WWE WrestleMania 36: Undertaker defeats AJ Styles in groundbreaking Boneyard match

The Undertaker bests AJ Styles in Boneyard match

The first night of WrestleMania ended on a high note. In a match filmed away from the Performance Center, Styles and Undertaker delivered one of the most memorable bouts in company history.

It felt like a short film. They were dressed in street garb; Styles in jeans, Undertaker in biker attire, a nod to his old 'American Badass' persona. There was spooky music, smoke and innovative cinematography. But it also had an element of reality, with 'Taker at one point referring to his opponent as 'Allen,' the real life first name of Styles.

The victor of the match would be the one who threw his opponent into an empty ditch and then covered him in dirt. Styles got Undertaker in the ditch at one point, but in a moment that probably represents WWE's cinematographic peak, 'Taker miraculously appeared behind Styles with a beam of light, and proceeded to kick his ass.

Undertaker brought Styles to the brink of the ditch, pretending to show mercy before booting him down into the abyss. He covered Styles in dirt, hopped on his motorcycle and rode off into the darkness.

Fans on social media heaped praise on Matt Hardy, the AEW performer who was the mastermind behind wrestling's first celebrated cinematic match, 'The Final Deletion' which aired on IMPACT Wrestling in 2016.

The first night of WrestleMania had its highs and lows. It started off slow, with the absence of fans taking away from the emotion of the moment. But tonight's main event was the perfect example of how entertaining things can be when WWE gets out of its comfort zone a bit.

Wrestling fans crave creativity. Hopefully we get more of it tomorrow for the second night of WrestleMania.

Braun Strowman overpowers Goldberg, wins Universal Championship

Goldberg was originally supposed to defend his title against Roman Reigns, but Reigns pulled out because of fear of contracting the coronavirus. Reigns returned to wrestling about a year ago after overcoming leukemia.

WWE honored Reigns' request, and inserted Strowman into the match. Strowman was, at one point, one of WWE's most popular performers, but fans lost some interest in the 'Monster Among Men' as time wore on and WWE failed to position himself in the title picture.

In a match that was short and sweet, Strowman overpowered the 53-year-old former WCW icon and finally claimed the big belt. Good on him. Good on WWE for giving him a shot.

Mojo Rawley sidesteps Rob Gronkowski, claiming 24/7 Title

The 24/7 championship can be defended, in storyline, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The reigning champion, R-Truth, found Gronkowski, the WrestleMania host, and his friend Mojo Rawley. Truth believed he could hide out with the two, but instead Gronkowski pushed Truth down and tried to pick up his first title as a wrestler.

Rawley, instead, pushed his friend away and pinned Truth to claim the title himself. Yawn.

Kevin Owens defeats Seth Rollins in thrilling match

Okay. That was great. Rollins and Owens took advantage of the lack of fans, with some verbal sparring complementing the physical action. Rollins, expertly playing his 'Monday Night Messiah' persona, hit Owens with the ring bell, getting himself disqualified and 'gifting' Owens his first WrestleMania moment.

Owens, though, called Rollins back to the ring and challenged him to continue the match with no disqualification. In recent weeks, this long-running rivalry has come to focus on Rollins' ability to step up in big moments, and Owens' inability to do so.

"When are you going to learn, Kevin?" Rollins scoffed once he returned to the ring and regained the upper hand. But then momentum swung to Owens, and he created a moment sure to be long remembered, jumping off the WrestleMania sign and crashing into Rollins on the announce table.

He pinned Rollins in the ring to cap off the best match of the night so far.

John Morrison wins three-way ladder match, retains Smackdown Tag Team Championship for team

Morrison's tag partner, The Miz, pulled out of what was scheduled to be a tag team match because he was feeling sick, and instead it became a triple threat, with Kofi Kingston representing the New Day and Jimmy Uso representing the Usos.

The finish — Morrison was knocked off the top of the ladder by Kingston and Uso, but came down with the belts and won the match — was unique for a ladder match. It capped what had an exciting bout between three of the company's best high flyers. One particularly eye-popping spot came when Kingston hit Morrison with a hurricanrana off a ladder.

I've been hard on WWE tonight, but this was a fun match that overcame the lack of fans and was high on entertainment.

Sami Zayn retains Intercontinental championship over Daniel Bryan

Bryan and Zayn are former darlings of the independent wrestling scene, where they put on long matches steeped in athleticism and drama.

Saturday, the two were given about 10 minutes to put on a show. It consisted mostly of Bryan chasing Zayn, who is booked as a cowardly heel, around the ring. The match ended when Bryan jumped off the top rope into a big boot from Zayn, who picked up the pin.

Five years ago, Bryan was on top of the company, winning the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 30. The fans remain behind him, but this WrestleMania he was utilized in a match that functioned as a time filler. Bryan and Zayn, two of the most talented performers in the company, deserved more time and a bigger stage.

Becky Lynch fends off Shayna Baszler, retains championship

Lynch's RAW Women's Championship reign began at last year's WrestleMania, when she defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the event's first ever women's main event. Her win was the culmination of one of the most entertaining wrestling storylines in years, one that earned national headlines.

Saturday, many expected Lynch to drop the belt to Baszler; due to poor creative, Lynch's year-long reign has felt stale at times. Instead, Lynch rolled up the former MMA fighter and retained the title.

This match was the best example so far of what a disservice having WrestleMania in front of no fans is to the wrestlers. Lynch is the company's most popular performer, and her win undoubtedly would've generated a loud roar. Alas.

Elias rolls up King Corbin, picks up victory

In a match that might not have made the card had WrestleMania been only one night, Elias defeated King Corbin. Elias rolled up Corbin and pulled his tights to pick up the win.

King Corbin has feuded with former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, who recently signed with WWE and who is the official 'host' of WrestleMania. Gronkowski, surprisingly, didn't get involved in the contest, but it's likely he pops up again in some form before the end of the event.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross claim Women's Tag Team Championships

In a fun opening match, the odd friends duo of Bliss and Cross dethroned the longtime champs, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

The title switch felt anticlimactic, though. The four performers told a fine story, and there was plenty of athleticism. But without a crowd's roar, the moment fell flat, and might be a harbinger of things to come this weekend.

Stephanie McMahon opens the show with promise to 'provide you with a diversion'

McMahon, WWE's chief brand officer, kicked off the event with a message. Some have criticized WWE for pushing forward with WrestleMania amid the pandemic, instead of rescheduling it for a later date.

To that end, McMahon offered the other side of the argument:

"It is our commitment to you to somehow, some way provide you with a diversion during these hard times. Deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance," McMahon said. "And most of all, to entertain you and your family."

**

WrestleMania 36 was originally scheduled for Sunday in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., but because of the spread of the coronavirus WWE called an audible and moved the event to its Performance Center, where it's being held Saturday and Sunday in front of no fans.

WWE has tried to cast the event in an exciting light, highlighting its uniqueness. Many fans, though have lowered their expectations for an event that normally thrives on pomp and spectacle.

Follow along here, where we'll provide live news and updates over the course of the event. WrestleMania is available for purchase on the WWE Network and via pay-per-view.

Night 1 Fight Card

RAW Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Ladder match

John Morrison (c) vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston

Women's Tag Team Championship

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Boneyard match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Grudge match

Elias vs. Baron Corbin

Grudge match

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens