WWE response to Michelle McCool snub ‘too little, too late’ for hubby Undertaker

Michelle McCool was one of the top performers in the WWE women’s division during her main-roster run from 2006-11.

But a recent listing of the company’s top women champions failed to mention McCool, and the omission drew an immediate reaction from the former four-time titleholder as well as superstar husband The Undertaker.

The list, which included such female luminaries as Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Charlotte Flair and Asuka, was a nod to Women’s History Month and featured a photo gallery of nearly 50 former WWE and NXT champions.

McCool, though, was not part of that initial list.

The first woman to hold the Raw and Smackdown women’s title, McCool was understandably vexed by the noticeable omission and took to Twitter to express her disappointment.

“Real talk-when you’ve put up w/more in past than anyone would believe (simply b/c I’m the @undertaker wife) have rarely been mentioned for making ANY contribution to the ‘women’s revolution’-but WOW-not even top 45!”

She would continue in a separate tweet: “For record….not a shot at ANY girl on this list! Respect to all….just felt the urge to speak up & remind all to ‘know your worth!’ Don’t let ANYONE tell you differently! Afterthought? Nobody? NOPE….you ARE WORTHY!”

WWE would later update its list, this time including the 40-year-old McCool, who retired in 2011.

“We’ve made some pretty 𝑐𝑜𝑜𝑙 updates to this #WomensHistoryMonth gallery,” WWE tweeted, adding McCool and Japanese great Bull Nakano to the list.

For some, though, the conspicuous fix wasn’t enough. The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) also took to Twitter to issue a short but sweet statement in defense of his wife.

“Too little too late ... unbelievable!!” WWE’s longest-tenured superstar responded in a rare tweet.

McCool, rolling her eyes in an emoji, wasn’t quite through. “Wow! So honored! I speak truth…NEVER asked him for anything-worked my butt off! But this, definitely got this bc of who my husband is.”

Continuing, McCool posted, “Real talk-I 100% believe THIS ‘cool’ update to the @wwe gallery was because of me speaking out with #undertakerswife (& whoever runs the acct doesn’t want to upset him) Who fricking knows? I also 100% laugh at this…y’all are a trip!”

A number of angry fans also took to social media to blast WWE.

“The fact that WWE didn’t acknowledge their first Divas Champion in the first place is disrespectful. The Undertaker was right, too little too late. Michelle, you deserve better in my opinion,” posted one fan.

“I can’t take how Michelle wasn’t on the list because she along with Melina, Mickie (James) and Beth (Phoenix) made the division so watchable and relevant after Trish and Lita retired,” opined another.

Worthy champion

McCool’s list of achievements in the company are noteworthy. She helped unify the divas and women’s titles and competed in the first-ever women’s tables match. The top female wrestler on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s 2010 list, she also was a two-time winner of the Slammy Awards.

A contestant in the 2004 Divas Search, the former Florida schoolteacher defeated Natalya to become the first divas champion in 2008. Less than a year later, she defeated Melina to capture the women’s title, becoming the first competitor to win both the divas and women’s championship.

And while McCool’s contributions came prior to the rise of the “Women’s Revolution” and during a period when the company treated its women performers more as divas and eye candy, her in-ring work was solid and her character blossomed as part of a heel team known as LayCool along with Layla El.

A three-sport standout in Florida with a master’s degree in education from Florida State, McCool married Calaway in 2010 and retired from active competition a year later.

McCool mentioned that she faced a number of internal struggles in the company in an interview with Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast last year.

“It was a time where the business was very stressful and not as kumbaya as it is now,” said McCool. “We fought and clawed our way onto TV screens. And it wasn’t cool to date the guys. So I had to struggle with the heat of being with Mark (Calaway) and people thinking I was only on TV because of him. It was hard to enjoy those moments because of the stress and what felt like was taking place 100 percent of the time.”

Jeff Hardy returning

Jeff Hardy, who has been out of action since last April, will be returning soon to WWE television.

Hardy, 42, announced last week on WWE Backstage that he has been cleared to return to the ring after undergoing knee surgery last April.

He also revealed that he entered in-patient rehab for the first time in his life after his latest DIU arrest in October.

Hardy was arrested on Oct. 3 in Moore County, N.C., and booked for driving while impaired as well as driving on a revoked license. The incident marked Hardy’s second DWI arrest since March 2018.

“It was one of the best things I could have ever done for myself,” said the multi-time WWE world champion. “And I’ve done something every day to better myself. And it’s just gonna be so good to be back in front of all those people, in the mindset that I am right now, and to feel that energy. Because there’s something left for me to do in the WWE. I’m not sure what that is, but I want to make that happen.”

Hardy teased at possibly competing at Wrestlemania and mentioned a possible opponent down the road.

“More than anything, I would probably have to say that I feel like there’s a huge moment between me and Roman Reigns. I can kind of see that happening, and I think that’s one thing ... like just to be involved in something cool and important at Wrestlemania in a few years.”

RIP Rip Oliver

Rip Oliver, who held the Pacific Northwest heavyweight title a record 12 times, passed away Thursday at the age of 67.

Oliver, who had suffered several heart attacks in recent years, had recently entered into hospice care due to end-stage heart failure.

Oliver was one of the top stars in the territory during the ‘80s. A Florida native who spent most of his career in the Portland area, Oliver signed briefly with the WWF in 1987 before returning to Oregon where he wrestled until Don Owen closed the promotion in 1991. He worked in the logging industry after retiring from the ring.

Oliver, whose money-making feud with Billy Jack Haynes popped the territory during the early ‘80s, also held the PNW tag-team title a record 16 times, including runs with such names as Buddy Rose, Bobby Jaggers, Matt Borne and David Sierra.