WWE not building new stars for the future, says wrestling diva Maria Kanellis

Released by WWE in April, Maria Kanellis has taken full aim at the company, claiming her former employer doesn’t know how to build new superstars.

“WWE doesn’t want to build new stars, they want to spike the ratings for a couple weeks to keep the investors/networks happy,” she said last week in a controversial tweet. “What WWE doesn’t seem to get is ratings improve when people care about the story/stars. Invest in talent, spend the time building stars, stop the laziness.”

“They have fantastic writers there but they are not given any way to showcase what they can do,” Kanellis added. “Great scripts are torn up moments before the show.”

WWE owner Vince McMahon recently addressed the issue of creating new breakout stars during an investors call. “It’s up to us to make Raw and Smackdown feel more youthful. That is where we’re going … As far as continuing on, acting on what’s new and building and characters, you always have to build new characters. Constantly.”

The wrestling juggernaut also has been plagued by historically low ratings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As far as the ratings are concerned, again, more than any other sport, surely, our audience is a part of the program,” said McMahon. “It’s audience interaction that always is the plus, and again, it goes all the way back to the origination of the genre in terms of the game. So the audience is integral to our success and our television ratings, again, because of the interaction and lack thereof.

“Notwithstanding that, I think we can have more compelling characters, new characters coming in where we are right now and more content that’s not necessarily in the ring, but yet one that focuses on their personalities and their story outside the ring.”

Noting a brief push for rising star Mustafa Ali, who scored a major win on Raw recently only to come back later and get squashed by Bobby Lashley, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted: “Not crazy about that outcome. Mustafa Ali brings so much to the WWE table – class act, outstanding wrestler, huge potential for international attention. Why make him seem like just another guy? It’s a good question, but if someone in WWE had the answer, they probably would have solved this problem years ago.”

Bad time for cuts

Despite plummeting viewership and lackluster storylines, WWE more than exceeded expectations for the second quarter, saving substantial revenue by producing television shows from the Performance Center in Orlando and taping multiple episodes in a row.

Although the company generated less revenue than expected, it earned more profit due to decreased operating expenses.

“Revenues were $223.4 million as compared to $268.9 million in the prior year quarter reflecting the timing of the company’s large-scale event in Saudi Arabia. Revenues reached a record $514.4 million year-to-date, representing 14 percent growth from the prior year period,” read a WWE report on financials for the second quarter.

The company also saw a sizable increase of subscribers to the WWE Network.

Even though profits quadrupled during the quarter, WWE made massive cuts across every division, including on-air performers, writers, producers, coaches and office workers.

Among the layoffs were the 38-year-old Kanellis and 35-year-old husband Mike Bennett, who were both released the same day in mid-April.

What made it particularly painful for Kanellis is that she got the news on the way home from a doctor’s appointment with her 2½-month-old son.

On the July 1, 2019, episode of Raw, during a mixed tag-team match with Kanellis and Bennett against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, she had announced that she and Bennett were expecting their second child. The two had resigned with the company in June 2019, reportedly for five years.

While it wasn’t shocking news that Bennett had been released, since he had previously asked for it, Maria’s firing came as a complete surprise, claiming she had engaged in lengthy and positive conversations with Vince McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque regarding her future with the company. Some of those talks, she says, involved her growing family.

“I wasn’t expecting that to be the way my career ended ... I never expected to get a phone call during my maternity leave during a pandemic. That never crossed my mind that was going to happen,” she recently told Joe Lowry on his WhattaDay! podcast.

Naturally, the layoffs couldn’t have come at a worse time, with most of those cut not having options of securing jobs in the business during a pandemic. Both Kanellis and Bennett had signed new multi-year deals with WWE in 2019.

Being released the same day as her husband – and only two months after having her second child – was “a tough pill to swallow,” she said.

The former beauty queen and Northern Illinois grad, who also earned a degree in Sports, Entertainment and Event Management from Johnson & Wales University in 2017, said she had never imagined that the end of her run with WWE would happen in such a cold and impersonal way. She thought she would end her career with the company.

A finalist in the 2004 WWE Diva Search, Kanellis had previously spent more than five years with the company, logging more than 300 days a year on the road. Also a successful model, Maria was one of WWE’s most popular divas, splitting roles among interviewer, manager and an in-ring performer who ended the undefeated streak of Beth Phoenix, wound up on the cover of the April 2008 issue of Playboy, and made out with Ric Flair on national television. She even got to main-event Raw, teaming with John Cena to take on Lita and Edge.

It was different then, she said, as there was a sense of camaraderie backstage. Most recently, though, she feels like she was just another performer occupying another spot on the roster. “When I got that phone call, I was a number.”

Kanellis and Bennett were among a host of talent released as WWE was going through some cost-cutting measures purportedly due to the pandemic.

“We weren’t released because of the pandemic … There were a lot of people that they didn’t want to be around anymore, and they used the pandemic as an excuse,” Maria said on the podcast.

Pregnancy storyline

Last September, WWE began a pregnancy storyline that revolved around Maria teasing who the father of her baby was, an angle that was designed to give a push to her husband.

The storyline, though, was unfinished. She recently revealed who the father would have been on Twitter.

“My husband. He was supposed to turn face. And do a story about recovery from addiction and motivation. But … that’s just too good. Too real. Too honest. And of course I was supposed to remain the bad guy. Until I came back from maternity leave. Baby face momma!”

“WWE doesn’t give a reason for anything,” added Maria, who was voted Diva of the Year at the 2009 Slammy Awards. “They literally tell you nothing. We knew that we had some of the highest-rated segments. We were also the most talked about on social media for several weeks. And they just dropped it. What I’ve been told is possibly Vince just didn’t want to do it. So we can only guess at this point.”

Kanellis, who became the first-ever pregnant 24/7 champion last year by defeating her husband Mike before losing the title back to him, says WWE has dropped a number of promising storylines in the past.

“These things that have been successful among the fans have not always been successful backstage. And that’s unfortunate,” she told Lowry.

Despite the recent earnings report, not all is positive, said Kanellis.

“They just wanted to get rid of the 30 of us because they were doing some cost-saving measures so that their numbers would look really well this year with everything that happened in Saudi Arabia. And they lost several deals around the world as of late, and maybe those deals were lost because of the pandemic, but we were released because they wanted good numbers.”

While she claims that the company needs to establish new stars and elevate new talent, WWE is in no danger of becoming extinct.

“They’re never gonna go away. They’re the largest wrestling company in the world. They’re always going to be around. They’ve gone through their ups and downs, and I’m sure they’ll come out of this as well. But I do think other companies have a huge opportunity to really pique people’s interest during this time, which is exciting.”

With her 90-day non-compete clause having expired, Maria is pondering her next move.

The former Ring of Honor star and TNA Knockouts champion said she and her husband, who have been married six years, have entertained a number of offers, both wrestling and non-wrestling, and the two are weighing their options.

“It’s gonna change a lot with the pandemic. As things change, I will start figuring things out. But I don’t want to rush anything."

Kanellis downplayed a possible stint in All Elite Wrestling, noting that Chris Jericho wasn’t interested.

“They’re doing great things over there, but I’m not going to spend too much time on a company that doesn’t want me,” she said.

“We are in talks with a couple of companies right now, so there’s definitely something down the pipeline,” she added. “We’re trying to make the best decision for our family … Health is the number one thing for us.”

‘Maria nailed it’

McMahon noted in the recent report that profits will likely be down once the company starts touring again. With social distancing guidelines in place, it will make running live shows a more financially risky situation.

The majority of readers agree with Maria Kanellis’ assessment that WWE creative has been underperforming and more concerned with a temporary ratings spike instead of building for the future. While many agree that the pandemic has been a factor, they also assert that WWE wasn’t exactly setting the wrestling world on fire before the virus hit and desperately needs to create new stars who can carry the company into the future.

“Maria nailed it,” wrote Joe Dobrowski of Greenbelt, Md. “I mean I watch and I want to be surprised. I’ll give WWE chances basically out of loyalty. But there are fundamental issues here. Folks like Angel Garza and Austin Theory can be the answers and need to be the answers. But you have to give folks a reason to care. This rinse and repeat stuff gets old. And yes, I acknowledge the hard work. I do. And I appreciate it. But something has to change. An edge. More of a jugular approach. Let the talent think and develop for themselves.”

“Absolutely. They have a great roster – they just don’t know how to utilize them,” agreed Julie Hankinson of Boston. “And they bring in wrestlers and sign them to contracts just so other companies can't have them. That’s why they took a hatchet to the roster earlier this year. The caliber of the talent is the main reason I’m still watching, although I’ve been tempted to quit over the years.”

Chip Collins of Columbia takes a similar stance.

“There just is not enough thinking outside the box. You can find a way to balance sports entertainment and professional wrestling; AEW does that every week. They need some of the boys on the writing team to start writing actual wrestling storylines that last more than four weeks between PPVs. But none of this matters as long as Vince continues to insist on always having the final word.”

“Personally I find a lot of issue with WWE,” posted Trevor Driggers. “The character development and story arcs stopped holding my interest a long time ago. And it felt like they weren’t willing to take risks anymore; it felt too sanitized and recycled. Maybe being a giant with little to no competition was a downfall. Look back at the Attitude Era and the decade or two after, it was always entertaining, and I think a lot of that had to do with needing to up the ante and out-compete. Now they basically have a monopoly on the American wrestling market, and that can lead to laziness. So I don’t think it’s any one issue that is the problem, but a collective of reasons that Vince is either blind to or unwilling to fold on. And the end result is it damages the thing he worked so hard to build.”

Walter Fox of Charleston believes both Raw and Smackdown “have lost touch with reality.”

“They have stupid and dull storylines being drawn out ad nauseam. I have been watching/loving wrestling since the early ‘60s and it’s a sign of how bad Raw/Smackdown have become that I look forward to Wednesday night so I can watch NXT/AEW. I’m not saying either is perfect, but at least we are seeing new stars being introduced, older stars being featured and storylines that make sense and are written properly without insulting our intelligence.”

“She does have a point. WWE is clearly just throwing something out there hoping it sticks at this point,” opined Shawn Ng of Beijing, China. “It’s sad to see because with all the talents in the company, it has so much potential. I still don’t like the idea of scripted promos and writers. That’s killing the product.”

“She’s right,” says Greg Pitt of Charleston. “Can’t figure why so many people mark out for WWE. Is Vince paying you? They have some great talent, but their best, like Cesaro and Dolph Ziggler, who in my opinion are underutilized and not appreciated. AEW is fresh, new and exciting. But what’s most impressive about AEW, the entire locker room is working together to give fans a great show. WWE is a politically driven company and you get ahead by kissing (butt), not by having talent. It’s one of the things I’ve always detested about many corporate structures.”

“She hit the nail right on the head with this comment,” remarked Duwayne Louis Copeland of Charleston. “Spot on,” agreed Jack Lord of Gadsden, Ala. “Couldn’t agree more,” wrote Del Wilkes of Columbia. “She’s not wrong. Maria deserves more credit than she gets,” posted Sarah Hirsh of Douglas, Ga.

“Truth. No sense of urgency. If they keep it up, AEW will be on their heels soon,” noted TJ Jackson of Goose Creek.

“Do you want to use up good programs at this period in time? I’ve always said during COVID-19 use old tapes of (Argentina) Rocca, Bruno (Sammartino), Pedro (Morales), others. Run the stars through fast – you can’t book house shows anyway – why big angles? So much history … those old-timers are the ones who got people hooked anyway,” posted Don Muraco of Sunset Beach, Hawaii.

Willie Smith of Columbia agrees with Maria’s assessment of WWE, but believes she is making the charges because she no longer works for the company.

“She’s got valid points, but is only making them because she isn’t employed by WWE at the moment. WWE is in trouble, though.”

Kirk Campbell of Hanover, Pa., doubts Maria’s grievances will make a difference in WWE’s creative strategy.

“The best thing that ever happens to Vince is when his back is against the wall … been proven time and time again. And she has a great point, but I suspect since she’s a woman, people won't take it as seriously (sad to say but I’m probably right).”

“AEW is just as horrid, and AEW will not put WWE out of business,” posted Mark Watkins of Wilmington, N.C.

John Serati of Caldwell, N.J., says he yearns for the old days of wrestling.

“Quite honestly, I can’t even keep the current wrestling on for even five minutes. There’s just no type of storytelling anymore …Wrestling today is just not what I’m used to and grew up on. And if that makes me old, so be it.”

