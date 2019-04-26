Kenneth Johnson, better known in WWE circles as smooth-talking manager Reverend Slick, returned to real-life ministry after his wrestling career ended.
Johnson, who was nicknamed “The Doctor of Style,” studied theology at Arlington Baptist College after graduating from high school.
The son of the late pro great Rufus R. “Freight Train” Jones (Carey Lloyd), Johnson enjoyed a seven-year run with WWE, pastoring a small church in Texas while working for the wrestling organization. The Fort Worth native returned to Texas to complete his college education at Campbellsville University, where he received a bachelor’s and master’s degree, after leaving the wrestling business.
Johnson last appeared at a WWE event in 2016 when he posthumously inducted the late Big Boss Man (Ray Traylor) into the company’s hall of fame.
For the past several years Johnson, 61, has served as an ordained minister at a Baptist church in Louisville, Ky.