVK) 6-2 6-1
Hailey BAPTISTE (USA) Astra SHARMA (AUS) 6-2 7-6(3)
Doubles
Allura ZAMARRIPA (USA) / Maribella ZAMARRIPA (USA) Naomi BROADY (GBR) / Erin ROUTLIFFE (6-4) 6-3
Paula KANIA-CHODUN (POL) / Katarzyna PITER (POL) [4] Lauren DAVIS (USA) / Gabriela TALABA (ROU) 6-3 6-4
Magdalena FRECH (POL) / Katarzyna KAWA (POL) Cori GAUFF (USA) / Caty MCNALLY (USA) [17]-5 3-6 [10-3]