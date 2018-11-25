WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather (Charles Wright) moved to Las Vegas where he became a nightclub manager after leaving the wrestling business.
As The Godfather, whose pimp gimmick included scantily-dressed women escorting him to the ring, Wright was a staple of WWE’s Attitude Era.
The former University of Nevada football player, whose full-time ring career spanned from 1989-2002, appeared under a number of mat monikers, including The Godfather, Papa Shango, Kama Mustafa and The Soultaker.
The 57-year-old Wright was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 under the Godfather gimmick. He is under a Legends contract and still makes occasional appearances for the company.