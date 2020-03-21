WWE faces tough task ahead with fanless Wrestlemania

A little over a week ago, World Wrestling Entertainment reassured Florida officials that the company had a “contingency plan” while forging ahead with its intention to hold Wrestlemania 36 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 5.

Four days later, that contingency plan was revealed, and WWE’s marquee event was downsized and relocated from a cavernous venue with a capacity of more than 70,000 to “multiple locations,” including the company’s training facility 100 miles away in Orlando.

For the first time since 1984, WWE’s “Super Bowl of Sports Entertainment” will broadcast without an audience. It certainly wasn’t what anyone had planned just a month ago, before the rapidly spreading coronavirus laid waste to sporting events worldwide and evolved into a pandemic that has killed thousands.

It was a decision that had to be made in the wake of nearly every other sports league canceling or postponing events and even seasons in response to the outbreak.

Wrestlemania 36 would have marked the first time that Tampa hosted a Wrestlemania. But if WWE wanted to hold Wrestlemania this year, the options were limited. With no timetable on the pandemic, it would have made little sense to reschedule it for later in the year because of the uncertainty and logistics.

“Our community has waited 36 years to host Wrestlemania, and while we are saddened that this unforeseen situation has led us to today’s announcement, this is totally the right call for the safety and security of everyone involved,” read a statement from the Tampa Bay local organizing committee. “A huge thank-you to all of our local leaders and our friends at the WWE, as we collectively worked through the unprecedented fluidity of the last few weeks. The Team Tampa Bay-WWE partnership has never been stronger.”

WWE announced another unprecedented move on Wednesday. For the first time in the event’s history, Wrestlemania will be held over two days.

“Wrestlemania, for the first time ever, will be held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view,” WWE announced in a press release. “The two-night pop culture extravaganza will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski … Wrestlemania will not only take place at WWE’s training facility but will include multiple locations over two nights. All locations will be closed sets with only essential personnel.”

Breaking away from tradition could be a new standard for a show that typically pushes well past six hours and has been criticized in recent years for creating viewer burnout.

With more than 1,300 episodes since 1993 under its belt, WWE’s flagship Monday Night Raw aired for the first time without a live audience last Monday night, and will continue at the Performance Center in coming weeks due to coronavirus concerns. WWE also has moved the production of Smackdown to the Performance Center for the foreseeable future.

It also has been reported that, depending on the ever-changing status of the coronavirus, Wrestlemania could end up being pre-taped.

According to POSTWrestling.com, WWE was mapping out an “ambitious” taping schedule, recording multiple episodes of Raw and Smackdown inside the Performance Center, which will cover the company through Wrestlemania.

The story also noted an unconfirmed report as of press time that Wrestlemania was also expected to be pre-recorded prior to airing on April 4 and 5. The pay-per-view would be filmed at the WWE Performance Center and other closed sets.

WWE believes that by doing so, it could get in front of possible additional restrictions due to the coronavirus that might be imposed prior to a scheduled live event.

All about the crowd

Heavy on promos and taped segments, the company presented an audience-free show last Monday night on Raw, with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin celebrating his own personal “3:16 Day” holiday.

With only one live match, a replay of this year’s Summer Slam that ate up a good portion of the three-hour show, and a few special appearances, the surreal atmosphere wasn’t lost on WWE announcer Jerry “The King” Lawler.

“It was definitely different,” Lawler understatedly told The Commercial Appeal in Memphis regarding the empty-arena broadcast. “Everything about it was different.”

No adoring fans roaring their approval. No signs being waved. Just empty chairs and an uncomfortable silence.

Indeed it was a new setting that wrestling fans will have to adapt to for an undetermined future.

A major part of pro wrestling involves the interaction from the fans. It’s a shared experience, a presentation that requires an audience, with performers feeding off that energy. It’s an atmosphere conducive to emotional excitement.

Crowd noise adds to the spectacle of pro wrestling. Without an audience, there are no cheers and no boos, only performance art inside the ring with announcers feigning excitement.

The self-proclaimed “Texas Rattlesnake,” who was relegated to playing to a non-existent crowd while delivering some of his trademark lines to rows of empty seats, may have hit the proverbial nail on the head near the end of Monday night’s show.

“Tough crowd. Ain’t nobody here and it’s a tough crowd.”

But give the talent major props for carrying on during a time when a huge void exists. While other sports and entertainment options have been shut down, there’s still pro wrestling, albeit in a capacity that’s never been experienced before.

“The WWE has always been and still is a TV company and pay-per-view company,” says Lawler. “Who knows, this may end up breaking every pay-per-view record there is.”

Must the show go on? Are fans still looking forward to a Wrestlemania at WWE’s training center without the WWE Universe in attendance? Or would they have preferred that WWE not hold Wrestlemania at all this year? Will holding a fanless show tarnish Wrestlemania’s status in any way?

I posed that question to readers of this column, with some maintaining that holding the show, in whatever form, was the only real option, and others believing that it should have been postponed or canceled.

“I think I would still prefer that the WWE postponed Wrestlemania until a more safe and stable opportunity occurred (no matter how long the wait), but in light of their decision to go forward, I think they can produce and deliver something worth tuning in for,” said Steven L. Williams of Aurora, Ill.

“This week’s episode of AEW provided some examples of how to broadcast an empty-arena wrestling show that still feels intimate and energized. They dimmed the lights so the empty seats weren’t so obvious, they had 10-12 performers sit in various places by ringside to cheer/jeer and provide some sense of fan reaction, and they used camera angles that tightly focused on in-ring action. I think if the WWE does these things and perhaps even dubs in additional audience noise, the show may not feel as odd as recent editions of Raw and Smackdown have.

“As for tarnishing the legacy of Wrestlemania, Covid19 is part of our collective experience and will be part of our collective memory. While it will in all likelihood negatively impact Wrestlemania (36) in the short term, time will allow fans to eventually see it as the best that the WWE could do under the circumstances at hand. Whether or not fans adopt this sentiment over time will certainly depend on the WWE putting on as strong and satisfying an effort as they can come Mania weekend.”

‘It’s a way of life’

“It is obviously not ideal, but at the same time, professional wrestling is literally the only sport that we still have active. I think that, if done right, they could end up getting new viewers – maybe strike a deal with Fox or USA to broadcast it live and free to pick up new viewers. I think we all need to adjust our own expectations under the circumstances and give the performers credit for making the best out of a horrible situation.” – Chip Collins

“I’m looking forward to it. Credit to them for trying to entertain us in this extremely trying time. I mean, is it ideal … no … but sometimes you have to take the situation that presents itself and make the best of it. Congrats to the WWE for at least trying to stay the course.” – Richard Lutes

“I think to criticize WWE right now shows a lack of perspective. It's an unrealistic expectation to want everything to be as normal. WWE is only doing what all the other businesses are doing.” – Steve Worrell

“I feel they were backed into a corner with the decision. I’d rather them do it like they are doing instead of halting storylines for the foreseeable future. I appreciate the fact that they are still trying to entertain us through these crazy times.” – Robby Gregg

“The show must go on. It’s a way of life.” – Joe Hamilton Jr.

“Gotta run the show. Too much time and effort put into the buildup. Show must go on.” – Dayv Duncan

“Gotta have that monthly PPV to keep collecting that $20 million a month the WWE network brings in. Over one million people will be glued to their TVs to watch Wrestlemania so they can get on social media and (complain) about how bad it was. Watch and see.” – Bill Hazelwood

“I hope they update the tag line to ‘The Indiest Stage of Them All’ for this year. But I’m glad they’re doing it still, keep some sense of normalcy. They can always move the fanfare to Summer Slam for a year.” – Jared Shapiro

“It won’t be the same, but could still be fun.” – Fred Vallongo

Focus on next year

“I dislike it. Wrestling, more than any other sport, is dependent on a live audience. Wrestling, at least how it used to be, was about generating heat, which is nigh impossible without a live crowd to play off of. This does confirm what we discussed on my podcast: we used to work for the heat and today they work for the pop. Big difference.” – Jonathan Bolick

“Any doubt that the fans are the biggest part of the sports and entertainment industry are completely dispelled now. We hear that so much that it has become a cliché, but these days that old cliché is proving overwhelmingly true.” – Joe Ordanio

“The crowd and the excitement are what make live wrestling and Mania in particular special. I would rather they just cancel it and focus on next year's. I can't see how it makes money with no live gate; no fan Access events, etc. Will enough fans watch it on the network to make it worthwhile? If Monday Night Raw was any indication, it will be lackluster. Even Stone Cold couldn’t revive that thing. It was awful to watch.” – Anthony Conchel

“It’s not the Super Bowl or World Cup, it's another monthly mixed bag PPV no better or worse than the one before or after. It’s that’s wildly overhyped and money marks spend thousands on tickets with a religious fervor. Of course they should have canceled or postponed – this will be stultifying.” – Evan Ginzburg

“For the performers’ safety, I think they should have rescheduled. The crowd is one thing, and this Wrestlemania could always be rebranded as off the books so next year is officially WM36. What hurts the brand I think is how long it took WWE to cancel well after other sports and events in smaller venues, plus what comes across as a lack of concern for the health of their talent and employees. Coming on the heels of the challenges getting out of Saudi Arabia while Vince left early, this is not a good look for the company and if talent were smart, this could spur a union drive”. – Jonathan Lyon Schwartz

“I would rather have them not hold it at all because the crowd is what makes or breaks a Wrestlemania, not the performers. Their job is to put smiles on faces, however if there is no crowd there, there are no faces to make smile. People are going to sit at home and watch this on the WWE Network with disgust because there is no live crowd. I personally feel they should have just postponed it until a later date.” – Jim Blaire II

“I would have preferred they cancel the event. Hopefully, by the time Summer Slam rolls around, they’ll be able to promote it as this year’s big event. Frankly, I would love for them to give their workers some much-needed rest during this period of forced down time.” – Bob Hazlewood

“Based off updated info, it was the correct call to not hold it in Tampa. However, due to the spectacle that surrounds Mania week/weekend, I feel they should just cancel it. It’s not going to have the same feel.” – Barry Cain

“Wrestlemania is too big to hold in the Performance Center! Wish they would postpone. Not looking forward to it all. I don’t think Wrestlemania will be tarnished, everyone knows what’s going on but may lose more watchers (not true fans) that just can’t deal with the live no audience shows.” – Heidi Smith Wooten

“It’s not wrestling without the crowd. You need the pop from the crowd to make it feel real and for the wrestlers to play off the crowd. Last night Stone Cold did his best but it still fell flat.” – Henry Faulk

“300’s a crowd ... 100’s a crowd … employees or not any kind of crowd beyond the basics would sink their stock with the angry reaction. This is a time when messaging is crucial to brands and I’m sure Vince is looking big picture.” – Richard Egner

“Cancel it until later. It looks like a cheap product that they are still trying to put out!” – Brian Boyd

“They should have squashed it. This will make no sense other than Vince McMahon being stubborn.” – Paul Priest

“I feel being live with an empty arena is hindering the product. Instead of airing old stuff, why not pre-tape some sit-down type promos, some angles, etc. Now is the time not everything has to be live. Just my opinion.” – Nick Crisp

“Hosting at the Performance Center is not going to do the event any justice.” – Tighe Bowers

“It’s like the Super Bowl being held in a practice facility. They should hold off until later and have it in Tampa later or another venue.” – John Adan Petree

“At one time Wrestlemania was the king of the PPVs, now with the WWE’s oversaturation of the PPV market WM has become just another face in the crowd.” – Tim LaFountain

“After Raw last night, it is a terrible idea to do this with no audience. That show was a train wreck!” – Hunter Thompson

“They should just cancel it. Raw last night with no crowd was the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen.” – George Vanderpool

“Maybe they can put green screens around the ring and superimpose an audience.” – Lou Salvino

“I understand all the issues, but not looking forward to it.” – Dan Grondy

“Should have canceled.” – Clyde Royal

Mania headliners

While Wrestlemania 36 is shaping up to be the most unique edition in the history of the storied event, the top of the card consists of some intriguing matchups, with a stacked lineup over two days.

Marquee matches include Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns vs. Bill Goldberg, Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch, The Undertaker vs. A.J. Styles, and John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Last week former WWE champion CM Punk joked that the empty-arena experience should benefit at least one headliner.

“Well that’s one way to make sure Roman (Reigns) finally gets not booed and nobody chants for meeeeeeee,” Punk tweeted.

Maybe the guys and gals doing their thing at “The Showcase of the Immortals,” on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” won’t be hearing that thunderous roar of the crowd. But those fans will be cheering just the same.

Reach Mike Mooneyham at bymikemooneyham@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMikeMooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham. His latest book — “Final Bell” — is now available at https://evepostbooks.com and on Amazon.com