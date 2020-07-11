Wrestling great Les Thatcher has left his mark on the business

Sixty years ago, at the tender age of 19, Les Thatcher stepped into a wrestling ring for his very first professional match.

Sixty years later, and quite amazingly, the man I’ve referred to for years as pro wrestling’s “eternal teenager” is still stepping into rings, training new generations to master their craft.

To put his career into perspective, some longtime fans (myself included) first saw Thatcher on a black and white TV screen. He remains one of the very few from that era still around – in any capacity.

But he will tell you, in no uncertain terms, “I ain’t done yet.”

That “kid” is still chasing his dream, and hopes along the way he has “brought some respect, class and creativity to the industry” that he has such passion and love for.

Thatcher, who will turn 80 in October, has done that and so much more. One of the most respected and sought-after trainers in the industry, the affable Ohio native has turned out dozens of top grapplers over the years.

A jack of all trades and an important link between generations of professional wrestling, Thatcher’s credentials are Hall of Fame worthy. Few individuals in pro wrestling have covered as much ground over the course of a career.

Wrestler, announcer, trainer, booker, promoter, producer, photographer, magazine writer, consultant.

He even produced the first pro wrestling T-shirt (“Brisco Booster”) ever with Jack and Jerry Brisco in 1972. Thatcher came up with the design while Jerry Lawler did the original artwork.

In fact there’s not many things in the wrestling business that Les Thatcher hasn’t done. And he’s done them all at an extremely high level for an amazing six decades.

Showing no signs of letting up, Thatcher referred to himself in the third person in a recent Facebook post.

“He is proud of his legacy and of his contributions to our sport. He thanks many for holding his hand as he learned and is extremely proud of the hands he has held along the way. The good Lord has allowed him to walk among the giants of his business as an equal. Through all the ups and the downs he has maintained his drive for perfection, and given his heart and soul. Damn, but the hard work never ends. Through the years it has been one hell of a run, and I have some things left to accomplish, so let's keep on keepin’ on!”

Paving the way

Thatcher, who made his pro debut on July 4, 1960, against Cowboy Ronnie Hill in Blue Hill, Maine, after training at promoter Tony Santos’ wrestling school in Boston, was a multi-sport athlete in high school and even added drag racing to his repertoire. But it was the larger-than-life characters from the colorful world of wrestling that he looked up to.

Born Leslie Alan Malady in Cincinnati, Ohio, Thatcher caught the wrestling bug early. At the age of 8, watching the action on a friend’s 10-inch, black-and-white TV screen, Thatcher was hooked. “It just reached out and grabbed me,” he recalls.

“Buddy Rogers was my childhood idol. If there’s one regret I have in all my years in the business, I guess it would be that I never had the opportunity to wrestle Buddy.”

Thatcher made up it for it, though, as he had the chance to meet most of the greats in the business during his 20-year in-ring career. Voted NWA Rookie of the Year in 1966 after beating out such competition as Terry Funk and Bobby Shane, Thatcher went on to win a number of regional and NWA world tag-team titles in various territories.

Regarded as one of the top color commentators in the industry, Thatcher worked alongside the likes of Bob Caudle, Gordon Solie, Lance Russell, Charlie Platt and Jim Ross, augmenting broadcasts with his unique perspective.

With his background and extensive knowledge of the business, Thatcher would go on to help pave the way for many of today’s stars who were fortunate enough to sit under his learning tree.

He broke former ROH world champion (and current NXT commentator) Nigel McGuinness into pro wrestling and had a hand in helping current AEW champion Jon Moxley (aka former WWE world champ Dean Ambrose) along his path. Other future talents Thatcher helped develop include Adam Cole, Matt Stryker, Drew Gulak, Sami Callahan, Karl Anderson, Shannon Moore, Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards, BJ Whitmer, Shark Boy and Brutal Bob Evans.

Known as “the trainer that other trainers learn from,” Thatcher landed Heartland Wrestling Association, a Cincinnati-based promotion and training school that served as a developmental territory for both WWE and WCW, after retiring from the ring.

He also had a hand in the gym and bodybuilding business between 1987 and 1994. He was involved in the designing, building and managing of two Cincinnati-area gyms during that time.

In 1994, Thatcher opened his training school, Les Thatcher’s Main Event Pro Wrestling Camp.

Thatcher also helped produce the Brian Pillman Memorial Shows during the late 1990s and early 2000s, raising money for Pillman’s family and featuring talent from WCW, WWF and ECW, as well as local and indy performers.

He sold his business in 2003 and began doing a series of weekend training camps with Harley Race and Ricky Steamboat under the Elite Pro Wrestling Training (www.epwt.com) banner. He continues to conduct well-attended seminars throughout the country and can be reached for bookings at les@epwt.com.

Last year Thatcher made the move from Cincinnati to Knoxville, Tenn., where he currently resides and trains aspiring pros. He and former WWE trainer Dr. Tom Prichard are conducting a weekend camp Aug. 8-9 at JP Wrestling Academy in Knoxville. The camp is sold out.

Thatcher recently collaborated with Joe Dombrowski on “Wrestling from the Heartland: The Lost Developmental Territory Volumes 1-25,” available on digital and DVD, which puts a spotlight on a developmental system that was formed two decades ago to groom the next generation’s superstars. The DVD is available at www.Joe-Dombrowski.com, which also has links for the digital version, which you can get directly at ProWrestlingLibrary.com.

‘Life well lived’

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley refers to Thatcher as Cincinnati’s true icon.

In a recent tweet comparing Thatcher to former Cincinnati Reds great Pete Rose, Dudley stated his case: “More honor than Pete Rose. More respect than Pete. Respected more than Pete. More hits (bumps) than Pete. Less convictions than Pete. Better person than Pete.”

“I bet you could still dropkick my head off if you wanted to,” joked Thatcher alum and current WWE star Drew Gulak.

“You did our business well and were a great example to many coming up in the business, including me,” posted WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase.

“A journey with so many doors to choose which to enter and as many roads to go down. A life well-lived in a profession you did proud,” wrote former mat star Don Muraco.

“Give me my wrestling ring, a couple Armstrong boys and Les Thatcher, and I will change wrestling forever,” posted respected trainer and wrestler George South. “Les did the job of 10 men for Jim Crockett. One of my dearest friends.”

What is most important to Thatcher is that he had a hand in helping many aspiring pros achieve their goals and dreams.

Thatcher’s technical expertise on the mat has earned him praise and accolades not only among his colleagues, but also among promoters who would often use Thatcher to elevate other talent.

It was in the Carolinas and Virginia, working under the Jim Crockett promotional banner, that Thatcher saw perhaps his greatest success.

“Jim Crockett Sr. gave me my first shot at television as a play-by-play man, and Jimmy Jr. cut me loose with the magazine,” says Thatcher. “We developed some things that had never been done in wrestling magazines before. There are so many good memories there.”

As smooth as the perennial world junior heavyweight championship contender was in singles competition, he also was a tag-team specialist, with his various Mid-Atlantic partners including the likes of Rudy Kay, Jim “J.J.” Dillon, Abe Jacobs, Amazing Zuma, Scott Casey, Nelson Royal and Danny Miller. With Roger Kirby and Dennis Hall, Thatcher formed a popular “Wrestling Cousins” faction in various Southern territories from 1996-69. He also formed a top team with former Eastern States champion Danny Miller, younger brother of Dr. Big Bill Miller, in the Mid-Atlantic area in 1971.

“Les was a top performer, and I was honored to have him as a tag-team partner,” said Miller, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 84. “He thought about the promotion and not himself. There were a lot of other popular tag teams while we were there in the Mid-Atlantic area. I think Les and myself proved we were pretty good as a team.”

Today Thatcher’s passion and dedication to the wrestling business lives on through his many students that carry on his mantra of “master your craft.”

“It’s been a great ride”, Thatcher says, but would he do it all over again?

“I wouldn’t have to think about it twice.”

OSCW show canceled

The Old School Championship Wrestling show originally scheduled for Sunday (July 12) at the Hanahan Rec Center has been canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 numbers in South Carolina.

OSCW promoter Joe Blumenfeld issued the following statement last week:

“Thanks to all the OSCW fans who have messaged expressing their support, although disappointed about July 12th’s cancellation. Also thank you to our amazing team that was ready, looking forward to and excited to travel into town (some flying in from all over the country) to bring you a great night of pro wrestling. Our supporting staff members and volunteers who had committed to assist in extra cleaning, sanitizing and helping in any way they could … we see you too. Thank you! Despite the disappointment of the cancellation, we’re very grateful for this. We wish everyone good health until we see you again.”

The scheduled main event had been a tournament dubbed “Tag Team Wars” featuring eight teams vying for a crack at the OSCW tag-team title.

