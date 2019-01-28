No. 1 Tennessee at South Carolina

When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 98.9 FM Charleston, 107.5 FM Columbia

Records: Tennessee 18-1, 6-0 SEC;South Carolina 10-9, 5-1

Notes: The Volunteers won their Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup with West Virginia while USC lost its game at Oklahoma State. … Tennessee is one win from matching a school-record 15-game winning streak.