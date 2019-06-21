Virgil, who during the late ‘80s gained notoriety as the bodyguard and silent enforcer for “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, still gets in the ring on occasion and appears at wrestling conventions throughout the country.
Virgil, 57, whose real name is Mike Jones, began his wrestling career in 1985 as Soul Train Jones in Tennessee where he held the AWA Southern tag-team title with Rocky Johnson (father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson).
Following a lengthy run in the then-WWF, Virgil resurfaced in WCW in 1996 and changed his name to Vincent. One of the many members of The NWO, Jones reprised his role as DiBiase’s enforcer and as the group’s head of security. He would later appear under the names Shane and Curly Bill.
In 2015, a documentary featuring Virgil was released titled “The Legend of Virgil & His Traveling Merchandise Table.”