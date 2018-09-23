Sean Morely, better known in pro wrestling circles as Val Venis, a star performer during WWE’s Attitide Era, now runs a marijuana dispensary in Mesa, Ariz., called Health for Life.
The 47-year-old Morely, who also goes by the moniker Kaptain Kannabis, has been a longtime proponent for the legalization of cannabis, claiming he used marijuana to help him get off the prescription drugs that he was once addicted to during his WWE career.
The Canadian-born Morely, who was trained by the late Dewey “Missing Link” Robertson, held a number of titles during his WWE run including the Intercontinental championship twice, the European championship and the world tag-team championship with Lance Storm. He also held the CMLL world heavyweight title.
Dubbed “The Big Valbowski,” the gravel-voiced Morely earned his greatest success portraying a towel-clad former porn star during the height of his 11-year run with WWE.