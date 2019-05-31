Carlene Denise Moore-Begnaud, better known in wrestling circles as two-time WWE women’s champion, Jazz, is now living in Lafayette, La., and married to former WWE performer Rodney Mack (Rodney Begnaud).
One of the toughest female competitors at the time, she twice defeated Trish Stratus to win the women’s title during her WWE run from 2001-04.
The 45-year-old New Orleans native managed her husband after he joined WWE in 2004, but left the company that same year.
She returned to WWE two years later with the relaunch of ECW in 2006, but left again the following year.
The couple live in Louisiana and have twin daughters. They own a wrestling school called Dogg Pound Wrestling.