The New York Yankees’ first pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft, and one of the franchise’s best prospects this season, will make his late season debut with the Charleston RiverDogs, the franchise announced Monday.
Catcher Anthony Seigler joined the RiverDogs in time to play Monday’s road game against the Rome Braves, about 26 miles from where he grew up in Cartersville, Ga.
Seigler was expected to start the season with Charleston, the Yankees’ low-level Class A club in the South Atlantic League. But a quad injury kept him in Extended Spring Training until this point.
Last year, the ambidextrous hitter and thrower played in 24 games, netting a homer and nine RBIs while batting .266 in rookie ball.
Seigler’s arrival in the Holy City is a big deal for RiverDogs’ fans. He’s the first, first-round draft pick to play here since Blake Rutherford, New York’s 2016 first round pick, played 71 games in Charleston.
And he’s the highest draft pick to play in Charleston since the 2004 No. 1 overall pick, Delmon Young, graced the Lowcountry with 131 games.
Seigler is currently the Yankees’ No. 6 prospect, according to the MLB Pipeline. That’s the second-highest ranking or a non-pitcher, behind former RiverDog Estevan Florial.
The Cartersville native will help the RiverDogs wrap up their final seven games before the All-Star break, capping off the first half of the season. Heading into Monday, Charleston had a slim, ½ game lead in the Southern division of the Sally League.
Per Class A rules, they’ll clinch a playoff seed if they maintain that lead through Sunday.