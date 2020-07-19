Wrigley Field to Charleston's Riley Park: Ballparks are in a league of their own

With so many factors throughout the course of a basketball game, NBA players can find comfort in one constant: the distance from one side of the court to the other will always be 94 feet.

It’s the same for NFL players. They know every activity – from running routes to breaking up passes – will happen within the confines of the 100-yard gridiron. The same goes for hockey, soccer and most other team sports.

Major League Baseball has always been different.

Certain dimensions are set in stone, like the 90 feet between each base and the distance from the rubber on the pitcher's mound to home plate, which is 60 feet, 6 inches.

Outfield dimensions are another story. The only requirements in that regard is a minimum distance of 325 feet from home plate to the left and right field walls and a minimum of 400 feet to center field. And even then, some stadiums have gotten clearance to skirt the rules, due to their historical significance.

Short right-field porches at Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, are a couple of examples of delightful differences around both the big leagues and the minors.

Snug is better

The dimensions of a baseball park often depend on how much space a city has at its disposal. While it isn’t a major league stadium, the Charleston RiverDogs’ Riley Park is a good example of that. The stadium is named after former Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley Jr., who remembers the tedious process of making sure a professional baseball stadium physically fit on the Charleston peninsula.

Riley said Charleston officials studied ballparks built in closed quarters, like Fenway or Camden Yards, where the Baltimore Orioles play. Riley Park opened in 1997 as the home for the RiverDogs, a Class A affiliate of the Yankees.

“We were confident we had enough space to make it work,” Riley said. “A metro-area park is the best when it snugly fits into the city, so we were happy we were able to make that happen for Charleston.”

Mark Schuster, the first general manager for the RiverDogs, has similar memories of those days. Schuster made a career of helping with stadium designs, and he recalled how each team wanted to make their ballpark unique.

“It’s necessary, in a way,” he said. “You have to find something that works for your city, but it’s also a competitive thing. Teams want to stand out from the rest of the pack.”

Phillip Bess, an architecture professor at Notre Dame, explained to NPR in 2005 how baseball started as a game instead of a business. As the sport gained popularity, there was a growing need to squeeze stadiums into metro areas.

“What makes them best is when they are a product of urban constraint. I like ballparks that are in neighborhoods because they give a special character to the neighborhoods and to the community,” Bess said.

While each stadium requires a unique design to fit into cities, the actual playing field could be as basic as owners and architects want it to be. But Major League Baseball has historically used creative control to cook up some of the most interesting experiences in sports.

Here are some examples:

Ballparks that hate outfielders

Wrigley Field — Home of the Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field was constructed in 1914. But it’s been making outfielders miserable since 1937 when the legendary ivy was planted along the outfield wall (Bill Veeck Sr., grandfather of RiverDogs co-owner Mike Veeck). It’s easy to lose count of the number of times per season a ball gets trapped in the ivy, forcing outfielders to reach through and find it. If the ball can't be found, the umpire can reward the batter with a ground-rule double.

Minute Maid Park — The Houston Astros' stadium was once known for Tal’s Hill, a 90-foot wide hill in center field that was constructed in 2000. It was named after Tal Smith, the team president at the time who suggested the structure to make the park more unique. Outfielders often tumbled while trying to catch fly balls, which occasionally resulted in inside-the-park home runs. Tal’s Hill was demolished in 2016, leaving behind a unique and frustrating legacy, depending on who you ask.

Tropicana Field — The Tropicana Field catwalks in St. Petersburg, Fla., have caused dozens of issues since the park was built in 1998. The four catwalks help support the dome over the Tampa Bay Rays’ stadium, and have their own rules when it comes to the game. A ball that strikes either of the lower two catwalks is ruled a home run. A ball that strikes either of the upper two is in play and results in a hit or out, depending on whether a defensive player catches it.

Stadiums most likely to cause a 3-game slump

Oakland Coliseum — The home of the Athletics has the largest foul territory space in the majors. That may not seem like a big deal. But there’s a reason MLB All-Star Marco Estrada said he was “really excited” about pitching in Oakland when he was signed by the team ahead of last season. The Coliseum has 40,700 square feet of foul ground for defenders to catch a ball and record an out. The next closest is the Toronto Blue Jays’ Rogers Centre with 30,500 square feet.

Minute Maid Park — The Houston ballpark makes the list again. While the large hill was a headache for outfielders, the 436 feet from home plate to the wall in center field is equally frustrating for batters. That’s the longest distance in the MLB, with the Detroit Tigers’ Comerica Park coming in second at 420 feet.

Coors Field — The mile-high home of the Colorado Rockies, Coors Field has one of the largest outfields in the league. The center field wall is 415 feet from home plate, left field is 347 and right field is 350. Each of the three dimensions rank in the league’s top five.

A pull hitter’s best friend

Yankee Stadium — While Derek Jeter made a Hall of Fame career out of hitting pitches the opposite way, left-handed batters in the Bronx made their millions by pulling the ball out to the short porch in right field. The distance is a mere 310 feet and is responsible for some of the greatest moments in MLB history.

Fenway Park — The Red Sox' home is friendly to pull hitters on both sides of the plate. Lefty batters have always enjoyed pulling the ball to the short porch in right field. It's a distance of 302 feet, making it the shortest in the majors. Out to the Green Monster in left field isn’t much longer at 310 feet.

Oracle Park — Not too far off from the Yankees and Red Sox, the San Francisco Giants’ Oracle Park also features a short right porch. The pole in right field is just 309 feet from the plate, making it second to Fenway.