“Wildcat” Chris Harris, who began his pro wrestling career in 1994, still wrestles occasionally on the independent circuit.
Harris is best known for his America’s Most Wanted team with James Storm in TNA. He held the NWA world tag-team title on seven occasions, having won the belts with Storm six times and with Elix Skipper once.
Harris left the company at the beginning of 2008 and signed a contract with the WWE. He took on the new moniker of Braden Walker. Harris wrestled for WWE’s ECW brand.
He returned to TNA and was released in 2011.
Harris, 45, got engaged earlier this year.