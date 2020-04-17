Yankees' first-round draft pick waiting to make Charleston RiverDogs' debut

As a New Jersey kid who grew up idolizing Derek Jeter, Anthony Volpe always dreamed of playing baseball inside the confines of Yankee Stadium.

For most, that’s nothing more than a fantasy. But for Volpe, it could become reality. The Yankees drafted Volpe in the first round of last summer's Major League Baseball draft. The shortstop was the 30th player selected.

That was a huge step toward donning the pinstripes. But like so many Yankee greats over the past 20 years, Volpe will have to take the scenic route through Charleston if he wants to get to the Big Apple.

“I’ve heard a lot about Charleston, and how great the fans are down there,” Volpe said of New York’s Class A affiliate. “They say it’s one of the best atmospheres in the minor leagues so I’m excited to play there.

Volpe, 18, was expected to start the 2020 season with the Charleston RiverDogs earlier this month, but the coronavirus has put all sports on hold.

“I think the goal was definitely for me to come to Charleston at some point this year,” he said. “Hopefully that happens soon. I think we’re all a little anxious and wanting to get back on the field.”

Volpe signed a $2.7 million deal with the Yankees after the June draft. He played 34 games in the rookie league, batting .215 with two homers and 11 RBIs. He also showed flashes of speed and patience by stealing six bases and drawing 23 walks.

The New Jersey native said it was good to get a sample of professional baseball, but that he’s hoping to take his game to the next level this season.

That’s why he’s been making the most of his time back home during the shutdown by fielding ground balls, getting in a few batting practices and working out.

Volpe said he's looking forward to playing in Charleston, but hopes it will be a short stay on his journey to New York.

“It was a great feeling getting drafted by my favorite team,” he said. “But that wasn’t the goal. The goal wasn’t to get drafted by the Yankees. The goal is to be a Yankee and help them win a World Series.”