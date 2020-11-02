Young American star Coco Gauff joins Charleston's Rogers, Navarro at LTP Mount Pleasant

Young Amerian tennis star Coco Gauff is entered in the doubles draw at the LTP $100K tournament in Mount Pleasant this week, while Charleston hometown favorites Shelby Rogers and Emma Navarro play their opening matches Tuesday at LTP Mount Pleasant.

Gauff, at 16 years old the youngest player ranked in the top 100 on the WTA Tour, is teaming with fellow American teenager Caty McNally in the doubles draw, where they are the top-seeded team. Gauff is ranked No. 47 in singles, and she and the 18-year-old McNally have won two WTA doubles titles.

Rogers, ranked No. 58 and the top seed in the LTP $100 singles draw, is teaming with fellow American Caroline Dolehide in doubles, where they are the No. 3 seed. Rogers and Dolehide will take on Anna Danilina and Vivian Heisen in a match that will start no earlier than 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Navarro will team with fellow LTP junior player Kennedy Shaffer in doubles, and they are set to play Kateryna Bondarenko and Olga Govortsova in another match not to start before 1 p.m.

The main draw in singles also will get underway Tuesday, with No. 2 seed Lauren Davis facing Greet Minnen, and McNally taking on Italian veteran Sara Errani.

In Monday's singles qualifying matches, American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, a perennial fan favorite at the Volvo Car Open on Daniel Island, outlasted Lara Arruabarrena 2-6, 6-0 (10-4). Charleston junior players Emma Charney and Whitley Pate lost in straight sets, but they will team up in doubles against Alinoa Bolsova Zadoinov and Renata Zarazua in a Tuesday match.

No spectators are allowed at the tournament due to COVID-19 guidelines, but matches are being live-streamed at hwww.usta.com/en/home/pro/pro-tennis-events/live-streaming.html.

Tuesday's order of play

Starting at 10 a.m.

Center Court: Bethanie Mattek-Sands vs. Anna Danilina; Sara Errani vs. Caty McNally; Emma Navarro/Kennedy Shaffer vs. Bondarenko/Govortsova; Sharma/Sherif Ahmed Abselaziz vs. Freidsam/Garcia-Perez.

Court 9: Kateryna Bondarenko vs. Marie Benoit; Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abselaziz vs. Harmony Tan; Greet Minnen vs. Lauren Davis.

Court 3: Tessah Andrianjafitrimo vs. Gabriela Talaba; Veronica Cepede Royg vs. Hailey Baptiste; Anna Danilina/Vivian Heisen vs. Caroline Dolehide/Shelby Rogers.

Court 7: Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Kyoka Okamura; Misaki Doi vs. Robin Montgomery.

Court 1: Ankita Raina vs. Claire Liu; Magdalena Frech vs. Paula Ormaechea; Emma Charney/Whitley Pate vs. Bolsova Zadoinov/Zarazua.

Monday's singles qualifying results

Ankita RAINA (IND) [5] WSQ Katie VOLYNETS (USA) 7-6(5) 6-2

Claire LIU (USA) [16] Katerina STEWART (USA) 4-6 6-1 [10-3]

Kateryna BONDARENKO (UKR) Mayo HIBI (JPN) [6] 6-4 6-4

Marie BENOIT (BEL) [12] Alycia PARKS (USA) 6-4 6-0

Maria Camila OSORIO SERRANO (COL) [7] Maria MATEAS (USA) 4-6 6-2 [10-2]

Gabriela TALABA (ROU) [11] Whitley PATE (USA) 6-0 6-0

Tessah ANDRIANJAFITRIMO (FRA) Georgina GARCIA-PEREZ (ESP) [8] 6-0 6-3

Kyoka OKAMURA (JPN) [13] Elizabeth MANDLIK (USA) 7-6(3) 7-5

Magdalena FRECH (POL) [1] Reese BRANTMEIER (USA) 6-4 6-2

Paula ORMAECHEA (ARG) Chihiro MURAMATSU (JPN) [10] 6-2 2-6 [10-8]

Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA) Lara ARRUABARRENA (ESP) [2] 2-6 6-0 [10-4]

Harmony TAN (FRA) [15] Emma CHARNEY (USA) 6-1 6-1

Maiar SHERIF AHMED ABDELAZIZ (EGY) [3] Alexa GLATCH (USA) 6-2 Ret.

Anna DANILINA (KAZ) Gabriela CE (BRA) [14] 7-6(6) 6-0

Hailey BAPTISTE (USA) Robin ANDERSON (USA) [9] 6-1 7-5

Veronica CEPEDE ROYG (PAR) [4] Panna UDVARDY (HUN) 6-4 6-3