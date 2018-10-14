Kristal Marshall, who spent two years on WWE’s Smackdown brand from 2005-07, attended cosmetology school after leaving the wrestling business in 2009 and has worked as a freestyle hairstylist.
Marshall, who finished fourth as a contestant in the Raw Diva Search in early 2005, was signed to a developmental contract with WWE shortly after the competition.
Her biggest angle during her time with the company came during a segment in which Smackdown general manager Teddy Long feigned a heart attack during their kayfabe in-ring wedding. She was released from her WWE contract several weeks later.
Marshall, 34, worked briefly for TNA in 2008-09 as the wife of Bobby Lashley, at that time her real-life boyfriend.
The former “Deal or No Deal” model and one of “Barker’s Beauties” on “The Price is Right” was a Ms. Bikini America winner in 2008 and took second at the first-ever bikini competition in the NPC Arnold Amateur Championship in 2009. She later won the 2009 NPC USA Bodybuilding & Figure Championships in Las Vegas.
Marshall has appeared in a number of commercials and videos.