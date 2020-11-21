WWE superstar Lacey Evans: 'Be A Mentor' program can change lives

“I think now more than ever, these kids need these mentors to be the voice that they need to hear.” – WWE superstar Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans’ own story is a true testament to how caring individuals can help shape a youngster’s future.

Her path to WWE stardom has been nothing short of amazing. Hardship is nothing new; her life to this point has been a glowing example of strength in adversity.

Her main goal, she says, has been “to show people that anything is possible.” As a business owner, an entrepreneur, a military veteran, a wife, a mother, a motivator and a WWE superstar, Evans has done just that, displaying an insatiable desire to constantly challenge herself.

But she couldn’t have done it without help from caring adult role models.

That’s why Evans, along with fellow WWE superstar and South Carolina native Shelton Benjamin, have voiced their support for the Lowcountry’s “Be A Mentor” program, which links youths with caring adults who empower them to reach their full potential through mentorship.

Mentoring, she says, can be a powerful force in children’s lives.

“When Shelton and I got to do video shout-outs for this mentorship program, it was definitely incredible because we know what it’s like to have to break the cycle and come from broken homes and rough upbringings and struggles as children. Now we get to use our voice and platform to show those children that we can relate, and that they are capable of creating whatever life they can envision for themselves. Sometimes all it takes is an outside mentor that can help them to see that it’s possible. Not all children have the best role models within the home.”

Raised in a broken home torn by depression and drug and alcohol abuse with a family that struggled to make ends meet, the 30-year-old blonde-haired beauty says she refused to sit back and accept that lifestyle.

“There are adults who have experienced similar upbringings but still found a way to be successful,” says Evans. “Not just financially successful, but where they can actually break the cycle of a certain lifestyle that is negative for children.”

That makes the Be A Mentor program personal for Evans.

“I reached out and wanted to not only learn more, because it’s literally in my back door here in South Carolina, but I wanted to do more,” says Evans, who lives on Parris Island, where she was stationed in the Marine Corps. “So I learned a lot about the program and what they stand for, and I think it’s incredible. Especially right now with the limited resources that children have with the pandemic in being indoors and closed off.”

Evans realizes that in these unprecedented times, many children could be at even greater risk. The need for support grows during a crisis; it does not diminish.

“There’s a lot more going on within the homes,” she says. “When I was growing up, school was my escape. I would wake up and I would be at that school bus earlier than ever, waiting to get the heck out of my situation. When that school bus came back to pick me up, I was sick to my stomach. I didn’t want to go home. It was misery. It was anger.

“I think now more than ever, these kids need these mentors to be the voice that they need to hear for them to push through and realize what they’re capable of. It doesn’t matter what situation they’re in. Sometimes that voice can really impact the entire lives of these children. I think it’s incredible what this program is doing.”

Joe Waring, Chief Financial Officer of Evening Post Industries and chairman of the children’s mentorship charity, agrees.

“COVID has been scary and confusing for many children, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds, in the Lowcountry,” says Waring. “That makes mentorship even more important and necessary for our community. Be A Mentor plans to keep expanding to fill that need.”

The program (www.beamentornow.org) sponsors 400 mentor-mentee relationships in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties and is seeing extensive demand as children from underprivileged backgrounds are trying to cope socially and emotionally with COVID.

The charity provides mentoring opportunities in elementary, middle and high schools throughout the Lowcountry, and currently serves 26 schools in three school districts.

Mentors must be at least 21 years old, successfully pass a background check and complete a mentor orientation training before becoming eligible to volunteer in school.

“It’s a very important cause,” Vanessa Garcia, Senior Director of Community Relations for WWE, says of the program.

“One of the things that has been really tough this year with not being able to have as many shows on the road is not being able to connect with those communities locally. That’s been very tough for us and it’s so important for us because when we are traveling around the country and around the world, we connect with local organizations on the ground.

“Given everything with COVID, it’s been difficult. So it’s the least that we can do to be supportive for such a worthwhile cause. Be a Mentor is doing some very great work.”

Finding mentors

Lacey Evans found her early mentors in the form of teachers and coaches.

It was sports, she says, that kept her head straight. School was her escape from a terrible life at home.

“Once I left my home and went to school, it was teachers that really noticed that I didn’t have everything I needed as a child,” she says. “Just their voice and them being there to help me get a pair of wrestling boots for high school to compete, or just showing me that other way of life in school. They gave me the opportunities and the tools I needed to feel like I was important and that I could accomplish something.”

Through pure will and dogged determination, Evans found the inner resolve to escape her surroundings. With a strong work ethic and a burning desire to excel, she joined the Marine Corps at age 19 and never looked back.

It would be her saving grace, she says, and she excelled from the start, graduating out of boot camp as her company’s highest-ranked shooter.

“That was every mentor that I possibly needed. There was a Master Sergeant Oliver who, to this day, has been the No. 1 mentor in my life. From the minute he woke up and showed up to work, he was just motivated, he was inspiring, and he showed me that life’s going to be hard, but we have to be harder and confront it head on. So to this day he’s probably the one that I call if I feel like I need a pick-me-up or somebody to kick me in the butt and tell me to keep going.”

Evans would go on to serve as a member of the Marine Corps Special Reaction Team, the military equivalent of a SWAT team. She left the service after five years, having achieved a rank of sergeant, but not before finishing her bachelor’s degree while still on active duty.

It was also while in the Marines that Lacey Evans – then Macey Estrella – got her introduction to professional wrestling. A staff sergeant, who also moonlighted as an independent wrestler, invited her to one of his shows. Expressing interest in the sport, she began working out daily at the military base gym, and competed the very next week on a local wrestling card. From that point on, she says she was hooked.

Evans would later say that the work she did in the Marines prepared her to work in a stressful environment like WWE.

“It taught me the traits that I need. Not only to be a WWE superstar, but just to be a motivator. They put us through physical, mental and emotional pressure and challenges throughout my entire career in the Marine Corps. What that did was show us what we’re capable of in the midst of struggle and through challenges. It builds us up to realize that there’s really nothing that you can’t handle. You have to keep going. You can’t stop.”

Evans served in the Marine Corps from 2010 to 2015. “I moved here (Parris Island) around 2012 and I’ve been here ever since other than my stint in NXT when I moved to Orlando. I’ve been in this town and have gotten to be a part of the community in huge ways, and I don’t plan on moving anytime soon. I love it here, right up the road from the military base.”

‘Never stop trying’

Today Lacey Evans is a bonafide WWE superstar. As the “Sassy Southern Belle,” tall, blonde and beautiful, she sashays down the aisle with class and confidence before displaying her athleticism and versatility on the mat. Her finisher is a power punch aptly nicknamed “the Women’s Right.”

Last year she made history by competing in Saudi Arabia’s first-ever women’s match at WWE Crown Jewel. She and her opponent, Natalya (Nattie Neidhart), received a standing ovation from female and male fans before and after the match.

“As a woman, a mother and a sports entertainer … this night will be one of my most proud and motivating moments,” Evans wrote on Twitter following the match. “All I’ve ever wanted to do my whole life is show the world what is possible if you work hard and never stop trying. This door is open and I couldn’t have been beside a better leader to help make this possible.”

Being in the spotlight also comes with the pressure of being a role model for little girls everywhere – most importantly, for her 8-year-old daughter Summer. “She travels everywhere with me. I homeschool her. She’s got quite the little fighter spirit in her.”

Evans wants to push mothers everywhere to chase dreams and never give up.

“Whether you’re a mom or not, whether you have an addiction or not, whether you’re from poverty or not ... It’s so awesome that I can be that one to show women that not only am I a mom, and I shouldn’t be here, but here I am. I want to just give everything I can. It means so much to me in so many different ways.”

One of eight children, Evans found the deck stacked against her at a very young age.

Both parents were drug dependent; her mother struggled with depression and addiction and left the home when Lacey was 10, and her father was physically abusive, moving the children from place to place in search of construction work.

“We traveled a lot, so I honestly lived in a tent for a while in Alabama and Louisiana,” recounts Evans. “I spent a lot of time in Texas. I grew up all over the South. My dad just kind of followed construction. Between drugs, it got him in and out of trouble, so we were traveling a lot. I never was anywhere for long.

“It was hard to keep a job when you’re struggling with a mental health issue such as anger or depression. Then you add the drug addiction to that, and a year later we’re off and moving to the next place. We bounced around. If I wasn’t in a tent, I was in a house. If I wasn’t in a house, I was in a trailer. Whatever we could find that we could afford to make it through the next income tax check.”

Evans’ father sadly overdosed two months before her WWE tryout.

Tribute to the Troops

Evans is especially looking forward to WWE’s 18th annual Tribute to the Troops show that will air on FOX on Dec. 6, adjacent to Sunday’s regional NFL broadcasts.

Ever since 2003, it’s become a tradition for WWE to pay Tribute to The Troops every December.

“Supporting the United States military year-round is an essential part of FOX Sports’ mission, and partnering with WWE on their Tribute to the Troops is an incredible extension of this ongoing commitment,” said Eric Shanks, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer, FOX Sports.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will emanate from the WWE ThunderDome at Amway Arena in Orlando, with servicemen and women and their families from Marine Corps Air Station New River, U.S. Army Post Fort Hood, U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Naval Air Station Fallon and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake invited to attend.

“Unfortunately it’s going to be different this year, but we still have some incredible stuff coming up,” says Evans. “Last year we actually got to have boots on deck and go in with the troops and put on shows and get to see what they do in their jobs. We not only thank our troops, but bring them in, and they’re kind of like one of us. We go in and sit next to them and learn things that they do to defend our country and to get by on their day-to-day active duty schedule. We get to partake in their tasks throughout the day.”

The event has been a big part of WWE’s calendar due to the company’s emphasis on appreciating and giving back to the military.

“Last year I got to do a K-9 handling for military police officers,” says Evans. “That was incredible. Then we got to put on shows. But this year is going to be different. It’s still going to be patriotic because that’s our whole goal. WWE wants to pay tribute to our military brothers and sisters. We want to show the world that we are thankful, because it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to do and entertain and have the voices and the happiness that we have, not only as WWE superstars, but as Americans. We didn’t stop. WWE has made sure to put on a show for our active duty service members, veterans and everybody across the board and make them one of us.”

Truth be known, there’s a stronger message Lacey Evans would like to spread far and wide across the WWE Universe. The road to success isn’t an easy one. But with hard work and a never-say-die attitude, one can attain the American dream.

“For me my biggest goal is to show the entire world that it does not matter where you come from. It doesn’t matter what you’ve been through. You can forget statistics, because statistically I shouldn’t even have a job like this. I probably shouldn’t even be alive. But I did and I’ve made it and I’ve kept my head strong and I’ve pushed through every obstacle that I’ve ever had to face, to include helping other people. So I just want to show the world that, between positivity and having a strong mindset, that you can do and be anything. I was raised in tents and trailer parks and with no money, and I still made it.”

As for Evans, she plans to keep on smiling and spreading her contagious optimism wherever she goes.

“I just want to make a difference,” she says. “I want to affect people’s mindsets and how they challenge themselves and what the world throws at them. That’s what I want to do.”

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His latest book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com

Did you know …

Knoxville, Tenn., native Darrell “Tony” Anthony had a pretty successful run in the Southeastern U.S. during the mid to late 1980s before becoming the top fan favorite as the “Dirty White Boy” for Smoky Mountain Wrestling in the early 90s. But, unlike several SMW stars like Glenn “Kane” Jacobs, Al Snow, Chris Candido and Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, Anthony was unable to parlay his popularity to a favorable capacity with the WWF.

Unfortunately, Anthony was initially given a gimmick as TL Hopper, a wrestling plumber. When that character was phased out after a short while, Anthony had a second shot, reinvented as the Godwinns’ “Uncle Cletus.” That role, despite limitations, had slightly more of an upside. Though enduring impact in the WWF eluded him, Anthony returned to Tennessee where he has remained a fixture on their independent scene.

— Kenneth Mihalik

Blast from the Past

When David “Davey Boy” Smith rose to prominence in the U.S. as a member of The British Bulldogs tag team during the mid-1980s along with real-life cousin The Dynamite Kid (Tom Billington), they dominated stalwart WWF competition like The Hart Foundation, The Dream Team, The Islanders and more. A tenacious pair with championship bearing in the ring and a reputation as wild practical jokers outside it, Smith provided both power and agility to the combo while Billington added finesse and savvy. However, Dynamite’s injuries and some interpersonal conflicts compelled the pair to part ways following a tour of Japan in 1990. Smith then returned to the WWF as an individual talent, often working as The British Bulldog. Given his impressive repertoire of technical skills and brute force, he earned a solid solo push.

Smith warred with, and overcame, the likes of Haku and The Warlord in his quest to acquire a singles’ title. He appeared to be the prime contender for Curt “Mr. Perfect” Hennig’s Intercontinental championship. But another rival and emerging star, brother-in-law Bret Hart, scored that victory first. This development paved the way for a historic showdown at London’s Wembley Stadium in 1992. Smith certainly was popular in America, but a true mega-star in the United Kingdom. A major buildup preceded the Hart-Smith bout, and Smith didn’t disappoint the homeland crowd of over 80,000, becoming the winner over the Hitman in an encounter seen internationally on the Summer Slam pay-per-view. However, it was a brief reign. Due to Davey Boy’s alleged use of HGH (human growth hormones), he was asked to drop the belt to Shawn Michaels that November. Following the defeat, Smith briefly tried Eastern Championship Wrestling and then toured All-Japan before agreeing to terms with WCW in early 1993.

While there, Smith worked main events after forging an alliance with Sting against top heels Sid Vicious and Vader. The program continued for months. But an out of ring altercation with a bar patron cut the WCW run short stemming from the subsequent legal matters. Smith spent the next year competing in the U.K. before returning to the WWF in summer ‘94. He sided with the Hitman in a long feud between brothers Bret and Owen Hart, and later settled into a tag team with Lex Luger known as The Allied Powers. Luger’s abrupt departure supplied a new singles’ career break for Smith as he turned heel and eventually worked his way to world title shots versus a familiar foe, Michaels, one of which occurred at the ill-fated Beware of Dog PPV in May 1996. Falling short versus Michaels was one roadblock. Another came in the form of a program against The Undertaker. Yet, Davey Boy’s days as a mat villain continued into the next year – a very difficult period for Hart family members. A series of terrible events prompted an exodus from the WWF back to WCW. But, during the run, Smith suffered a back injury in a match after landing badly on a gimmicked trap door in the ring. He was out of action for many months.

His final high-profile stand came in the WWF with a new look. Abandoning his traditional colorful gear, he wore jeans during his ring appearances. Unfortunately, the magic had faded and the direction of the company didn’t supply a good fit. Smith’s last WWF match took place in May 2000. His battered body, sadly, had suffered much abuse. But he intended to reboot his career at age 39 after a few bouts in Canada teaming with son Harry. Instead, a tragic fatal heart attack intervened. Some good news would surface a couple of decades later. Davey Boy Smith, The British Bulldog, is part of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class.

— Kenneth Mihalik

Photo of the Week