Gary Sanchez, one of the New York Yankees’ most prolific sluggers, will be rehabbing as a member of the Charleston RiverDogs this week.
New York's low-level Class A affiliate announced Sunday that Sanchez, 26, will join the team on Monday in Riley Park.
It will be the catcher’s first action since April 12 when the former Home Run Derby participant was sidelined with a strained calf.
Before the injury, Sanchez was having one of his best starts to a season since breaking into the majors in 2015. In 11 games, he batted .268 with six home runs and 11 RBIs.
This will be Sanchez’s first time back with the RiverDogs since he terrorized the South Atlantic League during his farm system days.
He played 82 games for Charleston in 2011, hitting .256 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs. The following season, he played another 68 games for the RiverDogs and batted .297 with 13 homers and 56 RBIs.
Since his MLB debut, the Dominican Republic native has been wreaking the same havoc on opponents. He became the fastest player in Major League Baseball history to compile 19 home runs, doing so in his first 45 games as a big leaguer.
His young career has been riddled with nagging injuries, only playing more than 100 games in a season once as a New York Yankee. But when healthy, Sanchez has been one of the best.
Per 162 games - the normal length of an MLB season - he’s averaging 45 homers and 115 RBIs while batting .252.
This isn’t the RiverDogs’ first high-profile rehab assignment. Former slugger and three-time MVP Alex Rodriguez descended upon the Holy City for two games in July 2013, during his return from offseason hip surgery.
Unfortunately for fans, there were no “A-bombs from A-Rod,” as John Sterling, the voice of New York radio, would say. The former slugger went 0-for-2 in both games, before continuing his rehab with three other Yankee affiliates.