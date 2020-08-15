Wrestling's 'Ugandan Giant’ Kamala kept fighting until the end

“One of the great gimmicks of all time. Nobody else could have done it like that because he embraced it. Just a great guy.” - Jim Cornette

Billed as a cannibalistic headhunter from the jungles of Africa, James Harris was actually a Mississippi-born son of sharecroppers who worked picking cotton and driving trucks before eventually finding success in the world of professional wrestling.

As the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Kamala “The Ugandan Giant,” Harris was transformed into one of pro wrestling’s most colorful heels during the 1980s and the national expansion of Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Federation.

Harris’ first few years in the wrestling business were lackluster as the massive but relatively nondescript performer toiled on the Southern circuit and overseas in England appearing under such names as Sugar Bear Harris and The Mississippi Mauler. But in 1982, when Jerry Lawler and Jerry Jarrett were looking for a top heel to fill a spot on the Memphis roster, the two struck gold when Harris walked into the building.

Harris had worked for Jarrett’s promotion in the past with little fanfare, but this time would be different. With Lawler, a skilled artist, shooting vignettes of the “savage” Kamala (then spelled Kimala) “coming out of the jungle” in the backyard of Jarrett’s estate in Hendersonville, Tenn., and personally painting the two stars and a moon on the wrestler’s torso, Harris would be well on his way to wrestling superstardom.

“It was 1982 when I first became aware of James Harris as Kamala,” veteran wrestler Dutch Mantell wrote on a social media post. “I had known him earlier as Sugar Bear Harris, but that was before I ran into him in Memphis as the unstoppable Kamala. Kamala’s entrance there was basically an accident when James just showed up one Monday night to meet his old friend, Troy Graham, the Dream Machine.”

During that visit, said Mantell, Graham introduced Harris to Jarrett and Lawler who, after seeing how physically imposing he was, quickly realized that they could draw big money with Big “Sugar Bear.” It was a nickname Harris had earned playing football before dropping out of high school in the ninth grade and moving to Florida where he picked fruits and vegetables for a meager hourly wage.

Jarrett and Lawler told Harris to give them a little time and they’d call him back. Jarrett was known for his penchant for creating unique characters, and bringing up undercard talent and recasting them as top acts.

In this case, Jarrett was thinking of a jungle savage to introduce to the territory after seeing Ugandan tribesmen featured on the pages of National Geographic. He instantly thought of Sugar Bear Harris.

“Jerry Jarrett was a vociferous reader and one of his favorite magazines was National Geographic, which carried articles from all over the world,” Mantell said. “On the very first National Geographic Jerry picked up, he read about a Dr. Kamala in Africa who had given medical service to the natives of Uganda. Quite naturally, Sugar Bear James Harris from Senatobia, Miss., became Kamala the Ugandan Giant.”

Tailor-made for the monster heels of that era, the gimmick got over like a million bucks. Harris would steamroll over the territory’s top stars, including Lawler, until the eventual blow-off with “The King” at the Mid-South Coliseum in which Kamala did the job on his way out.

“When I was walking to the ring that night, the police had to hold everyone back,” Harris recalled in a 2014 interview with Jason King for Bleacher Report. “Everyone wanted to get a look at me or take a picture. It gave me goose bumps. Lawler acted like he was scared to death of me. I was trying to keep from laughing. He was the one that created me.”

Successful stints in Memphis, Mid-South and World Class would lead to a run in the WWF where Kamala would become one of the company’s top heels, feuding with the likes of Andre The Giant, The Ultimate Warrior and Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

He would soon reach the peak of his career with a high-profile program with Hulk Hogan and a main-event encounter with the Hulkster at Madison Square Garden. “He was all about business,” Harris said of Hogan. “I didn’t worry about nothing when I was in the ring with him because he was so easy to work with.”

Recent years, however, were not kind to Harris as he struggled with physical and medical-related financial issues.

Harris, who had both legs amputated below the knees due to complications from high blood pressure and diabetes, a condition he had since 1992 but had neglected treatment, fell on hard times after leaving the business and struggled to make ends meet, revealing that he was underpaid by promoters and didn’t earn the big bucks of his big-name wrestling counterparts.

“All the things I went through in wrestling wasn’t worth it,” said Harris, revealing several years ago that he and his wife were scraping by on disability checks.

In the winter of 2017, Harris found himself on life support, fighting for his life after emergency surgery. He recovered.

But a respiratory infection sent Harris into cardiac arrest on Aug. 9 for the final time. He had been hospitalized several days earlier after testing positive for COVID-19.

Harris’ death at the age of 70 was attributed to complications from the coronavirus, according to his autobiography co-author Kenny Casanova.

“He was one of the good ones,” Casanova wrote online. “Kamala was one of the most believable monsters in wrestling. He played the role perfectly, but was also one of the nicest guys you could meet. In helping him get his book out there, we became pretty close over the years and I am happy to have been his friend.”

Larger than life

Barefoot and wielding a spear and wearing a ritual African tribal mask, white face paint and a leopard-skin loincloth, Harris’ primitive wrestling character spoke in loud, menacing grunts and yelps, disguising his otherwise slow Southern drawl, when communicating with his “handler” Kim Chee and his stable of managers.

Portrayed as “cannibalistic” and “uncivilized,” unable to comprehend the rules of wrestling, Kamala would be led by a number of managers over the years, including Fred Blassie, JJ Dillon, Skandor Akbar, Gary Hart, Eddie Creatchman, Slick and The Wizard (Curtis Iaukea).

While Kamala was a larger-than-life character in the wrestling business who played his gimmick to perfection, James Harris was a humble, small-town country boy outside the squared circle.

“He was the kind of guy you had nightmares about,” Hall of Fame wrestling commentator Jim Ross told Bleacher Report. “But out of the ring, you couldn’t find a more beautiful person.”

“Unlike his heel character, he was one of the friendliest, nicest, happy-go-lucky guys I ever knew in pro wrestling,” Bret Hart wrote on Instagram. “Always a kind and happy gentle soul. I’ll miss him for always being so good to me.”

“I wrestled him for 90 seconds in 1986, but the lesson he taught me that night about treating others with respect has never been forgotten,” tweeted Mick Foley.

“Saddened to hear the news of the passing of the great Kamala … first wrestler I had the pleasure of seeing live. I was a believer,” posted Bill Goldberg.

“His passion for entertaining a crowd was second to none,” added Hulk Hogan.

Protecting gimmick

Harris was born in 1950 in Senatobia, Miss., south of Memphis, and grew up five miles away in Coldwater. His career in wrestling began in earnest when he moved to Benton Harbor, Mich., to train under the great Bobo Brazil.

As Sugar Bear Harris, he had never been more than a mid-card act. As Kamala The Ugandan Giant, he was a main-event attraction.

Harris joined WWE (then WWF) in 1984 and wrestled for the company off and on for the next several years. His final match was in 2010, although his full-time career had ended years earlier, limited to making occasional appearances at gyms and other small venues. “I just couldn’t make any money there,” Harris said of his time with WWE. He supplemented his paltry wrestling income by hauling asphalt as a trucker.

During those years in the ring, it was all about the gimmick and protecting it, which meant that you weren’t likely to find James Harris in a restaurant or at the bar following a match. At least not in the days when kayfabe was an unbreakable tenet of the profession.

It was also a gimmick that involved racial stereotyping. But it gave him an identity, and it afforded him an income, he said.

“It might have been a little bit of a disgrace to the Blacks,” he once explained, “but, you know, I was just concerned about making a few dollars.”

At the Cauliflower Alley Club reunion in 2019, Harris, who lost a son to AIDS in 2005, was awarded the Courage Award for his many years of health battles. Before introducing Harris’ acceptance video, emcee Jim Ross talked about Kamala.

“He was a creation of Jerry Lawler. All James Harris was, was a great big Black guy that had no identity and no future. He had no persona. So his natural athletic ability was extraordinary, as a Black man, at 6-5, 300-plus, maybe 400. He could do anything a smaller guy could do — he could leapfrog, he could dropkick, he could do anything he wanted to do,” said Ross.

Harris’ gimmick gave him an identity and made him an international superstar.

But the inevitable “what ifs” regarding his career and tragic demise will likely persist.

What if a young James Harris, with his formidable size and agility, had been nurtured in a strong high school football program instead of dropping out of school to escape his impoverished surroundings?

“There’s no doubt in my mind he could’ve become аn outstanding NFL linemаn,” Ross said. “The footwork аnd athleticism he possessed … for someone that size, he was way аheаd of his time.”

What if he hadn’t resisted dialysis treatment after being diagnosed with diabetes years ago? Perhaps he could have avoided the tragedy of having both legs amputated.

Or what if James Harris, with a gimmick as strong and unforgettable as Kamala, along with the money he drew at the gate, had been paid fairly and in line with his peers, as he had claimed?

His pay raise requests had been turned down by WWE owner Vince McMahon, Harris once told a CBS affiliate in Memphis. “I think he looked down on me because I was a poor boy from Mississippi, and I don’t mind telling anybody that I’m not well-educated. I’m a ninth-grade student, but I can count,” said Harris.

“People think I earned millions of dollars because I wrestled guys like Hogan,” Harris told The Tampa Bay Times. “That’s not the truth.”

“Don’t think of me as, ‘Oh please help me, help me.’ I don’t want them to think of me like that,” Harris said in 2012. “I want them to think of me as uplifting.”

Quite possibly, this story might have had a different ending. A better one. But if anything can be said about James Harris the man, it’s that he persevered in the face of adversity, and gave everything he had for the entertainment of his fans.

And, in doing so, he left an indelible mark on a business where his memory will live on forever.

Reach Mike Mooneyham at 843-937-5517 or mooneyham@postandcourier.com, or follow him on Twitter at @ByMike Mooneyham and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MikeMooneyham.