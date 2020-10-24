Wrestling fans yearn for return to arenas after pandemic shut down live shows

“Absence makes the heart grow fonder.” At least that’s what the old saying claims.

That certainly seems to be the case for many pro wrestling fans who have desperately missed live arena shows for the better part of this year.

They yearn for a return to the arenas, coliseums and gyms where not so long ago they cheered, jeered and expressed their wide range of emotions.

But that now seems like such a long time ago. COVID-19 has caused massive cancellations, and the coronavirus pandemic has largely put the kibosh on live events.

Like other sports and forms of live entertainment, pro wrestling has suffered. But adhering to the old adage “the show must go on,” the major companies have managed to survive amid the ban on large public gatherings.

This year’s Wrestlemania, traditionally the biggest event on the sports entertainment calendar, was moved from the 65,000-seat Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center without fans.

WWE stopped touring in March but has never halted taping shows as professional wrestling, among other sports, was deemed “essential business.”

While far from business as usual, WWE has marched forward in the wake of the pandemic, continuing to run episodes of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown and WWE pay-per-views at the WWE ThunderDome (inside Orlando’s Amway Center).

Prior to the creation of the ThunderDome, WWE was running its shows from inside the WWE Performance Center, which has since been gutted, redesigned and transformed into the Capitol Wrestling Center, reintroducing a combination of live fans and virtual fans.

With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently easing restrictions, WWE is expected to begin opening up live arena events in the near future. All Elite Wrestling has been running its weekly televised Dynamite show from the 5,500-seat Daily’s Place in downtown Jacksonville since August, with capacity limited to 10 percent.

Barring dramatic surges, other states are likely to follow suit.

Former WWE Universal champ Kevin Owen said in a recent interview with Bleacher Report that he would be open to touring in front of fans again soon.

“I think I would be comfortable because I’ve been very vocal and very honest with WWE management as far as the virus goes and the measures we’re taking to try and keep it safe and stuff like that,” he said. “When I wasn’t comfortable with the way things were, I voiced my concerns and they took it seriously and immediately tried to remedy the situation to make sure everyone felt comfortable, including myself. I feel good about how they try to handle everything.”

Owens stated that if he felt WWE wasn’t keeping everyone safe, then he wouldn’t be on the shows.

“If the choice is made to start traveling and start allowing fans in, I’m going to assess the situation and talk to anybody I need to talk to if I don’t feel comfortable, but right now, I see the way they handle things in the ThunderDome and I’m happy to go there every Raw, Smackdown, whatever it is and do my work. I would think they would take the topic of going back on the road or allowing fans back in just as seriously, and if they do, then I’ll be there to perform.”

With Florida’s reopening plan allowing all stadiums in the state to fill up to full capacity, WWE reportedly will choose Tampa Bay as host site for next year’s Wrestlemania. Los Angeles had lobbied for that spot at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, but with the status of fans in attendance events in that area uncertain, Tampa Bay appears more of a safer bet.

Ring of Honor Wrestling Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff says his company is closely monitoring the situation.

“At this time we have no plans for fan attendance through the end of the year. We will continue to monitor and make responsible decisions regarding the safety and welfare of the entire Ring of Honor community.”

Safety first

Joe Blumenfeld, who promotes the locally based Old School Championship Wrestling, has been affected by the “new normal” as it pertains to pro wrestling.

“The absence of wrestling has made the heart grow fonder for me,” laments Blumenfeld. “I miss it greatly, all aspects. I miss the fans, their energy and their reactions. I miss planning and creating events with my team and seeing it all unfold.”

Wrestling, though, is theater, and theater requires an audience.

“Watching pro wrestling on TV without live audiences leaves me, and I think a lot of fans, missing something,” says Blumenfeld, who had been running OSCW for the past 14 years. “The energy is just not the same. Wrestlers feed off the energy of the crowd so much that not having them leaves a gap in the experience.”

Due to the pandemic, Blumenfeld hasn’t promoted a show since early this year.

“As far as local independent shows like OSCW, it’s put a complete halt on everything. For a time it’s been next to non-existent. Unlike WWE or AWE, smaller local shows like OSCW don’t have TV time with ability to keep a product available to the fans. We miss giving the crowd in our area events as much or maybe more than they miss getting their live local wrestling fix. I look forward to pro wrestling getting back on track, both on TV as well as on the independent scene.”

For that to happen, Blumenfeld realizes that sacrifices will have to be made to ensure safety for fans and participants.

“Personally, as a promoter, I take very seriously and will enforce all safety precautions to get us back up and running, even if it means drastically cutting our attendance capacity. I am like a horse champing at the bit to bring OSCW back in whatever capacity is safe and responsible. We need live pro wrestling!”

As an independent promoter based in Union, Derik Vanderford is also feeling the financial effects of the pandemic.

“Trans-South Wrestling relaunched the first Saturday in March. We had standing room only. Then came quarantine. I have not felt comfortable promoting another show since. And with limited capacity rules in place, I could not afford to have one if I did feel comfortable.

“This has hit all ‘gig workers’ pretty hard. My dad is a professional musician, and a friend of mine works light rigging for concerts. There are more people who make their living from the entertainment industry than most people realize.”

Longtime New England Championship Wrestling promoter Sheldon Goldberg also expressed reservations about holding independent shows anytime soon.

“I think there are too many worries about attending any live event while this pandemic is still raging,” says Goldberg. “I highly doubt that any independent show is ‘safe,’ especially where the major companies have had talent and staff test positive. I commend people for trying to move on and do something so wrestling doesn’t die completely, but I still think it’s too much of a crap shoot. As a promoter, I have released old matches on YouTube and launched a podcast, but we’ll run no live wrestling until it’s safe to do so. I have too much respect for people on both sides of the curtain to needlessly risk anyone’s health and well-being.”

Peter Winters of Lexington says his wrestling-related business also has taken a financial hit.

“It has affected me financially from not being able to set up The Dog Pound Wrestling Toys & Collectibles, as well as mentally. Pro wrestling has always been an outlet for me.”

Winters, though, believes the major wrestling companies have done an admirable job of recreating the live crowd experience.

“I think they did the best they could with what they had. I have been enjoying the ThunderDome. It’s been great seeing wrestlers doing virtual signings, etc., to supplement their income as well as help the fans out that miss going to shows and getting to meet wrestlers.”

Proceed with caution

Reactions to an informal survey were varied, but most respondents expressed a strong sense of caution.

Ray Steele of Greenfield, Ind., was one of many who said he prefers to wait until it’s entirely safe before returning for a live show.

“I haven’t watched WWE Smackdown or Raw in a year, and I’ve only watched a little NXT. I do watch AEW and New Japan. While I’d love to go see a show again, it’s nothing I need to do until I think it’s safe. Japan, as of now, seems to have it figured out. After a long shutdown, they’re back to running arena shows at half capacity.”

Jonathan Lyon Schwartz of Toronto, Ontario, expressed similar concerns.

“It will be a long time before I feel comfortable attending an event with people, much less taking my kids to one – no matter what safety measures are in place. I appreciate the efforts that promoters may make, but even on social media I see too many people not taking them seriously, and I don’t want to be the one to get the people I love sick.

“I miss the local independent scene, but my health and that of the workers comes first (especially since there have been outbreaks coming out of shows – even at the big companies which can afford to be more systematic about protecting people).”

Unfortunately, says Schwartz, another byproduct of the pandemic has been a waning interest in the product.

“I have lost a measure of interest, which is unfortunate because going into the pandemic it seemed like between the rise of NXT, the creation of AEW, the rebirth of the NWA and recent efforts by Impact and ROH, we were going to have a greater variety of wrestling options than we’ve had in ages. I’m not sure that all of these companies will survive now, or that they will recover without consolidating.

"I attribute my lack of interest to a combination of current storylines leaving me flat, and frankly just being burned out on TV. There may be a lot to watch, but without other stuff to do it just all feels repetitive. And given how much awful stuff is happening in the real world now, and how uncertain things are, it’s tough to get lost in a product like wrestling that works best when you turn the critical thinking part of your brain off.”

While Jack Hunter of Washington, D.C., gives the nod to AEW in giving viewers more of a “live feel” experience, he adds that wrestling just doesn’t work without a crowd.

“AEW has done a better job than WWE of keeping a live, fan-attended feel throughout the pandemic, though all wrestling is less enjoyable to watch without full arenas. Maybe some mega-companies will stop taking fans for granted as much as they have in the past when things return to normal. This episode has made it abundantly clear that without the fans, wrestling doesn’t work.”

Ray Blevins of Lakeland, Fla., agrees.

“The energy and enthusiasm of the crowd is really a huge part to the show. You have to wonder what kind of reaction some of these stories would be getting from the crowds. I’d like to know how many fans would be going crazy over (Roman) Reigns turning heel, (Drew) McIntyre’s run as a champ, and the Bray Wyatt storyline. Also secondary stories that occurred such as Apollo Crews winning a title, the Hurt Business and Retribution storyline. In AEW, how would the new arrivals been received such as Rusev and such? I’d love to see the pop for that.”

“Not having the crowds has made a huge difference,” echoes Rick Rourk of Goose Creek. “I haven’t watched as much. You just don’t realize how much energy the crowd gives off, even watching from home. You can also tell that the performers aren’t into it as much. They feed off of that energy. I miss that. It’s just not the same.”

Jesse Bouchard of Boca Raton, Fla., gives props to Wrestlemania and AEW pay-per-views, and credits WWE with its state-of-the-art ThunderDome addition.

“The empty arenas were tough, but for WWE since the introduction of the ThunderDome, it has been much better. For NXT I can’t stand the banging on the Plexiglas for 2-3 hours. AEW has done great with the ‘live crowd’ wrestlers and the introduction of fans slowly in to the mix. But I feel like their last PPV was really flat. Maybe because it was August outdoors in Florida and it was 100 degrees. It just felt flat.”

Chip Collins of Columbia credits the major promotions with coming up with different and interesting ways of continuing to produce weekly entertainment.

“Personally, my children were just starting to get to the age where we had just gone to our first house show and were looking forward to going to more, and their interest has now waned unfortunately,” he says.

“But either way, the lack of live crowds has definitely made a huge impact on the product creatively.”

Adam Vance of Atlanta reports that local promotion Southern Fried Championship Wrestling has been running an average of two outdoor shows a month since August.

“We’ve been over 200 fans each show with around 300 average for two Saturdays a month. Our struggle is finding an indoor space large enough for 300-plus with distancing.”

New business model

Jason Scott of Charleston believes a different business model will have to be used when the major companies return.

“The TV shows have been hit or miss with AEW producing a far better product that feels less removed from the norm. WWE’s creative has been uninspiring to me and the gimmicks like Raw Underground have just reinforced all the negatives around the pandemic to me. I’ve truly enjoyed AEW by comparison where they have even used talent as pseudo-fans which provide some much needed sound to the live broadcasts.

“This pandemic has shown which indie promotions have the ability (and resources, no doubt) to rise above and put on creative shows while adhering to guidelines. Deathmatch wrestling has blossomed as it’s generally not heavy on spectators and the physical danger involved invited a higher ticket price so it’s perfect for fanless shows streaming online. The landscape will be very different in 2021 and beyond as the industry has shown itself to be resilient, but a lot of traditional outlets will be gone if they don’t change their business model.”

Sarah Hirsch of Douglas, Ga., sees the break as an opportunity for promotions to try new things.

“The one thing that’s clear is that the live atmosphere, and until this pandemic, a bunch of us didn’t realize how vital a live crowd is. For me, wrestling is an escape that even now has done its job. I think that all promotions have thought outside the box when it comes to adjusting to the pandemic.

"This is a good time to try out the trial and error for stuff that otherwise wouldn’t work as well with a live audience. The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ Boneyard match comes to mind, and it will always stick with me because of how everyone involved made me forget about the coronavirus for a little bit."

Bob Laitman of Boynton Beach, Fla., points out the creative disadvantage of shows without fans.

“Not only do performers feed off the crowds, but if the crowd is there and goes in a different direction than the performers want, they can sometimes change the action on the fly. But with no crowd, there’s no chance of this happening. It takes the extra ‘creative’ angle out of the picture.”

Did you know …

Though best remembered as a decades-long fixture in the WWF, Tito Santana spent several years (1980-82) in the American Wrestling Association where he frequently challenged the promotion’s world champion, Nick Bockwinkel. The two battled dozens of times, but the resilient Bockwinkel was able to retain the belt. In addition to Santana’s impressive resume as a solo contender, he teamed periodically with an increasingly popular Hulk Hogan and with his eventual WWF “Strike Force” partner Rick Martel during the final phase of his tenure with the Midwestern promotion. Though he didn’t strike gold in the AWA, Santana would soon become a regular in the WWF’s Intercontinental title picture, courtesy of matches against stars such as Greg Valentine and Randy “Macho Man” Savage.

- Kenneth Mihalik

Blast from the Past

While working for the American Wrestling Association in the mid-1980s, Minnesota native and bodybuilder Tom Zenk displayed considerable in-ring promise. He was named the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Rookie of the Year for 1984. Former AWA champion Rick Martel, bound for the WWF, believed Zenk could complement the Canadian star as an excellent tag-team partner. They formed the Can-Am Connection and swiftly became a successful and popular attraction in their new surroundings. The company contemplated a championship run for the duo. But Zenk, perceiving a salary disparity between himself and Martel, abruptly and angrily left the Federation in 1987, returning home in an unprecedented act and leaving many, particularly Martel, stunned and confused. Despite his ex-partner’s plea, Zenk did not return to the promotion.

Instead, Zenk signed on with the Atlanta-based WCW contingent in September 1989. Ric Flair was overseeing creative developments then, and the handsome “Z-Man” flourished as a singles’ competitor for that period. When Flair was replaced as booker by Ole Anderson, Zenk’s push stalled a bit, but not long. He was well-paired with another fan favorite, Brian Pillman, during 1990. The duo enjoyed a stint as U.S. tag titleholders. Then, despite a bicep injury, Zenk became a genuine “go to” solo performer during much of 1991, victorious in feuds versus names like Terry Taylor, Bobby Eaton and the Diamond Studd (Scott Hall). The outlook remained bright until an arrest that fall for drug possession, which included steroids. It proved a difficult setback to overcome. So, when Bill Watts took over operations in 1992, Zenk was relegated to a much lower tier in the WCW hierarchy of talent. He and Johnny Gunn (Tom Brandi) became a mid-card tandem at that point. Unfortunately, Zenk’s star would not shine brightly again.

The year 1993 brought another pay dispute with management and Zenk, no longer considered a commodity, was often on the losing end of his programs. The slump ensued against opponents such as Maxx Payne (Darryl Peterson), Paul Orndorff and Scott Norton. Never truly stellar in his efforts on TV interviews or acclaimed for standout matches, the Z-Man’s appearances dwindled until he was finally ousted in early 1995. He briefly toured Japan afterward, but mat fortunes in the U.S. were essentially through, likely the consequence of accrued professional baggage. And yet, he was only 35. Doubtlessly counterproductive to Zenk’s aspirations was his trial testimony in the federal government's 1994 steroid/drug case against Pennsylvania ring physician Dr. George Zahorian and the WWF.

In subsequent years, Tom Zenk was truly a complicated figure, alternating between harboring an outspoken streak when it came to views on the wrestling business and maintaining total detachment. Following a career rife with controversy, he died at age 59 in 2017 due to complications from an enlarged heart.

– Kenneth Mihalik

