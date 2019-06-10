The New York Yankees announced Monday that catcher Anthony Seigler, the team’s first-round pick in the 2018 MLB draft, has been called up to the Charleston RiverDogs.
Seigler joined the RiverDogs, a Class A team in the South Atlantic League, on their current road trip in Rome, Ga.
Seigler, the 23rd overall pick in last year’s draft, is rated the Yankees’ No. 6 prospect per the MLB Pipeline and the second-highest graded position player in the organization, second only to No. 1 overall Estevan Florial.
The ambidextrous hitter and thrower opened the 2019 season in Extended Spring Training after spending last season in rookie ball.
The Cartersville, Ga. native becomes the first Yankees' first-round selection to join the RiverDogs since outfielder Blake Rutherford (18th overall) opened the 2017 season with Charleston. Aside from Rutherford, Seigler is the highest drafted player to suit up for the RiverDogs since No. 1 overall pick Delmon Young played for Charleston in 2004 during the club’s final season as a Tampa Bay affiliate.
Seigler joins a RiverDogs roster that already features the Yankees’ second-round pick from the 2018 class, catcher Josh Breaux. Breaux is currently on the seven-day injured list, where he has resided since May 23.
In a corresponding move, infielder Mitchell Robinson was transferred to Extended Spring Training.