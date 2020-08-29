Wrestling's Doug Gilbert lived up to his mat moniker as 'The Pro'

With pro wrestling/sports entertainment playing to empty arenas, anxiously awaiting a green light to reconnect with a live audience, it’s an ideal time to take a look back at some of the greats of yesteryear who helped paved the way for those who followed.

Some of Steve Lindzy’s fondest childhood memories were of days on the road with his dad.

Now 53 and a longtime resident of Omaha, Neb., Lindzy cherishes the moments he spent with his father, the late Doug Gilbert (real name Doug Lindzy), considered one of the greatest wrestlers in the world in the late 1960s and early ‘70s.

“Dad would take me on a lot of trips with him … to auditoriums like the Omni and City Auditorium in Atlanta, the Bayfront Center in St. Petersburg, the TBS studio where he might wrestle three times that day.”

Although he was a mere youngster, Lindzy often had a ringside seat to a colorful profession with larger-than-life characters. His dad was a well-traveled and well-respected “pro,” a moniker he later adopted in the ring and one that would become his most successful.

“When we lived in Tampa, Dad had to wear his mask when we went to the beach because he didn’t want anyone to know who he was. Dad learned a lot of that from The Assassins (Tom Renesto and Jody Hamilton). He was a third wheel around those guys for a while. They kept a lot of that professionalism and protected their identity. They were good people.”

While Gilbert was big, strong and powerful, his son says he had a kind demeanor and gentle soul.

“He was my hero. It made me mighty proud when he would be signing autographs for all his fans.”

He remembers hearing crowds chant “Go Pro, Go!” as he would smile and think to himself, “Yeah, that’s my dad!”

“You really felt safe around him. He was a very strong human being, but very kind,” said Lindzy.

As a child, Lindzy spent countless hours around the likes of The Assassins, J.C. Dykes, The Infernos, Haystacks Calhoun, Tim Woods, Bobby Shane, El Mongol, Bob Orton Jr., Ronnie Garvin and countless others who worked the Southeastern circuits with his dad.

“They were all so respectful and so polite. El Mongol was so kind. He had a restaurant in Atlanta called Maria’s, and we used to go there a lot to eat. Tim (Woods) was a beautiful human being. Dad loved (referee and booker) Leo Garibaldi. And he got along really well with (announcer) Ed Capral.”

While most memories were golden, Lindzy also remembers a very sad time in the wrestling world. He was only eight years old when he heard the news of the death of one of his father’s favorite tag partners and close friend, Bobby Shane, who was killed in a 1975 plane crash in Florida.

“We used to go over to Bobby and Sherri’s all the time. They had a son called Steve. We’d hang out and play Monopoly and all that stuff. Mom and Sherri and Steve would barbecue.”

“Miss Sherri” had not only served as the wrestling valet of Shane, but she had been his real-life wife as well. The two had divorced two years before his death.

Lindzy was in the Tampa apartment where he lived with his parents when he heard the devastating news. “Sherri, Bob Roop and some other wrestlers were talking about the plane crash. I was just a little boy. I remember the room being very somber, and them saying Bobby didn’t make it. It was so very sad.”

A little less than a year after Shane’s death, a despondent Sherri would take her own life.

Lindzy’s birth mother was also a noted women’s wrestler, Kay Noble, who married Gilbert in 1959. The youngest of three children, Lindzy went to live with his dad and his second wife, Anne Marie Gomez, after the two divorced.

Noble, whose career spanned from the 1950s to the 1980s, during which time she was known for her toughness in the ring, passed away at the age of 65 in Amarillo, Texas, in 2006 from stomach cancer. Terry Funk delivered the eulogy.

“I visited her during her last month,” Lindzy said. “She was married to a beautiful man. I loved him. He was really a sweetheart of a human being. I remember driving back from the funeral to Omaha and listening to the radio, and (legendary commentator) Paul Harvey gave a shout-out to Mom.”

Lindzy’s father, Doug Gilbert, passed away in 2013 at the age of 76.

Catch with Naitch

One of the funniest things that happened on the road with his dad, recalls Lindzy, was an incident involving Ric Flair.

“In Atlanta I was a pitcher on a Little League team called the Red Sox, so Dad would always bring his catcher’s mitt to practice with me when we were on the road. We were at an outdoor event in Charlotte where the locker room was beneath the stadium. Ric Flair was on one side of the locker room.”

“Steve, I heard you pitch,” Flair said to the youngster. “Throw me a pitch, but don’t throw it real fast.”

“I was probably about 15 to 20 feet away. Gene and Ole Anderson came in real quick, swiped me up and took me to the shower room. They said, ‘Steve, we’ll give you 10 bucks if you throw the ball at Ric as hard as you can.’”

“I can’t do that man, I just can’t,” the youngster told the Minnesota Wrecking Crew.

Young Lindzy, no older than 8 or 9 at the time, took the bait, though, and hurled a fastball in the direction of the unsuspecting Flair. The ball missed its target, but instead smashed the Nature Boy’s expensive Rolex watch.

Realizing that the Andersons had put the youngster up to the deed, Flair vented his disapproval to Ole, using a few choice words, remembers Lindzy.

“I’ve always wanted to apologize to Ric for that,” he said.

Classic encounter

The date was June 24, 1969. The venue was historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Ga.

Four months after one of the biggest “upsets” in professional wrestling history, newly crowned NWA world heavyweight champion Dory Funk Jr. was defending his title against a masked mystery man known only as The Professional.

The man behind the hood, Doug Gilbert, had undergone one of the most amazing transformations ever witnessed in the business. From a smallish-sized, high-flying performer to a powerfully built, 300-pound masked behemoth billed as The Pro, Gilbert's enigmatic character had taken the Georgia territory by storm.

Funk, who at 28 was one of the youngest world champs ever after defeating veteran Gene Kiniski for the crown, was new in the role of touring champion. His hooded foe had earned the title shot by turning back every opponent put in his path.

The massive crowd that assembled under the stars that evening had turned out for a special event featuring some of the top names in the sport.

But there was little doubt as to who was headlining the show.

Funk vs. The Professional more than lived up to its lofty expectations. It was textbook wrestling at its finest, with both men matching hold for hold, until the 60-minute time limit expired, leaving both the performers and the crowd exhausted following a classic confrontation.

The contest ended with the champ seemingly trapped in the challenger’s abdominal stretch, with only the expiration of the one-hour limit saving him from defeat. Although The Pro wouldn’t go home with the title that night, the match would only enhance his reputation in the territory.

It would be remembered as one of the greatest world title matches out of the hundreds I would witness over the years.

Funk, who held the title for a remarkable 4½ years, also remembers that special summer night in Savannah when both were in the prime of their careers.

“We have a saying, as world champion, part of the job is to ‘make’ an opponent every time out,” Funk said. “Doug was somebody who deserved it and could live up to it. And he did. He made lots of money in Georgia.

“To quote my brother (former NWA world champ Terry Funk), the important thing is that after you leave, business is good. That's a different way to look at the business. If Doug was better after the match than before the match, then that would thrill me.”

And he was.

While Funk, now 79, would remain in the wrestling business to this day, Gilbert would ride out his full-time career only into the late ‘70s, using other monikers and other gimmicks along the way. But he would never again approach the level of success that he had attained in Georgia during his memorable run as The Professional.

“As The Pro, he was hot,” Funk said. “He was really at his peak in Georgia during that time. He was a power worker who completely lived up to his reputation. He was a very skilled wrestling technician who never lost what he knew as a gymnast. The name ‘The Professional’ really fit.”

Athletic performer

One of Doug Gilbert’s first major pushes in the business came in the early ‘60s as part of a tag team with the late Dick Steinborn.

Known as Mr. High (Gilbert) and Mr. Low (Steinborn) for their different styles — Gilbert as a high flyer and Steinborn for his ground approach — the popular babyface duo captured the AWA world tag-team title in 1962 from Art and Stan Neilson.

Relying on his gymnastics experience, Gilbert executed such aerial moves as back flips off the top rope, and jumping on an opponent’s shoulders, then rolling forward into a cradle.

Gilbert would form another top team five years later with Reggie Parks, and the two would hold the AWA Midwest tag-team belts on three separate occasions.

But it was in 1968, when Gilbert ventured into the Atlanta territory, that he would make a lasting impact on Georgia wrestling fans as a masked man known as The Professional.

Gilbert was brought in by Atlanta booker Leo Garibaldi to become the masked babyface replacement for Tim “Mr. Wrestling” Woods, and almost immediately turned the territory upside down.

“Essentially the territory was built around him,” Funk said. “There were other good guys, but Doug was the hot guy there. He was the top (drawing) card.”

Less than a year after entering the territory, and in the wake of some hotly contested bouts with then-NWA world champ Kiniski, The Pro would get his title crack at new champion Dory Funk Jr.

It wouldn't, however, be the first time the two had ever met.

Funk and Gilbert first crossed paths when Gilbert worked the Amarillo territory for Funk’s father.

“He was very young when I first met him in Amarillo,” said Funk, who was first introduced to Gilbert before the second-generation star had even begun his own pro career. “He worked there as Doug Gilbert. He was heavily into gymnastics. He was maybe 19 or 20 years old. He was a very athletic performer.”

Nearly 10 years later, their paths would cross again, with Funk as a young world champion and Gilbert a top star under a hood.

Funk was amazed how much Gilbert had changed physically over the years.

“I know he was much bigger and much stronger than he was when he was in Amarillo,” Funk said. “But he was still a great worker.”

And, despite the marked weight gain, Gilbert could still perform the acrobatic and high-flying moves that he executed as a much lighter grappler.

Garibaldi, a highly respected booker, had brought Gilbert in, initially as a masked heel, along with a number of other top performers to give the territory a major boost.

“Take a look at my guys ... they all look like athletes,” Garibaldi told Funk.

“There really were some good-looking athletes there,” Funk said, “with Doug Gilbert the foundation around which he (Garibaldi) built the territory. They had the territory going real good, and he was the center of the territory. He was the heart of it. ”

Distinguished career

Gilbert, originally from South Bend, Ind., began his wrestling training by lifting weights and trying his hand at gymnastics in Chicago.

He decided to break into the business after watching six-time NWA world champion Lou Thesz in the ring.

“I was watching a match with Lou Thesz, and that’s what got me into wrestling. I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” Gilbert told his son.

He changed his ring name from Doug Lindzy to Doug Lindsay and later Doug Gilbert when he began teaming with journeyman wrestler Johnny Gilbert (Gilbert Sanchez) as a faux brother team in Minnesota and Georgia in the late ‘50s.

His return to Georgia, a decade later with a mask, would be marked by an assortment of titles and headline matches. He held the Georgia state championship on several occasions with wins over the likes of Tarzan Tyler, Johnny Valentine, El Mongol and Paul DeMarco. He shared the Georgia tag-team title with El Mongol, Assassin No. 2 and Bobby Shane.

Putting his mask on the line was a special stipulation that was often used as The Pro unmasked a number of fellow hooded performers such as The Spoiler (Mike Davis), Professional No. 2 (Paul DeMarco), The Blue Destroyer (Gene Kiniski), Big Tex (Stan Frazier) and The Red Demon (Cisco Grimaldo).

Gilbert also held the distinction of being one of the very first wrestlers to body-slam Andre The Giant. He accomplished the feat in Montreal, Canada, in 1972. Three years later he was touted as the first man to take Abdullah The Butcher off his feet during a TV taping in Atlanta.

While Gilbert by far received his greatest recognition in the Georgia territory, he also made a big splash in Los Angeles as The Pro when he won that city’s prestigious annual battle royal in 1971 after eliminating favorite Rocky Johnson. Gilbert, however, was gone a month later after dropping a mask vs. hair match against Americas champ Fred Blassie.

Gilbert changed his Professional moniker to The Professor during a late 1971 stint in the Indianapolis circuit where he chased Baron Von Raschke for the WWA world title.

Gilbert once again changed his name, this time sans mask as Redbeard, during a tour of Florida the following year. There he feuded with such stars as Eddie Graham and Tim Woods, and with Mike Webster won the Florida tag-team title from Boris Malenko and Bob Roop.

Gilbert donned the mask once again in 1972 while wrestling as one of J.C. Dykes’ New Infernos along with Curtis Smith. The two would win the Georgia tag-team title from Eddie and Mike Graham, later losing and re-winning the belts in a program with Mr. Wrestling No. 2 (Johnny Walker) and Bob Orton Jr.

His final major title was the Central States heavyweight championship, which he won in 1978 from Bob Sweetan.

End of career

Gilbert wound down his full-time wrestling career in the late '70s, although he returned for a handful of bouts in the WWF during the mid-‘80s.

A motorcycle accident in Omaha shortened his in-ring career.

“He was taking me to Pee Wee football practice on his motorcycle,” recalled Lindzy. “He was wearing shorts and had his tank top on, and he was going to the gym. I had my football equipment on. We went up this hill; we didn’t have a stop sign. The lady who had a stop sign didn’t see us and she hit us at about 35 miles an hour.”

While Lindzy was able to lift his leg up on the cycle when he saw her coming, his dad had his leg fully exposed, and the car made contact.

“I went flying, but I had my helmet on so I was OK,” Lindzy said. “Dad got hit and it injured his leg pretty bad. That’s right when he stopped wrestling and began refereeing some after that.”

Sadly, Lindzy, who would enjoy a successful career as owner of Spotlight Entertainment Omaha for nearly two decades, suffered serious injuries in a car accident in 2018. While on his way back from a symposium in Idaho, he was involved in a rollover in Mizzoula, Mont., that broke his neck and partially severed his spinal cord.

Lindzy was a passenger at the time of the accident, taking a break to sleep. “I was laid back in my seat sleeping. I didn’t have my seat belt on. I don’t know whether that would have saved me or cut me in half at that time.” The driver suffered minimal injury.

“Love and gratitude has gotten me through it,” Lindzy said. “I just kept telling those first responders that I thanked them and loved them. That’s what got me through it. Here I was working out, in shape, going to the gym every day, and now this. Here we are.”

Graceful finish

Gilbert opened Doug’s Gym & Fitness Center in South Omaha in 1980. “A lot of football players from the University of Nebraska, like Dave Remington, would work out there, as well as scores of wrestlers who would come through the territory,” said Lindzy.

Gilbert ran the gym for about eight years. After that he did security work for the local Elks Lodge, along with some part-time work at the local library.

Gilbert, who slimmed down from his 300-pound frame and held the Mr. America Over 35 title in the 1980s, “loved to work out and he loved to take care of himself. He loved health,” Lindzy told the Omaha World-Herald.

Douglas Allan Lindzy, who will forever be remembered by millions of wrestling fans as “The Professional” Doug Gilbert, passed away on Nov. 4, 2013, in his hometown of Omaha, Neb. He had battled Alzheimer’s disease for several years.

“Dad and I could talk about anything. We could talk about spaceships or religion or anything. He was just so kind,” Steve Lindzy said.

He also never forgot Georgia, and that special time in life when he was, indeed, “The Pro.”

“That was it. That was his run,” said Lindzy. “He would always look back at that … you could see it in his eyes.”

Doug Gilbert had always prided himself in good finishes in the wrestling ring. And when it was time to go home, he was just as graceful.

“He went out so peacefully,” Lindzy shared with Greg Oliver on the SLAM Wrestling website. “When he went out, at the very end, he opened his eyes and I kid you not, it was just pure unadulterated love. It was powerful, just boom.

“He looked at Mom, he looked at (son) Mike, he looked at (daughter) Terri, and he looked at me, and the eyes were just so full of love, and he closed them. And that was it. It was gorgeous.”

After Gilbert’s passing, Lindzy moved into a new house to be closer to his stepmother so he could “help her get over the hump.”

As fate would have it, though, “She now comes over sometimes to take care of me.”

Doug Gilbert left behind his wife of 40 years, Anne Marie, two sons and a daughter, along with a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

And a whole bunch of wrestling memories.

