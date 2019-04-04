Two young Americans who chalked up the biggest wins of their careers on Wednesday could not keep up the momentum on Thursday.
Former Mount Pleasant resident Jessica Pegula and countrywoman Taylor Townsend were both dismissed by seeded players in third-round matches at the Volvo Car Open.
Pegula, who trained as a teenager here at the Family Circle Tennis Center, fought No. 16 seed Petra Martic to three sets before losing by 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Pegula had knocked off No. 4 seed and 12th-ranked Anastasija Sevastova on Wednesday.
Townsend, who upset 2018 VCO finalist and No. 7 seed Julia Goerges on Wednesday, lost by 6-2, 7-5 to No. 9 seed Belinda Bencic.
The top of the draw continued to clear out, as defending champ and No. 2 seed Kiki Bertens and No. 3 seed Aryna Sabalenka went down on Thursday. They joined No. 4 seed Anastasija Sevastoba, No. 6 Elise Mertens and No. 7 Julia Goerges on early flights to Europe for the red-clay season.
Bertens, ranked No. 6, lost to No. 15 seed Maria Sakkari by 7-6 (8), 6-3; Sabalenka, ranked No. 10, fell to 2016 Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig of Puerto Rico by 6-2, 7-5.
Sakkari, a 23-year-old from Greece, is almost as famed for her distinctive hairbun as she is for her tennis, which had her ranked No. 29 in the world last year.
“It's not rocket science,” she said after her win over Bertens. “Make a ponytail first. And then just go around, and then … it's a bun. It's not that tough.”
Knocking off Bertens was a bit tougher for Sakkari, who now has three wins over top 10 players. She came from 1-5 down in the first-set tiebreak.
“I was feeling well on court, so I could see that I was there,” said Sakkari, now ranked No. 50. “It was not like, 1-5 and I had no chance of coming back. So I fought and make a lot of balls, came back with some good shots, and I think that's the winner out there in the third round.”
Bertens, who has eight career WTA Tour titles, said she didn't feel a lot of pressure as the defending champ here.
“Actually, I felt quite okay this week,” said the 27-year-old from The Netherlands. “Of course, I wanted to play better, so we were a little bit searching for why that did not happen.”
No. 1 seed Sloane Stephens, No. 5 Caroline Wozniacki and No. 8 Madison Keys are set to play in later matches Thursday on Daniel Island.
