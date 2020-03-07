WTA Tour issues coronavirus guidelines for Volvo Car Open

The WTA Tour has announced a series of precautionary health measures, in response to the global outbreak of coronavirus, that will be used at next month's Volvo Car Open on Daniel Island.

The WTA and ATP, which run the women's and men's professional tennis tours, respectively, made the announcement Sunday. The new measures will be in effect for the joint events at the BNP Paribas OPen in Indian Wells, California, and the Miami Open as well as the Volvo Car Open, which is set for April 4-12 in Charleston.

The Volvo Car Open, the largest women's only event in North America, brings in players, media and fans from around the world. The WTA Tour already has canceled two events set for next month in China.

The WTA Tour's statement said the measures "are taken in the interest of the health and safety of player staff, fans and the wider tennis community."

The new rules:

• Players and mascots (usually children) will not hold hands when walking out on court.

• Ball kids will be provided with gloves to wear on court.

• Ball kids will not handle player towels during matches.

• Ball kids will not handle player drinks during matches.

• Players will be instructed to not distribute used towels, headbands, shirts, sweatbands, etc. to fans following matches or practice.

• Players will not accept pens, tennis balls or other items to hold for autograph signing.

“The health and safety of our players, fans, staff and tournament personnel is paramount and, as the outbreak of COVID-19 continues, these are common sense precautions for us to take,” said the ATP and WTA in a joint statement. “We continue to monitor this closely on a daily basis, working with our players and tournaments, as well as public health authorities as the situation evolves globally.”

The precautionary health measures will be implemented across all WTA events and ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events through the 2020 spring season, with a further review to follow.

Two presumptive cases of coronavirus have been reported in South Carolina. As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the coronavirus (COVID-19) had infected more than 100,000 people in more than 90 countries around the world, with at least 3,400 deaths. In the U.S., at least 221 cases have been confirmed, with 12 deaths.